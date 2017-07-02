Please select your home edition
Edition
Ovington Boats - VX One
Product Feature
Brushed Spandex Top-Long Sleeve
Brushed Spandex Top-Long Sleeve
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Birkett 2017 stickers from Ovington

by Sue Giles, UYC today at 2:19 pm 1-2 July 2017
Birkett start © Paul Hargreaves

Boats racing in the Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy on Ullswater over the weekend of July 1 and 2 will have a new look this year with help from top boatbuilder Ovington.

Ovington Boats are providing hull stickers for the 230 boats taking part in the race organised by Ullswater Yacht Club which last year won the Cumbria Tourism Event of the Year Award. The event has proved to be so popular this year that entries were full a week before the closing date.

The celebration event was first raced in 1963 in honour of Lord Norman Birkett who died two days after making a successful speech in the House of Lords which prevented Ullswater from becoming a reservoir. Every year since then, the club has held the prestigious two-day long distance race in which boats sail the full length of the lake round an island, and back, in memory of the 'Saviour of Ullswater'. All boats race from one mass start with the line stretching across the full width of the lake. On Saturday they race down the lake, a distance of about seven miles, round an island at the southern end, and back. Then they do it all again on Sunday – with both races to count.

"Identifying all the boats taking part in the event is an important part of our safety procedure and we are delighted that Ovington Boats are helping us by providing hull stickers for all boats," said Birkett co-ordinator John Robinson.

Passengers on the steamer watch the Birkett start - photo © Sue Giles
Passengers on the steamer watch the Birkett start - photo © Sue Giles

A traditional feature of the event is the Saturday Birkett Cruise run by Ullswater Steamers. The cruise will leave Pooley Bridge pier at 12.30pm and follow the racing down to Kailpot Crag where the Lord Birkett memorial plaque is placed and will again have an on-board commentary from members of UYC. Families and friends can follow the racing at close hand on the water and experience some of the excitement. Please book direct with Ullswater Steamers via their website www.ullswater-steamers.co.uk

UYC is on the North-east shore of the lake about two miles from Pooley Bridge on the Howtown road. For more information about the Birkett visit the UYC website or email

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Flying Fifteen Northerns preview
Double dose of the Ullswater 'experience' Ullswater Yacht Club is delighted to be hosting the Flying Fifteen Northern Championship over the weekend of June 24 and 25 and F15 sailors can have a double dose of the Ullswater 'experience' by taking part in the Lord Birkett Posted on 15 Jun Rooster 2000 Inlands at Ullswater
An event of extremes The 2017 Rooster 2000 Inlands at Ullswater Yacht Club was an event of extremes. Some people were extremely happy, others weren't. Sometimes they switched over. Posted on 6 Jun RS200s at Ullswater
Northern Tour Round 2 at the Easter Regatta The second event of the 2017 RS Sailing sponsored RS200 Northern Tour took place over the weekend of Saturday 15th & Sunday 16th April as part of the Ullswater YC Easter Regatta. Posted on 5 May Entry open for the Birkett Trophy
This year it could be you! This year it could be you... entries are now open for the Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy at Ullswater Yacht Club over the weekend of July 1 and 2 which last year won the Cumbria Tourism Event of the Year Award. Posted on 24 Apr RS Aero UK Northern Championship
Held during the Ullswater Easter Regatta The Green Frog Genovate RS Aero Northern Championship 2017 was held over 3 days of the Easter weekend in the beautiful Lake District at Ullswater Yacht Club with a bonus training day on the Good Friday. Posted on 21 Apr Ullswater YC Easter Regatta
Bumper turnout of 93 boats More than 90 boats, 30+mph winds, flat calm, sun, rain and three days of close racing - that was Easter Regatta at Ullswater Yacht Club. Posted on 18 Apr New Sailing Development Officer
Appointed at Ullwater Yacht Club Ullswater Yacht Club is launching into the new sailing season with the appointment of a new Sailing Development Officer, 21-year-old Edmund Clarke who will be taking up the role at the beginning of next month (May 8th). Posted on 5 Apr RS Aero Grand Tour 2017
RS Sailing on the road to demo days around the country Team RS are fuelling up, strapping down and hitting the road to show off the RS Aero - the World's Fastest Growing Sailboat Class - to more clubs, more sailors and more spectators. Posted on 29 Mar Ullswater YC crowned RYA Club of the Year
Recognised for their efforts in increasing participation Ullswater Yacht Club have been named RYA Club of the Year at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show today where the awards were presented by the British Sailing Team's Ben Saxton. Posted on 4 Mar RYA Club of the Year 2017 finalists announced
Winner to be announced at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The overall winner of the prestigious RYA Club of the Year 2017 will be announced at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show at Alexandra Palace, London, on Saturday 4 March. Posted on 16 Feb

Upcoming Events

Ullswater Yacht Club Flying Fifteen Northern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater Yacht Club- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater Yacht Club Flying Fifteen F15 Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater Yacht Club- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater Yacht Club Open to everyone Lord Birkett Memorial Trophy for Open to everyone
Ullswater Yacht Club- 1 Jul to 2 Jul Ullswater Yacht Club A Class Catamaran Open Meeting for A Class Catamaran
Ullswater Yacht Club- 22 Jul to 23 Jul Ullswater Yacht Club Open to everyone Holiday Week for Open to everyone
Ullswater Yacht Club- 7 Aug to 11 Aug Ullswater Yacht Club Open to everyone Ullswater Regatta for Open to everyone
Ullswater Yacht Club- 12 Aug to 13 Aug Ullswater Yacht Club Tempest Northerns for Tempest
Ullswater Yacht Club- 9 Sep to 10 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy