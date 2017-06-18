GP14 Ulster Championship at Newtownards Sailing Club

by Ossain Geraghty today at 12:02 pm

The GP14 Ulster Championship took place over the weekend. The fleet were welcomed back to Newtownards Sailing Club by Michael Cox who organised an outstanding event. It felt more like Barbados than the Ards peninsula as we had the most glorious sunshine and temperatures in the mid-twenties all weekend.

On Saturday the wind was 10-15 knots but moved several times during racing by up to 60 degrees at times, causing major headaches for PRO Ruan O'Tiarnaigh, who as we expected rose to the challenge and got three excellent full races sailed. Saturdays racing was dominated by Shane McCarthy crewed by Damien Bracken (Greystones Sailing Club) taking three bullets with the main scrap happening behind for second place.

On Sunday we had two additions to the fleet, JP and Carolyn McCaldin (LEYC/SYC) and Ger Owens crewed by Melanie Morris (RStGYC). Ger & Melanie turned up to embarrass the rest of the fleet with their performance in on Sunday, winning all three races. In fact they were that far ahead the discussion in our boat centered around a scene from Father Ted, "Is that a small boat Ted? No its just far away". It is high time Ger/Melanie shared their light weather upwind speed techniques with the rest of the fleet because it can't be any fun being that far in front.

In race 2 on Sunday the Gallagher brothers from Moville passed six boats from the first Windward mark and sailed through Shane McCarthy/Damien Braken and Alan Blay/David Johnson (SDYC) at the top of the fleet as though they were first stagers. The Gallagher's are the boat to watch, up and coming stars, promotion to the Gold Fleet being a distinct possibility.

Overall winners of the weekend were McCarthy/Bracken, with Alan Blay/David Johnson second and Niall Henry/Ossian Geraghty (Sligo Yacht Club) in third overall.

No surprise that Gareth and Richard Gallagher took overall honours in the Silver Fleet also winning the Ulsters Youth event. Daire Shiels and Andrew Sexton (Skerries Sailing Club) took second overall in the silver fleet putting in a very consistent set of results over the weekend, with Peter Boyle crewed by General Pinochet, aka dad, in third.

In the Bronze Fleet, Josh & Catherine Porter (Newtownards Sailing Club) had to slug it out Geoff and Jane Murdoch also (NSC) with the Porters ultimately winning the Bronze Fleet.

A special thanks from the GP14 Class Association of Ireland to Newtownards Sailing Club, especially to organiser in chief, Michael Cox, PRO Ruan O'Tiarnaigh but also to all the volunteers who gave up their time in preparation and during the event, allowing all of us to go mess around in boats.

The next event on the GP14 Calendar is the Leinster Championships which is incorporated into the Dun Laoghaire Regatta, which takes place on 8th / 9th July 2017. The GP14 Class Association are looking forward to seeing you all there.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club Fleet R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1 14203 Shane McCarthy Damian Bracken Greystones SC Gold 1 1 1 2 4 2 7 2 13977 Alan Blay David Johnston Sutton DC Gold 4 4 2 6 3 3 16 3 13993 Niall Henry Ossian Geraghty Sligo YC Gold 3 8 3 3 5 30 22 4 14214 Keith Louden Alan Thompson Sligo YC Gold 7 2 4 15 6 6 25 5 14209 Gareth Gallagher Richard Gallagher Moville BC /Lough Foyle YC Silver 10 3 11 4 2 12 30 6 14130 Hugh Gill Tim Coyne/Conor Twohig Sutton DC Gold 2 13 6 19 7 4 32 7 14143 John McGuinness Donal McGuinness Moville YC Gold 6 6 5 10 10 5 32 8 14144 Colman Grimes Fiona Higgins / Davin Lapin Skerries SC Gold 13 14 10 8 15 45 9 14054 Doire Shiels Andrew Sexton SSC Silver 5 17 13 14 8 8 48 10 14192 Alastair Duffin Andy Corkill EDYC/NSC Gold 11 10 12 5 18 10 48 11 14219 Curly Morris Laura McFarland East Antrim SC/NSC Gold 8 11 7 13 12 11 49 12 14116 Peter Boyle Stephen Boyle NSC Silver 14 7 14 9 19 16 60 13 14076 Ger Owens Mel Morris RStGYC Gold 30 30 30 1 1 1 63 14 13901 Stephen Nelson Jonny Nelson Donaghadee SC / NSC Silver 17 5 9 16 16 17 63 15 14040 Bill Johnson James Johnson Lough Foyle YC Silver 9 9 21 17 13 21 69 16 13910 Brian Andrews John McArthur NSC Silver 12 16 16 22 11 14 69 17 13917 Josh Porter Catherine NSC Bronze 19 18 8 18 20 7 70 18 14207 Simon Jeffery Alan Henry East Down YC Silver 15 15 17 24 14 15 76 19 14212 Michael Cox Daniel NSC Silver 16 12 20 20 17 13 78 20 14047 JP McCaldin Carolyn McCaldin Sligo/LEYC Gold 30 30 30 12 9 9 90 21 13915 Geoff Murdoch Jane Murdoch NSC Bronze 27 21 18 7 28 20 93 22 13865 Robson Ogg James Ogg Donaghadee SC Bronze 18 20 15 21 22 30 96 23 13207 Adrian Lee Lydia Blanke Youghal SC Silver 23 26 30 11 23 19 102 24 14165 Steven Preston Ali Boyd DSC Silver 21 23 19 26 30 18 107 25 13782 Michael Collender Brian Walker Mullingar SC Bronze 22 24 26 23 21 22 112 26 14133 Jack Buttimer Adam McDonagh Youghal SC Bronze 20 19 25 29 24 26 114 27 14129 Newenham de Cogan John Borne NSC Bronze 26 22 24 28 26 24 122 28 13180 Martin Dews Vicky Dews Donaghadee SC Bronze 25 27 23 27 25 23 123 29 14077 Michael Brimes Kerry Edwards LEYC N/A 24 25 30 25 27 25 126 30 13951 Brenda Preston Jennifer Boyce Donaghadee SC Silver 28 30 22 30 30 30 140