Natasha Lambert and Miss Isle on BBC 1 documentary tonight
by Amanda Lambert today at 1:41 pm
23 June 2017
Natasha Lambert with Dad Gary on Miss Isle © Amanda Lambert
BBC1 have a documentary on tonight to highlight how technology can be used in sport, and one of the three items features Natasha and how she sails using her breath in her Mini 6.5 yacht.
Natasha's Dad Gary designed the system, which is unlike anything used before. It uses open source software, designed with Natasha's needs in mind but could help many more people
The programme 'Invented in... The South' is on BBC 1 at 7.30pm tonight (23rd June 2017).
Natasha will be setting out next month on her next challenge... sailing across the Irish Sea, between Belfast and Dublin, finishing off with an Irish mountain to climb, hoping to promote disabled sailing and the benefits of sport for people with mobility issues. A new blog post has been set up so people can follow Natasha's story and progress as she goes - see www.missisle.org.uk
