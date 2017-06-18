RS Aero Southern Championships at Hayling Island Sailing Club

RS Aero Southern Championships at Hayling Island © Alex Irwin / RS Aero Southern Championships at Hayling Island © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv

by Liam Willis today at 8:10 am

On a very warm and pleasant weekend 31 RS Aeros made it down to the south coast to Hayling Island Sailing Club for the RS Aero Southerns at the RS Classes Summer Championships.

With over 200 boats entered from the various RS fleets and the forecast looking light but sailable, it was set to be a good weekend of racing and socialising. The racing took place on two separate courses with the RS300s, 100s and 500s joining the RS Aeros on one course and the rest of the fleets on the other. The Aeros would be run off PY with all the rig sizes scored as one fleet.

The Saturday saw a southerly sea breeze filling in just as we were launching and lasting for the rest of the day. The first race saw the front few boats doing the wrong course and having to unwind their mistakes, allowing Jane Peckham to in her RS Aero 7 to take the first win followed by Nigel Rolfe and Steve Cockerill. Race 2 saw Steve Cockerill in an RS Aero 7 taking an impressive win by over a minute and managing to keep up with the RS Aero 9s on the water. Jason Russell in a 7 rig took second with Paul Bartlett taking 3rd and first RS Aero 9. An increase in breeze for the last race of the day once again saw Steve Cockerill and Jason Russell taking the top 2 positions, with Steve Norbury in 3rd place. Meanwhile in the 9 rigs Paul Bartlett and Liam Willis were battling it out for 4th and 5th on handicap, at the finish Paul pipped Liam by 2 seconds to take 4th place. On returning to the beach we where greeted on with 'drinks for tallies' kindly supplied by RS Sailing - perfect for thirsty sailors after a hot day on the water! Everyone enjoyed a perfect HISC summer's evening on the balcony eating curry, drinking plenty and listening to live music.

The Sunday morning saw a light breeze and an hour's postponement was displayed until some breeze materialised. It was the turn of the 9 rigs to take the top spots with the top three places going to Paul Bartlett, Liam Willis and Andrew Wilde who were all in their RS Aero 9s. Nigel Rolfe took the 1st place 7 rig in forth position. The Race officer tried to get another race in but the wind dyed off as the first boat got to the first mark and it was abandoned.

When the scores were added up at the end of the weekend, Steve Cockerill come out on top. Paul Bartlett took second overall and first 9 rig. Top home boat, Jason Russell, in his 7 rig and took 3rd overall with Liam Willis in his Aero 9 closely behind. Nigel Rolfe took 5th Place overall. The first RS Aero 5s was to Hayling member, Hilary Baker. A very pleasant and fun weekend was had by all.

Thanks to the huge amount of effort by Hayling Island SC and the RS Admins for putting on such a well managed 200 boat event and Harken and RS Sailing for their support. The RS Aero fleet looks forward to returning to Hayling this summer for the 2017 RS Aero UK National Championship from 31st August to 3rd September. Online entry is open and following the Class' first World Championship in France a month earlier good fleet of charter RS Aeros will also be available.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club Rig Rating R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st 2319 Steve Cockerill Stokes Bay SC RS AERO 7 1071 3 1 1 ‑10 5 2nd 1930 Paul Bartlett Starcross YC RS AERO 9 1024 ‑14 3 4 1 8 3rd 0 Jason Russell Hayling Island SC RS AERO 7 1071 8 2 2 (DNC) 12 4th 1551 Liam Willis Lymington Town SC RS AERO 9 1024 ‑12 6.5 5 2 13.5 5th 2157 Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC RS AERO 7 1071 2 ‑12 11 4 17 6th 2135 Charlie Sansom Bowmoor SC RS AERO 7 1071 ‑10 4 8 5 17 7th 1817 Chris Jones Sutton Bingham SC RS AERO 7 1071 5 8 6 ‑14 19 8th 1232 Steve Norbury Warsash SC RS AERO 7 1071 6 11 3 ‑13 20 9th 8 Sean Craig Royal St George YC RS AERO 7 1071 4 6.5 10 (DNC) 20.5 10th 1715 Jane Peckham Gurnard SC RS AERO 7 1071 1 15 9 ‑18 25 11th 2114 Fernando Gamboa Lee on Solent & CDPA RS AERO 9 1024 ‑18 5 7 15 27 12th 2074 Matt Evans Great Moor SC RS AERO 7 1071 ‑15 9 13 8 30 13th 1927 Jack Hardie Frensham Pond SC RS AERO 7 1071 7 10 ‑18 17 34 14th 1095 Tony Jukes Chelmarsh SC RS AERO 9 1024 9 20 ‑28 6 35 15th 2162 Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC RS AERO 7 1071 ‑16 13 12 11 36 16th 1555 Andrew Wilde Burghfield SC RS AERO 9 1024 13 ‑23 21 3 37 17th 1231 Courtney Bilbrough Hayling Island SC RS AERO 7 1071 ‑19 17 15 9 41 18th 2134 Matt Hill Hayling Island SC RS AERO 7 1071 17 ‑24 16 12 45 19th 2287 Sarah Smith Hayling Island SC RS AERO 7 1071 11 16 ‑23 19 46 20th 2057 Simon Hill Hayling Island SC RS AERO 7 1071 ‑20 14 17 20 51 21st 1509 Peter Craggs York Railway Inst SC RS AERO 7 1071 21 18 14 ‑22 53 22nd 1792 Andy Hill Hayling Island SC RS AERO 7 1071 ‑23 19 20 16 55 23rd 1207 Mark Tissiman Chelmarsh SC RS AERO 9 1024 ‑29 27 29 7 63 24th 2100 Julie Willis Lymington Town SC RS AERO 7 1071 22 22 ‑26 21 65 25th 2101 Chris Hobday Gurnard SC RS AERO 7 1071 ‑25 21 22 23 66 26th 2322 Mark Stokes Hayling Island SC RS AERO 7 1071 26 25 19 (DNC) 70 27th 2215 Ben Cooper Hayling Island SC RS AERO 7 1071 ‑27 26 24 26 76 28th 1815 Fraser Elms Hayling Island SC RS AERO 9 1024 24 ‑28 27 27 78 29th 1030 Hilary Baker Hayling Island SC RS AERO 5 1120 ‑30 30 25 24 79 30th 1149 Rosie Berry Hayling Island SC RS AERO 5 1120 ‑31 29 31 25 85 31st 1582 Mark Rolfe Upton Warren RS AERO 7 1071 28 DNF 30 (DNC) 90 32nd 2093 Richard Lilley Lymington Town SC RS AERO 9 1024 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 99