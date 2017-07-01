One Week to Round the Island
1 July 2017
The
annual Round the Island Race, is a one-day yacht race around the Isle of Wight.
Attracting over 1,600 boats and around 16,000 sailors, it is one of the largest
participation sporting events in the UK. Whether you’re an old hand of newcomer
to the race, there’s something very special about taking part in such an iconic
event and with
just one week remaining until race start we look at the kit you need for the
big weekend.
Seas are best sailed in a lightweight, breathable jacket. The Wave Jacket is just that, plus it's 100% waterproof, windproof, and packed with functionality.
Kevlar® thread and a reinforced palm combine to create one tough glove that is flexible and durable. Pull on a pair for maximum performance.
Traditional cotton polos finish in second place when it comes to comfort and performance. Try this sleek silver Fast-dri polo with next-to-skin technology instead.
Built to get wet and dry fast. The Octogrip Mono has a super fast drying open mesh upper and Octogrip outsole with blade technology for a 360 degree grip.
Race faster and lighter in the Aqua Down Jacket. All the protection and functionality perfect for coastal sailing.
Featuring fast draining side pockets and Neoprene seat padding, these are your go-to piece for staying dry on wet but warm days. A perfect Round The Island piece.
