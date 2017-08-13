Please select your home edition
Enter the Osprey Nationals early to secure your place in the free prize draw

by Pete Mallaband today at 10:50 am 10-13 August 2017
Osprey sailing © Mike Rice

Psst - Osprey Sailors – do you fancy a new North Genoa? I know I do, I've already entered this year's Nationals at Poole YC. Personally, I'd like to keep this quiet, but I'm told I have to publicise this great offer.

Each competitor who enters early will go into this fantastic free draw, and the lucky winner will win a brand new North genoa, all ready for the Nationals. So enter by 23:59 BST on 30th June to take advantage of the early entry discount, and to have your name included in the North Sails genoa draw. There's only a week to go to secure your place!

Hartley Boats have recently agreed with North Sails to become the sole supplier of North Sails for Ospreys and these sails will now become the standard for all new Ospreys from Hartley Boats. To celebrate this new arrangement, North Sails and Hartley Boats have agreed to supply a new North genoa as their sponsorship of this year's Osprey Nationals. North Sails genoas have in the past helped power many a team to win the Nationals. My fingers are crossed!

The 60th Osprey Nationals will take place between August 10th and 13th at Poole Yacht Club.

For the first time, trackers will be fitted to all Ospreys at the Nationals this year. Will the lucky winner of the new North genoa go on to glory? Or will it be your own favourite team? You will be able to watch from your armchair in the comfort of the Poole YC lounge.

This weekend, Poole YC will see the Osprey fleet in action as the class prepares to get to know the Championship venue with an open meeting this weekend, 24/25 May, and a free coaching day on Friday 23 May with coach Tim Rush. Come and meet the class- there's still time to beg, steal or borrow, or better still, buy an Osprey before the Nationals.

www.ospreysailing.org/cms/index.php/events/upcoming-events/event-documents/category/11-2017-nationals-documents

Osprey Inlands at Carsington
Hosts generous with the wind to a fault! What all sailors need is wind, and hosts Carsington SC were generous to a fault. Plenty of breeze on the first day, and just a little bit more to make the second day even more interesting. Posted on 12 Jun Ospreys at Tata Steel
Second consecutive podium for the boys from Sheppey Four Ospreys from the home club were joined by five visitors for the Osprey Open Meeting, part of the Wilkinson Sword Travellers' circuit, at Tata Steel Sailing Club, Margam in South Wales on the 20th and 21st May. Posted on 25 May Calling Osprey Sailors - Past and Present
For the 60th National Championships at Poole The Osprey Class will be holding the 60th National Championships at Poole this year from August 10th to 13th. On show will be the full age range of boats, but unlike most classes – it won't necessarily be a shiny new one that wins! Posted on 14 May Kielder Water SC May Dam to Dam
Attended by a select group of sailors The two-day Dam to Dam Event at Kielder on the early May Bank Holiday was attended by a select group of sailors including, on the Sunday: five Ospreys, two VX Ones, a Flying 15, a Musto skiff and a Hartley 15. Posted on 4 May Paignton Sailing Club's PODD preview
Event for doublehanded dinghies to be held on 20-21 May 2017 will be the 6th year of Paignton Sailing Club's iconic flagship event for double-handed dinghies: PODD. This is the only BIG double hander event in the south-west for all double-handed mono-hull single handers with a PY of 1200 or lower. Posted on 21 Apr Osprey Welsh and Midlands Championships
18 teams race at Blithfield The Osprey Welsh and Midlands Championship held at Blithfield S.C. on the 1st and 2nd April 2017 attracted 18 entrants, including three new Hartley Mark V's, with competitors travelling from as far as Prestwick SC in the North to Poole YC in the South. Posted on 4 Apr Osprey class coaching programme launched
First event held at Blithfield on Friday The Osprey class launched its 2017 class coaching programme at Blithfield SC, on Friday 30 March. This coaching day was immediately followed by the class's Welsh & Midlands Championship at Blithfield on the Saturday and Sunday. Posted on 4 Apr Gul and sailing event sponsorship
We speak to Mike Pickering We spoke to Mike Pickering at Gul Watersports about the events and sailors that they sponsor, why these partnerships are of benefit to the company, how prizes should be divided up in a fleet, and what the most important aspect of an event is to Gul. Posted on 21 Mar Five boats, sails, masts, chandlery and clothing
A busy time for P&B ahead of the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The week before the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is always a busy one for the team at P&B, but for 2017 they have pulled out all the stops, with no less than five boats showcased, and sails on a range of boats throughout the show. Posted on 1 Mar Inspire your club members
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 If your sailing club is looking for tips on increasing membership, advice on legal matters or examples of how to market your activities, then don't miss the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017 (4-5 March 2017). Posted on 19 Feb

Poole YC Osprey Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Osprey
Poole YC- 10 Aug to 13 Aug
