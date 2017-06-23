Henri Lloyd Brand Recognition

by Henri Lloyd today at 1:00 pm

For over five decades of relentless innovation, Henri Lloyd still continues to push the boundaries of technical sailing clothing. Always striving to optimise comfort, safety and performance for sailors, wherever they sail in the world and whatever type of sailing they enjoy.

Since the company's inception in 1963, Henri Lloyd's reputation of pioneering design, forward thinking innovations and fabric technologies has resulted in Henri Lloyd becoming one of the world's most iconic marine brands.

Henri Lloyd has been consistently credited for their award winning marine collections over the years, and as a result have been presented with a myriad of accolades.

Henri Lloyd has had the honour of being recognised regularly by the jury of the Dame Award. Since its introduction in 1991, the DAME Award is known worldwide as the leading international competition of its type within the field of marine equipment and accessories.

In recent years, Henri Lloyd has won the Clothing & Crew Accessories Category including; 2015 for the Flex 3D Jacket and 2008 for the TP2 Shadow 2G generation, in 2009 Henri Lloyd not only won the category for our Blue Eco Jacket but also the Most Eco Friendly product award. Henri Lloyd also won the overall award in 2001 for the TP Reflex Jacket.

Other awards that have been bestowed to Henri Lloyd over the years include the Yachts and Yachting and Sailing Today Kit innovation media awards. Whilst, the Henri Lloyd Lifestyle brand won the Menswear FHM Award in 1997 for Fashion Brand of the Year; and in 2007 two prestigious awards at the UK Fashion Export Awards for Best Menswear Exporter and the Gold Award for Overall Exporter of the year.

Paul Strzelecki –Henri Lloyd Chairman. "To be recognised with these prestigious awards is a great testament to the outstanding work of our design and development team, who continue to push the boundaries of innovation."

