Coaching clinic kicks off the 15th Clagett

by Sam Crichton today at 6:06 am 21-25 June 2017
2.4mR's during the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic © Ro Fernandez

On a picture perfect Summer day in Newport RI, the 2.4mR and Sonar sailors in town for the 15th C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta converged on Sail Newport in Fort Adams State Park.

The first day of the four day regatta is the clinic day, where all the sailors are able to work with the coaching team to learn and refine skills and techniques before the three days of racing.

This year is a Clagett record for the number of 2.4mR's racing, 18 boats, with an equally divided fleet between the US and Canada, all lining up for a start line over the coming three days of racing.

Preparing to leave the dock during the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic - photo © Ro Fernandez
Preparing to leave the dock during the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic - photo © Ro Fernandez

"I'm so pleased to see a fantastic turn out and record number of 2.4mR sailors at this year, the 15th year of The Clagett. We have a lot of familiar faces in the two classes, along with a number of new people joining us in Newport. In Kiel Germany this week, the Para World Sailing Championships are being held and there are two Clagett alumni representing the US and Canada in the regatta," commented Clagett President and Co-Founder Judy McLennan, Portsmouth, RI.

This year is the first time the team from Y-Knot Program out of Lake George, NY are sailing at The Clagett. The team are sailing in the Sonar class, in the first boat out of The Clagett Boat Grant program, which was delivered to the organization in December of 2016.

"Our first regatta in the Sonar, from The Clagett, is this regatta. After we took delivery of the boat in December we have been focused on working on the seating and steering modifications so that Dave Whalen, the skipper, can steer the boat using the "Sip and Puff" system. We are looking forward to seeing how we compare to the two other Sonars in the class and we hope to do well," said Spencer Raggio, Malta NY, who is crew on the Y-Knot Sonar.

Returning to The Clagett after a five year hiatus from the 2.4mR class is Julia Dorsett from Kennett Square, PA. "I was a little scared to get back in the boat and Brian Todd, coach of the 2.4mR class, said to me it would take 10 minutes to get back to it. It took me about 30 minutes and I was back in the groove, which was a fantastic feeling. I haven't driven a boat for a while so being back in the 2.4mR is a fantastic feeling," commented Dorsett after the coaching clinic held today.

2.4mR's from the US and Canada during the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic - photo © Ro Fernandez
2.4mR's from the US and Canada during the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic - photo © Ro Fernandez

Leading the Race Committee for the second year is Principal Race Officer (PRO) Tom Duggan, East Sandwich, MA. " It's great to be back at The Clagett and fantastic to see so many 2.4mR's racing and the three Sonars as well, " remarked Duggan, who was the PRO in Rio in 2016 at the Paralympic Games.

Racing will commence tomorrow with the race course located between Rose and Goat Island, south of the Pell Bridge. The forecast is for a South West breeze starting out at 10 knots becoming a Southerly breeze and building to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon with seas 3 to 5 feet.

List of Entries:

2.4mR Class

1. Serge Dionne, Ottawa, ON,CAN
2. Julia Dorsett, Kennett Square, PA, USA
3. Alain DuBuc, Pointe-Claire, QC, CAN
4. Peter Eagar, Toronto, ON, CAN
5. Dan Evans, St. Petersburg, FL, USA
6. Barbara Galinska, Chicago, IL, USA
7. Ted Green, Jr., North Kingston, RI, USA
8. Ben Hall, Bristol, RI, USA
9. Audrey Kobayashi, Kingston, ON, CAN
10. Christine Lavallee, Gatineau, QC, CAN
11. Siobhan MacDonald, Mabou, NS, CAN
12. Tony Pocklington, Ft. Myers, FL, USA
13. Tim Ripley, Randolph, NJ, USA
14. Charlie Rosenfield, Woodstock, CT, USA
15. Paul Tingley, Halifax, NS, CAN
16. Carol Whitmer, CT, USA
17. Aaron Wong-Sing, Ottawa, ON, CAN
18. Peter Wood, Ont., Ottawa, ON, CAN

Sonar Class

1. Gary Pierce, Skipper, Valparaiso, IN, USA
Charles McClure, Boston, MA USA
Jeff Long, Newport, RI, USA

2. Duane Smith, Skipper, Homestead, FL, USA
Frank Pingitore, Miami, FL, USA
Donoray Bickham, Miami, FL, USA
Dawn Hart, Tampa, FL, USA

3. Dave Whalen, Skipper, Scotia, NY, USA
J.R. Hardenburgh, Dedham, MA, USA
Spencer Raggio, Malta, NY, USA
Daniel Kennedy, Albany, NY, USA

For more information about The Clagett visit: www.clagettregatta.org or follow the Clagett on Instagram @clagett_regatta or on Facebook Clagett Regatta.

About the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta

Founded in 2003, the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta honours the late Tom Clagett (1916-2001), a U.S. Navy World War II veteran who learned to sail on Chesapeake Bay. As a youngster he suffered temporary paralysis as the result of a bout of meningitis; an experience that left him with a deep respect for the accomplishments of people with disabilities. The Clagett's stated mission is "to assist sailors in realizing their potential on the water by providing them both the knowledge and tools to improve their skills and the opportunity to use these skills in competition". Tom Clagett's motto was "Reach for Success", which resonates with every Clagett participant. Clagett competitors have seen medal success at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games. Competitors often comment that, The Clagett, has improved their quality of life as they apply what is achieved on the water to everyday situations.

C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta 2017 sponsors and supporters

The Clagett organization would like to thank the following 2017 sponsors - Fiduciary Trust International and Newman's Own Foundation at the Platinum level; American International Group, Inc. (AIG) at the Gold level; The Horance A. Kimball & S. Ella Kimball Foundation and Innovative Construction Inc., at the Silver level; Barbara and Richard Bohan, Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty and Alice and Bruce Whelihan at the Bronze level.

