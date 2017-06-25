Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Elements 2016
Product Feature
Element Trousers Regular Leg
Element Trousers Regular Leg
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

2017 FAST40+ National Championship - Day 1

by Louay Habib today at 7:37 am 23-25 June 2017

"It is uncanny how this is always a windy regatta." remarked Johnny Vincent, owner/driver of Ker40+ Pace, after scoring an impressive 2-2-1 in the FAST40+ Class on the first day the RORC IRC National Championship.

"We didn't have a great start to the season, so it was great to get going in this regatta with a thrilling day on the water. The last race was right at the top of the limit for a FAST40+, a tough beat upwind and really exhilarating downwind. As Pace Boat Captain, Anthony 'Ski' Haines put it – if you didn't enjoy that, then you won't enjoy anything."

The FAST40 fleet on day 1 of the IRC Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
The FAST40 fleet on day 1 of the IRC Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

PRO Stuart Childerley elected to stick with the schedule and run two windward leeward races and a round the cans race. As expected the first race was held in 18 knots of wind from the WSW, and close to high water, there was a moderate sea state. Tony Dickin's Farr designed Jubilee got the best start at the pin end, closely followed by Peter Morton's brand new Carkeek designed Girls on Film. The rest of the pack chose centre left, save the German Felci designed Silva Neo, which was late to the start, fixing a rig issue. Girls on Film put in a tack, judging the lay line to perfection to be first to the top mark, and there was no stopping the Cowes based team, extending to win the race at a canter. Pace showed excellent boat handling and great speed, especially downwind, to secure second place, and Bastiaan Voogd's Dutch Carkeek designed Hitchhiker,won a close battle for third.

By Race Two, the tide had turned, and the sea state became the classic, short Solent chop. Mark Rijkse's Reichel Pugh designed 42 South, got the best start but once again Jubilee was on top form, passing the Kiwi flagged boat to leeward. Johnny Vincent's Pace, hardly made a mistake, taking line honours, but was second after IRC time correction. Silva Neo won the race by just 17 seconds. Girls on Film was third, just ahead of 42 South. Gear failure prevented two teams from completing the second race; Ian Cowie's Scottish team racing Zephyr, and Mike Bartholomew's South African flagged Tokoloshe II.

42° South, Mark Rijkse's GP42 on 11 points alongside Bastiaan Voogd's FAST40 Hitchhiker on day 1 of the IRC Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
42° South, Mark Rijkse's GP42 on 11 points alongside Bastiaan Voogd's FAST40 Hitchhiker on day 1 of the IRC Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

By Race Three, the wind speed had grunted up to 25 knots, whipping up to nearly 30 knots in the gusts, and a significant sea state had developed. With close to survival conditions, the round the cans race was shortened. Only four FAST40+ finished, with Girls on Film, Jubilee and Silver Neo, joining the casualty list from Race Two.

Pace won the last race, securing am uber 6 point lead after three races. Hitchhiker finished the last race in second place, and after countback, second on the leaderboard ahead of 42 South. Girls on Film is currently fourth. James Neville's HH42 INO XXX, has been in fine form offshore this season, and handled the feisty conditions well, finishing in third place for the last race.

Johnny Vincent's Ker 40 Pace leads the FAST40 class by six points on day 1 of the IRC Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
Johnny Vincent's Ker 40 Pace leads the FAST40 class by six points on day 1 of the IRC Nationals - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

Talking Tactics – Jeremy Robinson, Ker40+ Pace:

"In the brief this morning, we reminded ourselves of the fact that we have made too many boat handling errors in the past, which have cost us. So today we concentrated on limiting our mistakes and perfecting manoeuvres. We had a few new team members but they are all highly experienced, and bar the last kite drop, things went to plan today. It is early in the regatta, but we are very happy with our result for the first day."

Get live updates from the racing at FAST40+ facebook. The FAST40+ National Championship, part of the RORC IRC National Championship, will run from 23 June–25 June. For more information: www.fast40class.com

The FAST40+ circuit are proud to have support for this 2017 season.

FAST40+ Class Sponsor: Cloudy Bay.

Class Supporters: Henri Lloyd, North Sails, Ancasta, Carkeek Design Partners, Diverse Yachts, Fastnet Insurance, Grapefruit Graphics, Hall Spars, Hamble Yacht Services (HYS), Ker Yacht Design, KZ Race Furlers, Lewmar, Peters & May, Premier Composites Technology, Race 40 Race Charter, RF Composites, Royal Southern Yacht Club, Southern Ropes, TT Rigging.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

FAST40+ National Championship preview
To be held during the RORC IRC Nationals The 2017 FAST40+ National Championship will take place during the RORC IRC National Championship, with racing in the Solent over three days. A maximum of eight races are scheduled, including a variety of windward / leeward and round the buoys courses. Posted on 16 Jun RORC Myth of Malham race 2017
Epic win for INO XXX Powerful thunderstorms, driving rain and wind speeds ranging from thirty knots to complete shutdowns provided epic conditions for the 256-mile RORC Myth of Malham Race. James Neville's FAST40+ Ino XXX won the gruelling marathon. Posted on 30 May To the wire at the Vice Admiral's Cup
Tight racing concludes in the central Solent The Vice Admiral's Cup concluded today in lighter 10-13 knot winds, but this time blowing from the east. The leaderboard was so tight across the seven classes of one designs and level rating boats that in many, discards decided the outcome. Posted on 21 May Fast40+ at the Vice Admiral's Cup overall
Invictus celebrates in Cowes Sir Keith Mills' British Ker 40+ Invictus, helmed by Alex Mills has won the opening scoring round of the 2017 FAST40+ Race Circuit, winning the FAST40+ Class at the Royal Ocean Racing Club Vice Admiral's Cup. Posted on 21 May Perfect scorelines on breezy day 2
At the Vice Admiral's Cup Conditions turned autumnal for day two of the Vice Admirals' Cup. With seven fleets competing at the RORC's annual regatta for invited one design and level rating classes, today crews found themselves wrestling their boats around the courses. Posted on 21 May Fast40+ at the Vice Admiral's Cup day 2
Invictus takes Wild West Shoot-Out The second day of racing in the Solent was held in solid breeze with Principle Race Officer, Stuart Childerley electing to send the fleet into the Western Solent for two 'round the cans' races. Posted on 20 May Trail blazing opening day
At the Vice Admiral's Cup The Solent laid on perfect conditions for day one of the Vice Admiral's Cup with brilliant sunshine, and wind that increased from 10 knots to 20 through the afternoon. Posted on 19 May Fast40+ at the Vice Admiral's Cup day 1
Rebellion quick out of the blocks The first day of the RORC Vice Admiral's Cup was notable for shifting conditions, especially after the first race and the wind speed ranged from 7-16 knots to add to the conundrum for the eleven-strong FAST40+. Posted on 19 May Champions galore at the Vice Admiral's Cup
Three days of racing on the Solent The Vice Admiral's Cup fires up on Friday with three days of racing on the Solent for the seven invited classes. Posted on 18 May New Multihull Sportboat Class
For Vice Admiral's Cup Having helped rejuvenate the Tour de France à la Voile in 2015, Diam 24 One Design will make its debut on the Solent over 19-21st May at the Royal Ocean Racing Club's Vice Admiral's Cup. Posted on 12 May

Upcoming Events

Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen Northern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Llangorse SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Llangorse SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Long Distance Weekend for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Broxbourne SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Broxbourne SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen F15 Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Sidmouth SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Sidmouth SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Waldringfield SC Cadet Open Meeting for Cadet
Waldringfield SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Shustoke SC Mirror Open Meeting for Mirror
Shustoke SC- 25 Jun Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Regatta Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 25 Jun Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy