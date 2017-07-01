Please select your home edition
Henri Lloyd 2016 Wave

One Week to Round the Island

by Henri Lloyd today at 9:30 am 1 July 2017

Related Articles

Henri Lloyd Brand Recognition
Five decades of relentless innovation For over five decades of relentless innovation, Henri Lloyd still continues to push the boundaries of technical sailing clothing. Posted on 23 Jun Henri Lloyd proud of Land Rover BAR Academy
2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup Champions Henri Lloyd, the world renowned market leader in technical sailing gear and premium lifestyle clothing, have been supporting the Land Rover BAR Academy and 2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup Champions since the start of their campaign in 2016. Posted on 22 Jun Henri Lloyd Fast-Dri Collection
Rapid technology advances in recent years Next to Skin technology has seen some of the most rapid technology advances in recent years. Traditionally cotton products have been worn, which when dry offer superb levels of comfort. Posted on 16 Jun Coastal Sailing Essentials from Henri Lloyd
Getting ready to sail this summer? Getting ready to sail this summer? Before you do take a look at Henri Lloyd's day sailing essentials. Posted on 10 Jun Henri Lloyd's partnership with Land Rover BAR
We speak to company Chairman Paul Strzelecki Paul Strzelecki has always taken a very personal approach to sailing sponsorships, and this has led to the 21 year partnership Henri Lloyd have had with Sir Ben Ainslie, most recently with the Land Rover BAR America's Cup campaign. Posted on 6 Jun Success Engineered
As Henri Lloyd partner with Land Rover BAR Out on the water, racing at incredibly high speeds, every second counts. So when Henri Lloyd came to engineer Land Rover BAR's technical kit for the 35th America's Cup, each item was developed through years of collaborative testing and refinement. Posted on 3 Jun Win a Tour of the Land Rover BAR base
And meet the team! The America's Cup is the oldest trophy in international sport, not to mention one of the most prestigious. A lot is riding on the Land Rover BAR team this summer as they race to #BRINGTHECUPHOME, but how many times has Britain won the event in the past? Posted on 27 May Henri Lloyd support SB20 Worlds in Cowes
As Official Technical Clothing Partner Premium British marine and lifestyle clothing brand Henri Lloyd has today announced their commitment to supporting this year's SB20 Worlds, being hosted by the Royal Yacht Squadron in Cowes this August as the Official Technical Clothing Partner. Posted on 26 May Exclusive Interview with Sir Ben Ainslie
Henri Lloyd's Paul Strzelecki talks about their partnership Henri Lloyd managed to catch up with Sir Ben Ainslie at the impressive Land Rover BAR headquarters in Portsmouth ahead of the 35th America's Cup presented by Louis Vuitton. Posted on 24 May Pack it up, pack it in
Free Dry Bag and Top 6 pieces of Henri Lloyd kit When space is at a premium, it pays to know which kit pieces are worth their salt. We've hand picked our Top 6 Sailing Essentials to make sure you're always adventure-ready. Posted on 14 May

Upcoming Events

Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen Northern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Llangorse SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Llangorse SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Long Distance Weekend for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Broxbourne SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Broxbourne SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen F15 Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Sidmouth SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Sidmouth SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Waldringfield SC Cadet Open Meeting for Cadet
Waldringfield SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Shustoke SC Mirror Open Meeting for Mirror
Shustoke SC- 25 Jun Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Regatta Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 25 Jun Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul
