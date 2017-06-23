Please select your home edition
Squib National Championship at Holyhead Sailing Club - Day 4

by Vincent Delany today at 6:53 am 17-23 June 2017
Squib Nationals at Holyhead day 2 © Peter Newton / www.peternewton.zenfolio.com

On Thursday, due to lack of wind in Church Bay, Holyhead, the Squib fleet had to wait more than an hour for the wind to settle. Initially the wind was too light to start the fourth championship race, and then the wind direction was flicking between 300 and 320 degrees.

When the wind had built to about seven knots, David Lovegrove, PRO for the 43 boat Squib Fleet, laid the course, signalled a start, and sent the fleet away. Remarkably there were no recalls. On the first beat the boats which selected the north side of the course parallel to the cliff shore, appeared to be doing well, but as the approached the windward mark it was evident that those who had taken the southerly route were first to arrive at the windward mark of the two-lap windward-leeward course, led by Ian Gray, of Londen and Gray sails in 'Chequemate', who pulled out a great lead which he was able to hold for the run and he maintained a good margin from the fleet on the second beat. It appeared that tide at the start line was running north-east, while the tide at the windward mark was running south-west. The race area was located in a tidal eddy created by the Skerries and the adjoining headland. The race concluded at the bottom of the second run. Second place went to David Lloyd and Mark Stones in 'Incendio' and third place to championship leader, 'Squib' sailed by Dick Batt and Pamela Phelan, in the 49 year old Squib, No. 11, which is the first production built Squib ever.

There was a short break before the fifth race with the same tidal conditions, but with a wind never exceeding eight knots and often dropping down to three knots.

On the first beat it was so difficult to maintain momentum on the Squibs in the light airs, that one competitor was heard afterward to say "I hope I was concentrating more when the Squib was going slowly, than it was when the Squib was moving well". It was a day when concentration on boat speed was necessary. On the first beat, most of the fleet headed uptide towards the Holyhead breakwater, but at the end of the beat, it appeared that keeping the boats moving well in clear air was more important than strategy. On the first run, led by 'Ric O'Shea' and 'Aquabat' who were sailing a private Match Race, the fleet spread very wide. On the second beat, most of the fleet again headed towards the breakwater where there was a chance of a lee bow on the tide. However, they had little breeze, and the wind was stronger offshore which benefitted the Squibs which headed to the right. At the second windward mark, the order of competitors was turned upside down. The next run was in very light air and strengthening tide. It paid to sail straight down the rhumb line of the.7 mile leg, until the final 300m when the tide was reversed, and then it paid to point 15 degrees above the rhumb line to fight the tide. The second race was shortened to two laps, due to the declining wind. The finishing order was: 1st 'Ric O'Shea', 2nd, 'Aquabat', 3rd. 'Chequemate'.

Over the five races to date, there have been five different race winners, from northern, eastern, southern and western coasts of the UK, with three different sailmakers, and hulls which are both low numbers (under 150) and high numbers (over 750). There is, therefore, no question but that the winners have won races in this elite fleet due to sailing skill, and not due to deep pockets, or the 'right' equipment.

Results after Day 4: (five races, 1 discard)

PosSail NoBoat NameHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1136RicO'SheaJosh MetcalfMark HoganSCYC‑7364114
211SquibRichard BattPamela PhelanRoyal Victoria YC2633‑1514
313AquabatMike ProbertSteve Warren‑SmithRoyal Victoria YC‑232116221
4132Cariad BachAlan JohnsonDavid GarlicSCYC571‑331225
523GraylingRichard RobinsonMark ThompsonSCYC984‑10526
6819Lady PenelopeMalc HutchingsJaxs HutchingsRoyal Corinthian YC109‑1712435
7137AtomicPhilip BarnesDavid ThomasTBSC12‑14851035
8157ChequemateIan GrayIan SimonsRoyal Corinthian YC20‑26121336
9823HumphreyRobert CoyleMark RawinskyRoyal Corinthian YC141187‑1940
10811SpoofMIckey WrightAlex PorteousRCYC13‑18139641
11800AlchemyGerard P DysonTony SaltonstallRoyal Yorkshire YC1‑2214141342
12105Helmut Shoing IINigel GroganJack GroganRoyal Corinthian YC417(DSQ)16946
1373BrimstoneBryan RileyJenny RileyWOB YC & RNSYC11139‑181447
1447InsatiableJohn BibbyLou BibbyTBSC3‑252212248
1533IncendioDavid LloydMark StonesRoyal Victoria YC & Portsmouth SC1812192‑2351
16797CrossfireDave BestPhil SnewinSCYC(DSQ)15530858
17847Lil QuickieTim JonesDavid MillerHolyhead Sailing Club & PYFMA810328‑3358
18789Dream OnBrian HollandTony SampsonSCYC1542324‑2866
1948PeriquinNoel ColcloughVincent DelanyDLMYC63021‑311168
20872PocahontasMike HughesGarry CatterallSCYC16‑277222469
21754MayhemSteve AllsoGlenn PritchardSCYC‑261120152672
2228ThistleRichard DateMark McGaryHolyhead Sailing Club21‑2815172174
2372Guy FawkesPhil AspinallHowies EnkelRoyal Corinthian YC1723‑34191776
24755CybiRichard RobertsJohn JonesHolyhead Sailing Club & PDSC1952827‑3579
25134AllegroColm DunneColm DalyKinsale YC2521‑2626779
2657BobonskiCraig HughesColin HardnerHolyhead Sailing Club221624‑291880
27807VolanteSimon WatsonBrian KellyKillyleagh SC27‑3110282085
2896MoonstoneMalcolm BlackburnDavid ShielSCYC3519‑36112792
29111SevenChris NeillHelen PetersTBSC24291625‑3794
30836Alky PopsCapt Gareth PritchardSteve Panad McQuirkHolyhead Sailing Club33202520‑3498
31845Rock 'N' RollJohn SparrowRalph BanthorpeSCYC‑302422232998
32878SiadwellMatthew RobertsTudur OwenHolyhead Sailing Club2933(DSQ)1332107
33880QuidsinMark KnightsIan KnightsRCYC283231‑3516107
34791Crazy DiamondOliver HuntMarc MoncrieffWOB YC31‑36303225118
35772ThreadbareTim JonesWilliam JonesRYYC32‑37273431124
3662Con BrioRoger SheersBill SmithHolyhead Sailing Club37342936‑38136
37829Kachina TooDavid HallDavid BattyeHolyhead Sailing Club343533(DNC)DNC143
38871GranantJas RutkowskiCaptain TudorHolyhead Sailing Club3839(DNS)3730144
39198PatriotPat GuestTed AlsopHolyhead Sailing Club36‑38353836145
40900Top DogTony GibsonEric LeeStone SC39‑40373939154

Racing continues with one final race on Friday.

http://www.squibnationals.com/

