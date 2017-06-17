European Match Race Tour 2017 Event 6 in Copenhagen

by Helmut Czasny-Bonomo today at 9:14 am

Consistency is key as Patryk Zbroja closes gap to Simon Bertheau at Copenhagen

While local skipper Martin Boidin took the honours at the sixth European Match Race Tour event held in Copenhagen, eyes were on World #11, the Polish skipper Patryk Zbroja who closed the gap to overall leader Simon Bertheau to 10 points. Mads Degnegard defeated compatriot Henrik Christensen to complete the podium.

In a perfectly organized event by the Royal Danish Yachtclub (KDY), local favourite Boidin completed the round robin with a clean sheet, while Zbroja, already winner of two European Tour events in 2017, struggled at the start, but then showed great consistency to finish in second place. Windy conditions on the demanding DS 37 did not favour the lightweight crews of Tour leader Simon Bertheau from France and World #21 Max Trippolt from Austria. This left the podium open for another Danish skipper, Mads Degnegard.

With only one qualifying event left, Tour leader Simon Bertheau is already qualified for the Grand Final, where Patryk Zbroja will start his final attac with only 10 points behind. Also already qualified are Slovenian skipper World #19 Dejan Presen and Austria's two time Olympian Christian Binder.

Germany's Ploen will host the last qualifying event of the European Match Racing Tour from 25 to 27 August 2017 where the remaining four spots at the Grand Final will be decided.

European Match Race Tour Copenhagen Results:

1 – Martin Boidin - DEN

2 – Patryk Zbroja - POL

3 – Mads Degnegard - DEN

4 – Henrik Christensen - DEN

5 – Simon Bertheau – FRA

6 – Max Trippolt – AUT

7 – Jelmer van Beek – NED

8 – Louise Christine Kristensen – DEN

9 – Toby Austin-Fraser - NZL

10 – Felix Jacobsen - DEN

European Match Race Tour Standings: (after event 6 of 8)

Pos Helm Nat Pts 1 Simon Bertheau FRA 150 2 Patryk Zbroja POL 140 3 Dejan Presen SLO 110 4 Christian Binder AUT 100 5 Vladimir Lipavsky RUS 75 6 Helmut Czasny AUT 55 7 Martin Boidin DEN 50 8 Max Trippolt AUT 45 9 Francois Brenac FRA 40 11 Teo Piasevoli CRO 40 12 Rocco Attilli ITA 35 15 Piotr Harasimowics POL 35