Squib National Championship at Holyhead Sailing Club - Overall
by Vincent Delany today at 9:15 pm
17-23 June 2017
Squib Nationals at Holyhead day 2 © Peter Newton / www.peternewton.zenfolio.com
Unlike every other day this week, in what was generally a light air championship, the wind at the end of Holyhead breakwater was recorded to be blowing 22 knots this morning, with gusts of 27 knots. The forecast suggested gusts of 30 knots could be experienced during the day. David Lovegrove, the event PRO, went afloat at 10.00hrs, and headed to the south end of the race area off Carreg-y-Fran, where there was a confused sea, with a large swell surmounted by a short chop. Under the circumstances, he made the difficult decision to abandon racing for the day.
It was a difficult decision to make, in the light of the championship results over five races, with joint leaders, which were:
'Ric O'Shea' No. 136 sailed by Josh Metcalf and Mark Hogan, with (7), 3, 6, 4, 1 placings, or a total of 14 points. This boat had previously won the Squib championships in 2001, '02, '03, '04, '05, '06, '09, '11, '15, and for the past 13 years, Mark Hogan was the skilful and regular crew.
'Squib' No. 11 sailed by Dick Batt and Pamela Phelan, with 2, 6, 3, 3, (15) placings, or a total of 14 points. Dick with a different crew won the Squib championships previously, thirty-one years ago, in 1986, in 'Melody'.
Under the RRS regulation A8, a tie is resolved by comparing race results, and awarding the championship to the Squib with the greatest number of first places, etc., so the 2017 winner is 'Ric O'Shea'.
The conclusion among Squib sailors, is that there are so many fast boats, (probably 20 Squibs were capable of winning this year's championship) it was not a championship to find the fastest boat, but rather a championship to find the smartest sailors. The rigging and tuning of Squib keelboats has developed over many years, and this year there do not appear to be any technical developments (within strict Class rules) which make the boats faster. There is currently a technical plateau. This is born out by the high-scoring championship results, in which the top six boats discarded 7th, 15th, 23rd, 33rd, 10th, and 17th places respectively. Over the fives race series, there were five different race winners, with three different sailmakers. For the record they were:
- Race 1: 'Alchemy' No. 800, Gerard Dyson and Tony Saltonstall from Royal Yorkshire Y.C..
- Race 2: 'Humphrey' No. 823, Robert Coyle and Mark Rawinski from Royal Corinthian Y.C.
- Race 3: 'Cariad Bach' No. 132, Alan Johnston and David Garlick from South Caernarfonshire Y.C.
- Race 4: 'Chequermate' No. 157, Ian Gray and Ian Simons from Royal Corinthian Y.C.
- Race 5: 'Ric O'Shea' No. 136, Josh Metcalf and mark Hogan from South Caernarfonshire Y.C.
Congratulations go to Holyhead Sailing Club for running an enjoyable and well-behaved regatta.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Pts
|1
|136
|RicO'Shea
|Josh Metcalf
|Mark Hogan
|SCYC
|‑7
|3
|6
|4
|1
|14
|2
|11
|Squib
|Richard Batt
|Pamela Phelan
|Royal Victoria YC
|2
|6
|3
|3
|‑15
|14
|3
|13
|Aquabat
|Mike Probert
|Steve Warren‑Smith
|Royal Victoria YC
|‑23
|2
|11
|6
|2
|21
|4
|132
|Cariad Bach
|Alan Johnson
|David Garlic
|SCYC
|5
|7
|1
|‑33
|12
|25
|5
|23
|Grayling
|Richard Robinson
|Mark Thompson
|SCYC
|9
|8
|4
|‑10
|5
|26
|6
|819
|Lady Penelope
|Malc Hutchings
|Jaxs Hutchings
|Royal Corinthian YC
|10
|9
|‑17
|12
|4
|35
|7
|137
|Atomic
|Philip Barnes
|David Thomas
|TBSC
|12
|‑14
|8
|5
|10
|35
|8
|157
|Chequemate
|Ian Gray
|Ian Simons
|Royal Corinthian YC
|20
|‑26
|12
|1
|3
|36
|9
|823
|Humphrey
|Robert Coyle
|Mark Rawinsky
|Royal Corinthian YC
|14
|1
|18
|7
|‑19
|40
|10
|811
|Spoof
|MIckey Wright
|Alex Porteous
|RCYC
|13
|‑18
|13
|9
|6
|41
|11
|800
|Alchemy
|Gerard P Dyson
|Tony Saltonstall
|Royal Yorkshire YC
|1
|‑22
|14
|14
|13
|42
|12
|105
|Helmut Shoing II
|Nigel Grogan
|Jack Grogan
|Royal Corinthian YC
|4
|17
|(DSQ)
|16
|9
|46
|13
|73
|Brimstone
|Bryan Riley
|Jenny Riley
|WOB YC & RNSYC
|11
|13
|9
|‑18
|14
|47
|14
|47
|Insatiable
|John Bibby
|Lou Bibby
|TBSC
|3
|‑25
|2
|21
|22
|48
|15
|33
|Incendio
|David Lloyd
|Mark Stones
|Royal Victoria YC & Portsmouth SC
|18
|12
|19
|2
|‑23
|51
|16
|797
|Crossfire
|Dave Best
|Phil Snewin
|SCYC
|(DSQ)
|15
|5
|30
|8
|58
|17
|847
|Lil Quickie
|Tim Jones
|David Miller
|Holyhead Sailing Club & PYFMA
|8
|10
|32
|8
|‑33
|58
|18
|789
|Dream On
|Brian Holland
|Tony Sampson
|SCYC
|15
|4
|23
|24
|‑28
|66
|19
|48
|Periquin
|Noel Colclough
|Vincent Delany
|DLMYC
|6
|30
|21
|‑31
|11
|68
|20
|872
|Pocahontas
|Mike Hughes
|Garry Catterall
|SCYC
|16
|‑27
|7
|22
|24
|69
|21
|754
|Mayhem
|Steve Allso
|Glenn Pritchard
|SCYC
|‑26
|11
|20
|15
|26
|72
|22
|28
|Thistle
|Richard Date
|Mark McGary
|Holyhead Sailing Club
|21
|‑28
|15
|17
|21
|74
|23
|72
|Guy Fawkes
|Phil Aspinall
|Howies Enkel
|Royal Corinthian YC
|17
|23
|‑34
|19
|17
|76
|24
|755
|Cybi
|Richard Roberts
|John Jones
|Holyhead Sailing Club & PDSC
|19
|5
|28
|27
|‑35
|79
|25
|134
|Allegro
|Colm Dunne
|Colm Daly
|Kinsale YC
|25
|21
|‑26
|26
|7
|79
|26
|57
|Bobonski
|Craig Hughes
|Colin Hardner
|Holyhead Sailing Club
|22
|16
|24
|‑29
|18
|80
|27
|807
|Volante
|Simon Watson
|Brian Kelly
|Killyleagh SC
|27
|‑31
|10
|28
|20
|85
|28
|96
|Moonstone
|Malcolm Blackburn
|David Shiel
|SCYC
|35
|19
|‑36
|11
|27
|92
|29
|111
|Seven
|Chris Neill
|Helen Peters
|TBSC
|24
|29
|16
|25
|‑37
|94
|30
|836
|Alky Pops
|Capt Gareth Pritchard
|Steve Panad McQuirk
|Holyhead Sailing Club
|33
|20
|25
|20
|‑34
|98
|31
|845
|Rock 'N' Roll
|John Sparrow
|Ralph Banthorpe
|SCYC
|‑30
|24
|22
|23
|29
|98
|32
|878
|Siadwell
|Matthew Roberts
|Tudur Owen
|Holyhead Sailing Club
|29
|33
|(DSQ)
|13
|32
|107
|33
|880
|Quidsin
|Mark Knights
|Ian Knights
|RCYC
|28
|32
|31
|‑35
|16
|107
|34
|791
|Crazy Diamond
|Oliver Hunt
|Marc Moncrieff
|WOB YC
|31
|‑36
|30
|32
|25
|118
|35
|772
|Threadbare
|Tim Jones
|William Jones
|RYYC
|32
|‑37
|27
|34
|31
|124
|36
|62
|Con Brio
|Roger Sheers
|Bill Smith
|Holyhead Sailing Club
|37
|34
|29
|36
|‑38
|136
|37
|829
|Kachina Too
|David Hall
|David Battye
|Holyhead Sailing Club
|34
|35
|33
|(DNC)
|DNC
|143
|38
|871
|Granant
|Jas Rutkowski
|Captain Tudor
|Holyhead Sailing Club
|38
|39
|(DNS)
|37
|30
|144
|39
|198
|Patriot
|Pat Guest
|Ted Alsop
|Holyhead Sailing Club
|36
|‑38
|35
|38
|36
|145
|40
|900
|Top Dog
|Tony Gibson
|Eric Lee
|Stone SC
|39
|‑40
|37
|39
|39
|154
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!