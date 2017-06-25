Please select your home edition
2017 FAST40+ National Championship - Day 2

by Louay Habib today at 8:57 pm 23-25 June 2017

After six races in the championship, Johnny Vincent's Ker40+ Pace, still leads the FAST40+ fleet but their lead has been halved to just three points going into the final day. Pace started the day well scoring two second place results but a kite drop went badly wrong in the third race, resulting in a sixth place finish.

Peter Morton's Carkeek Mk3 Girls on Film, scored two bullets today, lifting the current FAST40+ National Champion to second place. Mark Rijkse's Reichel Pugh designed 42 South, scored an impressive 5-1-2 to finish the day in third place, just five points off the lead. Bastiaan Voogd's Carkeek designed Hitchhiker, helmed by son Willem, had a consistent day at the races scoring 3-4-4, to stay in with a chance of the FAST40+ National title.

Hitchhiker crew on day 2 of the IRC Nationals - photo © Shaun Roster Photography / RORC IRC Championships
Hitchhiker crew on day 2 of the IRC Nationals - photo © Shaun Roster Photography / RORC IRC Championships

With pewter skies and a wind speed trundling up and down from 15 to 20 knots, the second day featured three races; two hour long windward leeward courses, followed by a 90 minute round the cans race, which featured fast reaching legs, and a long hard beat to finish against an adverse tide.

"Although we won one race today, we felt we left a bit out on the race course." Admitted 42 South owner/driver Mark Rijkse. "In the first race, we had a strong position and had an unfortunate final mark rounding. Before racing, we talked about eliminating mistakes and we were very happy to come away with a good win in the second race, winning against quality competition, really means something. In the final race, we used our Code Zero more than the other boats and that seemed to work out. We had a terrific battle with Girls on Film, but sadly they got passed us in the last tack, but it was a fantastic race, and both crews really enjoyed that. So overall it was a strong day for the team and we are looking forward to getting out there tomorrow."

More strong winds on day 2 of the IRC Nationals - photo © Shaun Roster Photography / RORC IRC Championships
More strong winds on day 2 of the IRC Nationals - photo © Shaun Roster Photography / RORC IRC Championships

"We had a good day, and we are very happy with the boat, we have had a few things break but that's alright, it is a new boat." Commented Girls on Film owner/driver Peter Morton. "She is a quick boat, giving us the ability to pass others, which is good. We could have done with a lighter airs regatta to start her off. We had a great race with 42 South today, and they have done a few mods to the boat and they are now very competitive, as is all the fleet. It just goes to show that in the Fast40+ fleet, if you optimise an existing GP42, you can have a very successful boat."

Two races are scheduled for tomorrow, to complete the series and decide the winner of the FAST40+ National Championship.

Get live updates from the racing at FAST40+ facebook. The FAST40+ National Championship, part of the RORC IRC National Championship, will run from 23 June–25 June. For more information visit www.fast40class.com

The FAST40+ circuit are proud to have support for this 2017 season.

FAST40+ Class Sponsor: Cloudy Bay.

Class Supporters: Henri Lloyd, North Sails, Ancasta, Carkeek Design Partners, Diverse Yachts, Fastnet Insurance, Grapefruit Graphics, Hall Spars, Hamble Yacht Services (HYS), Ker Yacht Design, KZ Race Furlers, Lewmar, Peters & May, Premier Composites Technology, Race 40 Race Charter, RF Composites, Royal Southern Yacht Club, Southern Ropes, TT Rigging.

Land Rover BAR Cap
