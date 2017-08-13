Enter the Osprey Nationals early to secure your place in the free prize draw

Osprey sailing © Mike Rice Osprey sailing © Mike Rice

by Pete Mallaband today at 10:50 am

Psst - Osprey Sailors – do you fancy a new North Genoa? I know I do, I've already entered this year's Nationals at Poole YC. Personally, I'd like to keep this quiet, but I'm told I have to publicise this great offer.

Each competitor who enters early will go into this fantastic free draw, and the lucky winner will win a brand new North genoa, all ready for the Nationals. So enter by 23:59 BST on 30th June to take advantage of the early entry discount, and to have your name included in the North Sails genoa draw. There's only a week to go to secure your place!

Hartley Boats have recently agreed with North Sails to become the sole supplier of North Sails for Ospreys and these sails will now become the standard for all new Ospreys from Hartley Boats. To celebrate this new arrangement, North Sails and Hartley Boats have agreed to supply a new North genoa as their sponsorship of this year's Osprey Nationals. North Sails genoas have in the past helped power many a team to win the Nationals. My fingers are crossed!

The 60th Osprey Nationals will take place between August 10th and 13th at Poole Yacht Club.

For the first time, trackers will be fitted to all Ospreys at the Nationals this year. Will the lucky winner of the new North genoa go on to glory? Or will it be your own favourite team? You will be able to watch from your armchair in the comfort of the Poole YC lounge.

This weekend, Poole YC will see the Osprey fleet in action as the class prepares to get to know the Championship venue with an open meeting this weekend, 24/25 May, and a free coaching day on Friday 23 May with coach Tim Rush. Come and meet the class- there's still time to beg, steal or borrow, or better still, buy an Osprey before the Nationals.

