Squib National Championship at Holyhead Sailing Club - Overall

Squib Nationals at Holyhead day 2 © Peter Newton / Squib Nationals at Holyhead day 2 © Peter Newton / www.peternewton.zenfolio.com

by Vincent Delany today at 9:15 pm

Unlike every other day this week, in what was generally a light air championship, the wind at the end of Holyhead breakwater was recorded to be blowing 22 knots this morning, with gusts of 27 knots. The forecast suggested gusts of 30 knots could be experienced during the day. David Lovegrove, the event PRO, went afloat at 10.00hrs, and headed to the south end of the race area off Carreg-y-Fran, where there was a confused sea, with a large swell surmounted by a short chop. Under the circumstances, he made the difficult decision to abandon racing for the day.

It was a difficult decision to make, in the light of the championship results over five races, with joint leaders, which were:

'Ric O'Shea' No. 136 sailed by Josh Metcalf and Mark Hogan, with (7), 3, 6, 4, 1 placings, or a total of 14 points. This boat had previously won the Squib championships in 2001, '02, '03, '04, '05, '06, '09, '11, '15, and for the past 13 years, Mark Hogan was the skilful and regular crew.

'Squib' No. 11 sailed by Dick Batt and Pamela Phelan, with 2, 6, 3, 3, (15) placings, or a total of 14 points. Dick with a different crew won the Squib championships previously, thirty-one years ago, in 1986, in 'Melody'.

Under the RRS regulation A8, a tie is resolved by comparing race results, and awarding the championship to the Squib with the greatest number of first places, etc., so the 2017 winner is 'Ric O'Shea'.

The conclusion among Squib sailors, is that there are so many fast boats, (probably 20 Squibs were capable of winning this year's championship) it was not a championship to find the fastest boat, but rather a championship to find the smartest sailors. The rigging and tuning of Squib keelboats has developed over many years, and this year there do not appear to be any technical developments (within strict Class rules) which make the boats faster. There is currently a technical plateau. This is born out by the high-scoring championship results, in which the top six boats discarded 7th, 15th, 23rd, 33rd, 10th, and 17th places respectively. Over the fives race series, there were five different race winners, with three different sailmakers. For the record they were:

Race 1: 'Alchemy' No. 800, Gerard Dyson and Tony Saltonstall from Royal Yorkshire Y.C..

Race 2: 'Humphrey' No. 823, Robert Coyle and Mark Rawinski from Royal Corinthian Y.C.

Race 3: 'Cariad Bach' No. 132, Alan Johnston and David Garlick from South Caernarfonshire Y.C.

Race 4: 'Chequermate' No. 157, Ian Gray and Ian Simons from Royal Corinthian Y.C.

Race 5: 'Ric O'Shea' No. 136, Josh Metcalf and mark Hogan from South Caernarfonshire Y.C.

Congratulations go to Holyhead Sailing Club for running an enjoyable and well-behaved regatta.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Boat Name Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1 136 RicO'Shea Josh Metcalf Mark Hogan SCYC ‑7 3 6 4 1 14 2 11 Squib Richard Batt Pamela Phelan Royal Victoria YC 2 6 3 3 ‑15 14 3 13 Aquabat Mike Probert Steve Warren‑Smith Royal Victoria YC ‑23 2 11 6 2 21 4 132 Cariad Bach Alan Johnson David Garlic SCYC 5 7 1 ‑33 12 25 5 23 Grayling Richard Robinson Mark Thompson SCYC 9 8 4 ‑10 5 26 6 819 Lady Penelope Malc Hutchings Jaxs Hutchings Royal Corinthian YC 10 9 ‑17 12 4 35 7 137 Atomic Philip Barnes David Thomas TBSC 12 ‑14 8 5 10 35 8 157 Chequemate Ian Gray Ian Simons Royal Corinthian YC 20 ‑26 12 1 3 36 9 823 Humphrey Robert Coyle Mark Rawinsky Royal Corinthian YC 14 1 18 7 ‑19 40 10 811 Spoof MIckey Wright Alex Porteous RCYC 13 ‑18 13 9 6 41 11 800 Alchemy Gerard P Dyson Tony Saltonstall Royal Yorkshire YC 1 ‑22 14 14 13 42 12 105 Helmut Shoing II Nigel Grogan Jack Grogan Royal Corinthian YC 4 17 (DSQ) 16 9 46 13 73 Brimstone Bryan Riley Jenny Riley WOB YC & RNSYC 11 13 9 ‑18 14 47 14 47 Insatiable John Bibby Lou Bibby TBSC 3 ‑25 2 21 22 48 15 33 Incendio David Lloyd Mark Stones Royal Victoria YC & Portsmouth SC 18 12 19 2 ‑23 51 16 797 Crossfire Dave Best Phil Snewin SCYC (DSQ) 15 5 30 8 58 17 847 Lil Quickie Tim Jones David Miller Holyhead Sailing Club & PYFMA 8 10 32 8 ‑33 58 18 789 Dream On Brian Holland Tony Sampson SCYC 15 4 23 24 ‑28 66 19 48 Periquin Noel Colclough Vincent Delany DLMYC 6 30 21 ‑31 11 68 20 872 Pocahontas Mike Hughes Garry Catterall SCYC 16 ‑27 7 22 24 69 21 754 Mayhem Steve Allso Glenn Pritchard SCYC ‑26 11 20 15 26 72 22 28 Thistle Richard Date Mark McGary Holyhead Sailing Club 21 ‑28 15 17 21 74 23 72 Guy Fawkes Phil Aspinall Howies Enkel Royal Corinthian YC 17 23 ‑34 19 17 76 24 755 Cybi Richard Roberts John Jones Holyhead Sailing Club & PDSC 19 5 28 27 ‑35 79 25 134 Allegro Colm Dunne Colm Daly Kinsale YC 25 21 ‑26 26 7 79 26 57 Bobonski Craig Hughes Colin Hardner Holyhead Sailing Club 22 16 24 ‑29 18 80 27 807 Volante Simon Watson Brian Kelly Killyleagh SC 27 ‑31 10 28 20 85 28 96 Moonstone Malcolm Blackburn David Shiel SCYC 35 19 ‑36 11 27 92 29 111 Seven Chris Neill Helen Peters TBSC 24 29 16 25 ‑37 94 30 836 Alky Pops Capt Gareth Pritchard Steve Panad McQuirk Holyhead Sailing Club 33 20 25 20 ‑34 98 31 845 Rock 'N' Roll John Sparrow Ralph Banthorpe SCYC ‑30 24 22 23 29 98 32 878 Siadwell Matthew Roberts Tudur Owen Holyhead Sailing Club 29 33 (DSQ) 13 32 107 33 880 Quidsin Mark Knights Ian Knights RCYC 28 32 31 ‑35 16 107 34 791 Crazy Diamond Oliver Hunt Marc Moncrieff WOB YC 31 ‑36 30 32 25 118 35 772 Threadbare Tim Jones William Jones RYYC 32 ‑37 27 34 31 124 36 62 Con Brio Roger Sheers Bill Smith Holyhead Sailing Club 37 34 29 36 ‑38 136 37 829 Kachina Too David Hall David Battye Holyhead Sailing Club 34 35 33 (DNC) DNC 143 38 871 Granant Jas Rutkowski Captain Tudor Holyhead Sailing Club 38 39 (DNS) 37 30 144 39 198 Patriot Pat Guest Ted Alsop Holyhead Sailing Club 36 ‑38 35 38 36 145 40 900 Top Dog Tony Gibson Eric Lee Stone SC 39 ‑40 37 39 39 154