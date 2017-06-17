Please select your home edition
by Helmut Czasny-Bonomo today at 9:14 am 15-17 June 2017
European Match Race Tour 2017 event 6 in Copenhagen © Helmut Czasny-Bonomo

Consistency is key as Patryk Zbroja closes gap to Simon Bertheau at Copenhagen

While local skipper Martin Boidin took the honours at the sixth European Match Race Tour event held in Copenhagen, eyes were on World #11, the Polish skipper Patryk Zbroja who closed the gap to overall leader Simon Bertheau to 10 points. Mads Degnegard defeated compatriot Henrik Christensen to complete the podium.

In a perfectly organized event by the Royal Danish Yachtclub (KDY), local favourite Boidin completed the round robin with a clean sheet, while Zbroja, already winner of two European Tour events in 2017, struggled at the start, but then showed great consistency to finish in second place. Windy conditions on the demanding DS 37 did not favour the lightweight crews of Tour leader Simon Bertheau from France and World #21 Max Trippolt from Austria. This left the podium open for another Danish skipper, Mads Degnegard.

With only one qualifying event left, Tour leader Simon Bertheau is already qualified for the Grand Final, where Patryk Zbroja will start his final attac with only 10 points behind. Also already qualified are Slovenian skipper World #19 Dejan Presen and Austria's two time Olympian Christian Binder.

Germany's Ploen will host the last qualifying event of the European Match Racing Tour from 25 to 27 August 2017 where the remaining four spots at the Grand Final will be decided.

European Match Race Tour Copenhagen Results:

1 – Martin Boidin - DEN
2 – Patryk Zbroja - POL
3 – Mads Degnegard - DEN
4 – Henrik Christensen - DEN
5 – Simon Bertheau – FRA
6 – Max Trippolt – AUT
7 – Jelmer van Beek – NED
8 – Louise Christine Kristensen – DEN
9 – Toby Austin-Fraser - NZL
10 – Felix Jacobsen - DEN

European Match Race Tour Standings: (after event 6 of 8)

PosHelmNatPts
1Simon Bertheau FRA 150
2Patryk ZbrojaPOL140
3Dejan Presen SLO110
4Christian Binder AUT100
5Vladimir LipavskyRUS75
6Helmut CzasnyAUT55
7Martin BoidinDEN50
8Max TrippoltAUT45
9Francois BrenacFRA 40
11Teo Piasevoli  CRO40
12Rocco AttilliITA35
15Piotr HarasimowicsPOL35
Related Articles

Women's Match Racing World Championship overall
Macgregor (GBR) wins after exciting final day in Helsinki For a second day, the thunderstorms rushed the sailors off of the water, but not before Lucy Macgregor and her Team Mac with teammates Silja Lehtinen Frost, Rosie Watkins, Imogen Stanley, and Charlotte Lawrence were declared champions. Posted on 21 Jun Women's Match Racing World Championship day 4
And now there are four Before thunderstorms abruptly ended the racing in Helsinki, there were some exciting matches in the Quarter-Finals of the 2017 Women's Match Racing World Championship. Posted on 20 Jun Women's Match Racing World Championship day 3
Macgregor goes undefeated to win Round Robin The battle for the final spots in the quarterfinals came down to the last flight at the 2017 Women's Match Racing World Championship in Helsinki, Finland. Posted on 19 Jun U.S. Youth Match Racing Championship
Balboa Yacht Club Team wins Sunday marked the conclusion of a successful and fun five day event at the Fort Worth Boat Club, host to the 2017 U.S. Youth Match Racing Championship for the Rose Cup. Posted on 19 Jun Women's Match Racing World Championship day 2
Former World Champions leading the way Despite a long day on the water in blustery conditions, 2010 Women's Match Racing World Champion Lucy Macgregor (GBR) was quite upbeat about her team's performance and their placement on the top of the standings. Posted on 18 Jun Women's Match Racing World Championship day 1
Fickle winds challenge sailors in Helsinki Someone forgot to make a deal with the Nordic wind god, Aeolius, as racing starts in Finland for the 2017 Women's Match Racing World Championship. The race committee and teams faced challenges all day as light and shifty winds dominated. Posted on 17 Jun European Match Race Tour Event 5
Impressive home victory lifts Patryk Zbroja into top 3 Polish skipper Patryk Zbroja sealed his second victory at an European Match Race Tour event with a clean sheet over World #7 Oli-Pekka Lumijärvi. Rafal Sawik finished on home waters on the podium while compatriot Szymon Szymik finished in fourth place. Posted on 29 May Croatia Match Cup overall
Delapierre takes it to the wire The French team surprised early in the qualifying round by topping the leaderboard on day one. With incredible boat handling throughout the regatta this team have taken the M32 in their stride with impressive form. Posted on 29 May Croatia Match Cup day 2
Jonas Warrer and Olivia Mackay move up the leaderboard Results flipped today as we moved to the second qualifying session. Jonas Warrer and Olivia Mackay were the big winners, sliding their way up the leaderboard to be within semifinal contention. Posted on 27 May Croatia Match Cup day 1
Rookies strike again Day one at the Croatia Match Cup has proved yet again that sailors on the World Match Racing Tour write their own fate. Quentin Delapierre with his Team Lorina-Golfe Du, newcomers to the Tour, top the Round Robin series so far. Posted on 27 May

Upcoming Events

Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen Northern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Llangorse SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Llangorse SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Long Distance Weekend for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Broxbourne SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Broxbourne SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen F15 Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Sidmouth SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Sidmouth SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Waldringfield SC Cadet Open Meeting for Cadet
Waldringfield SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Shustoke SC Mirror Open Meeting for Mirror
Shustoke SC- 25 Jun Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Regatta Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 25 Jun Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul
