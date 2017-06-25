Please select your home edition
Edition
Lennon Thermalite 728x90 1
Product Feature
Racing Rules Companion 2017-2020 by Bryan Willis
Racing Rules Companion 2017-2020 by Bryan Willis
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Kieler Woche - Day 7

by Andy Rice today at 7:42 am 17-25 June 2017
Mat Belcher and Will Ryan lead after day 7 at Kieler Woche © Kieler Woche / okPress

A strong wind from the west gusted over 25 knots at Kiel Week, and some big names seized the opportunity to shoot up the leaderboard.

In the Men's 470, multiple world and Olympic medallists Mat Belcher and Will Ryan scored three bullets and have launched into a commanding lead over their fleet. It was a stellar day too for the Polish team now in charge of the Women's 470 leaderboard. Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Gliszczynska won all three of their heats and have displaced Germany's Frederike Loewe and Anna Markfort from the top spot.

The Laser Radial was playing catch-up after no racing for the singlehanded women the previous day, and Silvia Zennaro revelled in the change of pace. The Italian was going fast in the strong winds and has won three of her five qualifying races to hold a good lead over Turkey's Ecem Guzel who also jumped up the rankings today.

It's a closer battle in the Men's Laser where Estonia's Karl Martin Rammo and Enrique Arathoon of El Salvador are tied for the lead. Meanwhile perennial strong performer at Kiel Week, Germany's Olympic representative Philipp Buhl, made a charge up the leaderboard to sit in third overall. Rammo's Estonian team mate Deniss Karpak continues to lead the Finns while London 2012 Olympic Champion in the Star keelboat, Max Salminen of Sweden, now holds second overall.

The conditions made for challenging boat handling in the Nacra 17 catamaran. Germany's Jan Hauche Erichsen and Ann Kristin Wedemeyer have taken the lead for the first time this week, although only a slender one-point advantage over Rio 2016 bronze medallist Thomas Zajac and his new crew Barbara Matz.

The Olympic silver medallists from New Zealand, Alex Maloney and Molly Meech, sailed a very solid day to take the lead in the 49er FX Women's skiff class ahead of Great Britain's Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey. In the Men's 49er and Will and Sam Phillips were the masters of the 49er Men's fleet. The Australian brothers won three of the four Gold Fleet Races and have shot up to fourth overall.

The Polish team of Lukasz Przybytek and Pawel Ko³odziñski also enjoyed the tough conditions and rise to second overall. There are two days left for the Poles to try to catch the leading Australians, David Gilmour and Joel Turner. And they could just get the weather they want, because it looks like it's going to be more strong westerly winds for the final weekend of Kiel Week.

For all the news, results, video highlights and photos, go to www.kieler-woche.de

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

15th Clagett Regatta day 1
21 boats racing at Newport, Rhode Island The twenty one boats registered for the 15th C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta were greeted with a established Southerly breeze in Newport on Friday. Posted today at 8:28 am Lasers at Dittisham
On a quite beautiful sunny Sunday On a quite beautiful sunny Sunday, a small host of local Laser sailors were delighted to be joined by a squadron of Torpoint Mosquito Lasers who had flown in for the day to enjoy the idyllic sailing waters of Dittisham. Posted today at 8:00 am Para World Sailing Championships day 3
"Survival" sailing Whatever wind was lacking on Thursday at the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships certainly wasn't on Friday, as the breeze turned up several notches, pushing sailors into "survival" mode. Posted on 23 Jun Laser Masters Europeans in Brittany
Some wonderful Breton hospitality Swirling thermal winds and variable currents in the bay of Fouesnant, on the Atlantic coast of Brittany, on the first day of the Laser Masters Europeans left several sailors looking for something that might calm them down. Posted on 23 Jun Para World Sailing Championships day 2
What a difference a day makes After the opening day of the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships was blessed with gorgeous sunshine and a 7-9 knot breeze, albeit shifty, Thursday was a massive contrast. Posted on 23 Jun Kieler Woche day 6
Wild weather makes for a topsy-turvy day On a day when Kiel Week's weather threw almost everything at the competitors except the kitchen sink, Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz kept cool heads to move into the overall lead of the 49er FX fleet. Posted on 22 Jun New talent on the block
Thanks to Paralympic Development Program The Para World Sailing Championships kicked off yesterday, Wednesday 21 June, in Kiel, Germany. There are fresh faces competing at the event though, thanks to World Sailing's Paralympic Development Program (PDP). Posted on 22 Jun Para World Sailing Championships day 1
Light wind specialists shine Light wind, tactical specialists came to the forefront on the opening day of racing at the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships as a challenging breeze tested the sailors. Posted on 21 Jun Kieler Woche day 5
44 year old Scheidt shows youngsters the way in 49er fleet Robert Scheidt, after three races of the competition, lies in third overall in the 49er Men's fleet. Forty-four-year-olds aren't meant to be able to race a 49er skiff that effectively but the Brazilian is applying his famous work ethic. Posted on 21 Jun Kieler Woche day 4
Seven nations celebrating victories The first 14 Kiel Week titles on the triangular courses in Kiel-Schilksee have been decided. After the decisions in the international classes, the Germans can celebrate four victories in their home country. Posted on 20 Jun

Upcoming Events

Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen Northern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Llangorse SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Llangorse SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Long Distance Weekend for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Broxbourne SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Broxbourne SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen F15 Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Sidmouth SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Sidmouth SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Waldringfield SC Cadet Open Meeting for Cadet
Waldringfield SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Shustoke SC Mirror Open Meeting for Mirror
Shustoke SC- 25 Jun Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Regatta Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 25 Jun Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy