One Week to Round the Island

The annual Round the Island Race, is a one-day yacht race around the Isle of Wight.





Attracting over 1,600 boats and around 16,000 sailors, it is one of the largest participation sporting events in the UK. Whether you’re an old hand of newcomer to the race, there’s something very special about taking part in such an iconic event and with just one week remaining until race start we look at the kit you need for the big weekend.