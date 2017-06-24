The Superyacht Cup Palma - Day 1

by Kate Branagh on 22 Jun

As most owners and sailors know each other from having gone head-to-head at previous editions, last night's 'Welcome Cocktail' (celebrating the 75th anniversary of silver sponsors Astilleros de Mallorca) was abundant with animated catch-ups and the clinking of glasses. Needless to say, today's racing was yesterday's hottest topic as anticipation has been long-brewing for this first, Pantaenius Race.

For the 34m fully carbon-built Ribelle today will mark her very first spin on the SYC-circuit. She'll be roaring to show her adversaries she's as impressive on the racecourse, as she looks in port. However, for many other competitors, the regatta will serve as the perfect opportunity to sail hard in order to get revenge, or hold on to newly accomplished triumphs. The 32m Farfalla, built by Southern Wind and designed by Farr, took third in this year's New Zealand Millennium Cup. Last year's victor, the 33m Baltic-built Win Win, not only boasts having many racing miles under her keel, but claimed a Class A win during the St. Barths Bucket, which took place in March.

Today saw a sea breeze build to approximately 10 knots for the start line with the fleet facing patchy wind conditions throughout the afternoon. The race committee selected course 4 for both classes, but as the conditions were lighter than expected class B was shortened, while class A went on to complete the full distance. Racing commenced at 13.00 and saw the 32m Frers- designed Bolero slip over the start line first. Bravo to the 33m Win Win who got off to a champion start crossing the line a mere two seconds after her start time. It was indeed also this Baltic Yachts -built flyer who snatched the lead from Ribelle while rounding the third Porrasa mark. The sparkling new 34m Ribelle had rounded mark one and two first, with the aforementioned Win Win and repeat contender Saudade hot on her heels, treating us to some real tight racing. Fierce racer Win Win kept her fast pace and sped over the finish line ahead of Ribelle and the 45m Saudade, which boasts having Volvo Ocean Race veteran Bouwe Bekking on tactics.

The action in Class B started with a duel between the 32m modern classic Bolero and the Claasen classic Atalante. The latter rounded the first three marks ahead of the Frers-designed sloop, while This is Us and Atalante 1 rounded Illetas with a nerve-racking 18 seconds between them. The award-winning 38.8m Hoek-designed Atalante, firmly held on to her lead throughout the course and finished first, but was followed by her smaller sibling and namesake Atalante 1, who had managed to creep in front of the 32m Bolero.

In Class A it was the 33m Win Win who, again, proved she performs every bit as well as she looks. We're sure the well-gelled sailors on this stunner produced by Baltic will be hoping to repeat their stand-out performance tomorrow. She finished 4 minutes and 46 seconds ahead of Saudade on corrected time. Captain Ryan Taylor commented on today's racing that: "conditions were tricky, winds were fluky, both left and right sides. The top mark was a tough rounding, we had a couple of dead spots, but we corrected ourselves and it ended up being really nice racing out there today." On Win Win's ongoing battle with Saudade Taylor quipped: "They've always been close competition, and they always will be. They'll be strong rivals for the next two days for sure."

The 32m Bolero is not only a beautiful looking yacht but was also a rocket on the circuit today. She stormed across the finish line 1 minute before the 27.5m Atalante 1, who took second.

Still buzzing from today's action, sailors will be able to ardently discuss today's racing in the SYC tent, whilst enjoying chilled drinks provided by Southern Spars. The Daily Race Awards, deservedly putting Bolero and Win Win in the limelight, will take place at 18.00. The prize giving will make for the perfect warm-up for the annual SYC Dock Party, which will follow afterwards, and will undoubtedly end up being a night to remember.

Connect with us through Twitter #SuperyachtCup and Facebook for real time updates of all the fun and games, both on and off the racecourse.

