Solent Forts Race 2017
Solent Forts Race 2017

by Richard Golden today at 9:27 am 17 June 2017
Nathaniel Ward & Caleb Cooper during the Solent Forts Race 2017 © Matt Welsh

The Solent Forts Race is a long-distance event for sports catamarans set in the Eastern Solent and run by Hayling Ferry Sailing Club from their base at Langstone Harbour entrance. The race utilises a multi-leg format with boats returning after every leg to a turning mark laid off the Club's slipway.

The 2017 edition of this event was held on Sunday 17th June with a practice race on the Saturday and the Club's 'Band-on-the-Beach' summer party on Saturday evening. The weekend was sponsored by Harken and Wildwind.

Both days were hot and sunny with a sea breeze providing what one of the competitors described as 'champagne sailing' on Saturday.

The start of the Solent Forts Race on Sunday was delayed until 12:30 for the sea breeze which eventually kicked in shortly after midday on the hottest day of the year so far. The first leg to Spitbank Fort saw the fleet reaching along the coast towards Portsmouth in a building breeze. The first three boats were F18s led by Simon Northrop and Josh O'Brian followed by Tim Neal and Bob Fry with Grant Piggott and Simon Farren in third.

The second leg to No Man's Land Fort saw the F18 of Nick Barnes and Stuart Smith move up to third with the first two places unchanged. With the breeze now dropping and the flow into the harbour mouth increasing the backmarkers were struggling to get out of the harbour mouth against the tide to start leg three (to East Winner Cardinal), and a couple of boats retired.

With the wind continuing to drop the Race Officer shortened the course after leg 3. The winning boat completed the three legs of the course in 3hrs 51minutes, sailing a distance (measured directly between marks) of approximately 20 nautical miles.

Overall Results:

PosClassSail NoHelmCrewClub
1F18GBR51Simon NorthropJosh O'BrianMinnis Bay
2F18GBR1577Tim NealBob FryParkstone YC
3F18GBR514Nick BarnesStuart SmithBrightlingsea
4F18GBR957Grant PiggottSimon FarrenWeston
5F182688Matt IlstonTerry HuntHayling Ferry
DNFF1663Megan SmithDavid NickallsGWSC/Marconi
DNFF18GBR29Ghislain MelaineMax McCarrollWYL
DNFF18GBR519Andy ChapmanMark TaylorHayling Ferry
DSQF18GBR1588Nathaniel WardCaleb CooperWeston
Kieler Woche day 4
Seven nations celebrating victories The first 14 Kiel Week titles on the triangular courses in Kiel-Schilksee have been decided. After the decisions in the international classes, the Germans can celebrate four victories in their home country. Posted on 20 Jun Kieler Woche day 3
Weather expert on top form The coordination between the Kiel Week race organizers and the weather expert Dr. Meeno Schrader is working well. The meteorologist with a diploma had already recommended on Sunday evening to postpone the starts on Monday. Posted on 19 Jun Less than two weeks to go
Until the East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Zhik It's now less than two weeks until the annual East Coast Piers Race weekend at Marconi Sailing Club in Essex. The weekend is open to fast dinghies (PY980 or faster) and catamarans and is being held on the 1st and 2nd July. Posted on 19 Jun Kieler Woche day 2
Balancing act through the weather systems Sun in Kiel-Schilksee! What was the visitors' pleasure, was causing concerns for weather experts and the race committee. Because the predicted West wind was endangered to collapse by the thermal influence of the solar radiation. Posted on 18 Jun Kieler Woche day 1
Dream start for the international classes A full program for the first day of the international classes at the Kiel Week. Head of Organisation Dirk Ramhorst could look back at an opening day after five hours, which was really random. Posted on 17 Jun Not booked your August holiday yet?
Rare Wildwind Special Offers If you've not yet booked your summer holiday you might want to consider some of our rare 'August Special Offers'. While we are almost completely full in July already for some odd reason our bookings toward the end of August are lighter than normal. Posted on 9 Jun New Mainsheet System for Big Cats
A2169/2069 Quint launched by Allen The new Allen A2069/A2169 "Quint" mainsheet system has been developed by the UK performance sailing hardware manufacturer with feedback from Team Allen sailors and the prototype has already won UK and European F18. Posted on 9 Jun Wildwind sponsor Solent Forts Race 2017
Taking place on Sunday 18th June This year's Solent Forts Race is on Sunday 18th June and we are proud to announce that we are once again sponsoring the event. Posted on 18 May How Does a Catamaran Clinic Help You?
A regular feature at Wildwind Vassiliki Since 2010 catamaran clinics have been a regular feature at Wildwind Vassiliki, and once again we are kicking off our season with our intensive training weeks which offer top class race coaching to the club enthusiast. Posted on 11 May The Ultimate Try-A-Watersport Holiday
Thanks to the Wildwind Adventures programme Wildwind holidays in Vassiliki, on the beautiful Greek island of Lefkas, has long been known as one of the world's prime sailing holiday destinations. Posted on 9 May

Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen Northern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Llangorse SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Llangorse SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Long Distance Weekend for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Broxbourne SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Broxbourne SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen F15 Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Sidmouth SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Sidmouth SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Waldringfield SC Cadet Open Meeting for Cadet
Waldringfield SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Shustoke SC Mirror Open Meeting for Mirror
Shustoke SC- 25 Jun Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Regatta Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 25 Jun Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul
