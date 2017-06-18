Please select your home edition
RS Aero Southern Championships at Hayling Island Sailing Club

17-18 June 2017
RS Aero Southern Championships at Hayling Island © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv

On a very warm and pleasant weekend 31 RS Aeros made it down to the south coast to Hayling Island Sailing Club for the RS Aero Southerns at the RS Classes Summer Championships.

With over 200 boats entered from the various RS fleets and the forecast looking light but sailable, it was set to be a good weekend of racing and socialising. The racing took place on two separate courses with the RS300s, 100s and 500s joining the RS Aeros on one course and the rest of the fleets on the other. The Aeros would be run off PY with all the rig sizes scored as one fleet.

RS Aero Southern Championships at Hayling Island - photo © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv

The Saturday saw a southerly sea breeze filling in just as we were launching and lasting for the rest of the day. The first race saw the front few boats doing the wrong course and having to unwind their mistakes, allowing Jane Peckham to in her RS Aero 7 to take the first win followed by Nigel Rolfe and Steve Cockerill. Race 2 saw Steve Cockerill in an RS Aero 7 taking an impressive win by over a minute and managing to keep up with the RS Aero 9s on the water. Jason Russell in a 7 rig took second with Paul Bartlett taking 3rd and first RS Aero 9. An increase in breeze for the last race of the day once again saw Steve Cockerill and Jason Russell taking the top 2 positions, with Steve Norbury in 3rd place. Meanwhile in the 9 rigs Paul Bartlett and Liam Willis were battling it out for 4th and 5th on handicap, at the finish Paul pipped Liam by 2 seconds to take 4th place. On returning to the beach we where greeted on with 'drinks for tallies' kindly supplied by RS Sailing - perfect for thirsty sailors after a hot day on the water! Everyone enjoyed a perfect HISC summer's evening on the balcony eating curry, drinking plenty and listening to live music.

RS Aero Southern Championships at Hayling Island - photo © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv

The Sunday morning saw a light breeze and an hour's postponement was displayed until some breeze materialised. It was the turn of the 9 rigs to take the top spots with the top three places going to Paul Bartlett, Liam Willis and Andrew Wilde who were all in their RS Aero 9s. Nigel Rolfe took the 1st place 7 rig in forth position. The Race officer tried to get another race in but the wind dyed off as the first boat got to the first mark and it was abandoned.

When the scores were added up at the end of the weekend, Steve Cockerill come out on top. Paul Bartlett took second overall and first 9 rig. Top home boat, Jason Russell, in his 7 rig and took 3rd overall with Liam Willis in his Aero 9 closely behind. Nigel Rolfe took 5th Place overall. The first RS Aero 5s was to Hayling member, Hilary Baker. A very pleasant and fun weekend was had by all.

RS Aero Southern Championships at Hayling Island - photo © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv

Thanks to the huge amount of effort by Hayling Island SC and the RS Admins for putting on such a well managed 200 boat event and Harken and RS Sailing for their support. The RS Aero fleet looks forward to returning to Hayling this summer for the 2017 RS Aero UK National Championship from 31st August to 3rd September. Online entry is open and following the Class' first World Championship in France a month earlier good fleet of charter RS Aeros will also be available.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubRigRatingR1R2R3R4Pts
1st2319Steve CockerillStokes Bay SCRS AERO 71071311‑105
2nd1930Paul BartlettStarcross YCRS AERO 91024‑143418
3rd0Jason RussellHayling Island SCRS AERO 71071822(DNC)12
4th1551Liam WillisLymington Town SCRS AERO 91024‑126.55213.5
5th2157Nigel RolfeBurghfield SCRS AERO 710712‑1211417
6th2135Charlie SansomBowmoor SCRS AERO 71071‑1048517
7th1817Chris JonesSutton Bingham SCRS AERO 71071586‑1419
8th1232Steve NorburyWarsash SCRS AERO 710716113‑1320
9th8Sean CraigRoyal St George YCRS AERO 7107146.510(DNC)20.5
10th1715Jane PeckhamGurnard SCRS AERO 710711159‑1825
11th2114Fernando GamboaLee on Solent & CDPARS AERO 91024‑18571527
12th2074Matt EvansGreat Moor SCRS AERO 71071‑15913830
13th1927Jack HardieFrensham Pond SCRS AERO 71071710‑181734
14th1095Tony JukesChelmarsh SCRS AERO 91024920‑28635
15th2162Peter ChaplinBurghfield SCRS AERO 71071‑1613121136
16th1555Andrew WildeBurghfield SCRS AERO 9102413‑2321337
17th1231Courtney BilbroughHayling Island SCRS AERO 71071‑191715941
18th2134Matt HillHayling Island SCRS AERO 7107117‑24161245
19th2287Sarah SmithHayling Island SCRS AERO 710711116‑231946
20th2057Simon HillHayling Island SCRS AERO 71071‑2014172051
21st1509Peter CraggsYork Railway Inst SCRS AERO 71071211814‑2253
22nd1792Andy HillHayling Island SCRS AERO 71071‑2319201655
23rd1207Mark TissimanChelmarsh SCRS AERO 91024‑292729763
24th2100Julie WillisLymington Town SCRS AERO 710712222‑262165
25th2101Chris HobdayGurnard SCRS AERO 71071‑2521222366
26th2322Mark StokesHayling Island SCRS AERO 71071262519(DNC)70
27th2215Ben CooperHayling Island SCRS AERO 71071‑2726242676
28th1815Fraser ElmsHayling Island SCRS AERO 9102424‑28272778
29th1030Hilary BakerHayling Island SCRS AERO 51120‑3030252479
30th1149Rosie BerryHayling Island SCRS AERO 51120‑3129312585
31st1582Mark RolfeUpton WarrenRS AERO 7107128DNF30(DNC)90
32nd2093Richard LilleyLymington Town SCRS AERO 91024(DNC)DNCDNCDNC99
