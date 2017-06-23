Squib National Championship at Holyhead Sailing Club - Day 4
2017-06-23
17-23 June 2017
Squib Nationals at Holyhead day 2 © Peter Newton / www.peternewton.zenfolio.com
On Thursday, due to lack of wind in Church Bay, Holyhead, the Squib fleet had to wait more than an hour for the wind to settle. Initially the wind was too light to start the fourth championship race, and then the wind direction was flicking between 300 and 320 degrees.
When the wind had built to about seven knots, David Lovegrove, PRO for the 43 boat Squib Fleet, laid the course, signalled a start, and sent the fleet away. Remarkably there were no recalls. On the first beat the boats which selected the north side of the course parallel to the cliff shore, appeared to be doing well, but as the approached the windward mark it was evident that those who had taken the southerly route were first to arrive at the windward mark of the two-lap windward-leeward course, led by Ian Gray, of Londen and Gray sails in 'Chequemate', who pulled out a great lead which he was able to hold for the run and he maintained a good margin from the fleet on the second beat. It appeared that tide at the start line was running north-east, while the tide at the windward mark was running south-west. The race area was located in a tidal eddy created by the Skerries and the adjoining headland. The race concluded at the bottom of the second run. Second place went to David Lloyd and Mark Stones in 'Incendio' and third place to championship leader, 'Squib' sailed by Dick Batt and Pamela Phelan, in the 49 year old Squib, No. 11, which is the first production built Squib ever.
There was a short break before the fifth race with the same tidal conditions, but with a wind never exceeding eight knots and often dropping down to three knots.
On the first beat it was so difficult to maintain momentum on the Squibs in the light airs, that one competitor was heard afterward to say "I hope I was concentrating more when the Squib was going slowly, than it was when the Squib was moving well". It was a day when concentration on boat speed was necessary. On the first beat, most of the fleet headed uptide towards the Holyhead breakwater, but at the end of the beat, it appeared that keeping the boats moving well in clear air was more important than strategy. On the first run, led by 'Ric O'Shea' and 'Aquabat' who were sailing a private Match Race, the fleet spread very wide. On the second beat, most of the fleet again headed towards the breakwater where there was a chance of a lee bow on the tide. However, they had little breeze, and the wind was stronger offshore which benefitted the Squibs which headed to the right. At the second windward mark, the order of competitors was turned upside down. The next run was in very light air and strengthening tide. It paid to sail straight down the rhumb line of the.7 mile leg, until the final 300m when the tide was reversed, and then it paid to point 15 degrees above the rhumb line to fight the tide. The second race was shortened to two laps, due to the declining wind. The finishing order was: 1st 'Ric O'Shea', 2nd, 'Aquabat', 3rd. 'Chequemate'.
Over the five races to date, there have been five different race winners, from northern, eastern, southern and western coasts of the UK, with three different sailmakers, and hulls which are both low numbers (under 150) and high numbers (over 750). There is, therefore, no question but that the winners have won races in this elite fleet due to sailing skill, and not due to deep pockets, or the 'right' equipment.
Results after Day 4: (five races, 1 discard)
|Pos
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Pts
|1
|136
|RicO'Shea
|Josh Metcalf
|Mark Hogan
|SCYC
|‑7
|3
|6
|4
|1
|14
|2
|11
|Squib
|Richard Batt
|Pamela Phelan
|Royal Victoria YC
|2
|6
|3
|3
|‑15
|14
|3
|13
|Aquabat
|Mike Probert
|Steve Warren‑Smith
|Royal Victoria YC
|‑23
|2
|11
|6
|2
|21
|4
|132
|Cariad Bach
|Alan Johnson
|David Garlic
|SCYC
|5
|7
|1
|‑33
|12
|25
|5
|23
|Grayling
|Richard Robinson
|Mark Thompson
|SCYC
|9
|8
|4
|‑10
|5
|26
|6
|819
|Lady Penelope
|Malc Hutchings
|Jaxs Hutchings
|Royal Corinthian YC
|10
|9
|‑17
|12
|4
|35
|7
|137
|Atomic
|Philip Barnes
|David Thomas
|TBSC
|12
|‑14
|8
|5
|10
|35
|8
|157
|Chequemate
|Ian Gray
|Ian Simons
|Royal Corinthian YC
|20
|‑26
|12
|1
|3
|36
|9
|823
|Humphrey
|Robert Coyle
|Mark Rawinsky
|Royal Corinthian YC
|14
|1
|18
|7
|‑19
|40
|10
|811
|Spoof
|MIckey Wright
|Alex Porteous
|RCYC
|13
|‑18
|13
|9
|6
|41
|11
|800
|Alchemy
|Gerard P Dyson
|Tony Saltonstall
|Royal Yorkshire YC
|1
|‑22
|14
|14
|13
|42
|12
|105
|Helmut Shoing II
|Nigel Grogan
|Jack Grogan
|Royal Corinthian YC
|4
|17
|(DSQ)
|16
|9
|46
|13
|73
|Brimstone
|Bryan Riley
|Jenny Riley
|WOB YC & RNSYC
|11
|13
|9
|‑18
|14
|47
|14
|47
|Insatiable
|John Bibby
|Lou Bibby
|TBSC
|3
|‑25
|2
|21
|22
|48
|15
|33
|Incendio
|David Lloyd
|Mark Stones
|Royal Victoria YC & Portsmouth SC
|18
|12
|19
|2
|‑23
|51
|16
|797
|Crossfire
|Dave Best
|Phil Snewin
|SCYC
|(DSQ)
|15
|5
|30
|8
|58
|17
|847
|Lil Quickie
|Tim Jones
|David Miller
|Holyhead Sailing Club & PYFMA
|8
|10
|32
|8
|‑33
|58
|18
|789
|Dream On
|Brian Holland
|Tony Sampson
|SCYC
|15
|4
|23
|24
|‑28
|66
|19
|48
|Periquin
|Noel Colclough
|Vincent Delany
|DLMYC
|6
|30
|21
|‑31
|11
|68
|20
|872
|Pocahontas
|Mike Hughes
|Garry Catterall
|SCYC
|16
|‑27
|7
|22
|24
|69
|21
|754
|Mayhem
|Steve Allso
|Glenn Pritchard
|SCYC
|‑26
|11
|20
|15
|26
|72
|22
|28
|Thistle
|Richard Date
|Mark McGary
|Holyhead Sailing Club
|21
|‑28
|15
|17
|21
|74
|23
|72
|Guy Fawkes
|Phil Aspinall
|Howies Enkel
|Royal Corinthian YC
|17
|23
|‑34
|19
|17
|76
|24
|755
|Cybi
|Richard Roberts
|John Jones
|Holyhead Sailing Club & PDSC
|19
|5
|28
|27
|‑35
|79
|25
|134
|Allegro
|Colm Dunne
|Colm Daly
|Kinsale YC
|25
|21
|‑26
|26
|7
|79
|26
|57
|Bobonski
|Craig Hughes
|Colin Hardner
|Holyhead Sailing Club
|22
|16
|24
|‑29
|18
|80
|27
|807
|Volante
|Simon Watson
|Brian Kelly
|Killyleagh SC
|27
|‑31
|10
|28
|20
|85
|28
|96
|Moonstone
|Malcolm Blackburn
|David Shiel
|SCYC
|35
|19
|‑36
|11
|27
|92
|29
|111
|Seven
|Chris Neill
|Helen Peters
|TBSC
|24
|29
|16
|25
|‑37
|94
|30
|836
|Alky Pops
|Capt Gareth Pritchard
|Steve Panad McQuirk
|Holyhead Sailing Club
|33
|20
|25
|20
|‑34
|98
|31
|845
|Rock 'N' Roll
|John Sparrow
|Ralph Banthorpe
|SCYC
|‑30
|24
|22
|23
|29
|98
|32
|878
|Siadwell
|Matthew Roberts
|Tudur Owen
|Holyhead Sailing Club
|29
|33
|(DSQ)
|13
|32
|107
|33
|880
|Quidsin
|Mark Knights
|Ian Knights
|RCYC
|28
|32
|31
|‑35
|16
|107
|34
|791
|Crazy Diamond
|Oliver Hunt
|Marc Moncrieff
|WOB YC
|31
|‑36
|30
|32
|25
|118
|35
|772
|Threadbare
|Tim Jones
|William Jones
|RYYC
|32
|‑37
|27
|34
|31
|124
|36
|62
|Con Brio
|Roger Sheers
|Bill Smith
|Holyhead Sailing Club
|37
|34
|29
|36
|‑38
|136
|37
|829
|Kachina Too
|David Hall
|David Battye
|Holyhead Sailing Club
|34
|35
|33
|(DNC)
|DNC
|143
|38
|871
|Granant
|Jas Rutkowski
|Captain Tudor
|Holyhead Sailing Club
|38
|39
|(DNS)
|37
|30
|144
|39
|198
|Patriot
|Pat Guest
|Ted Alsop
|Holyhead Sailing Club
|36
|‑38
|35
|38
|36
|145
|40
|900
|Top Dog
|Tony Gibson
|Eric Lee
|Stone SC
|39
|‑40
|37
|39
|39
|154
Racing continues with one final race on Friday.
http://www.squibnationals.com/
