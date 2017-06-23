Squib National Championship at Holyhead Sailing Club - Day 4

Squib Nationals at Holyhead day 2 © Peter Newton / Squib Nationals at Holyhead day 2 © Peter Newton / www.peternewton.zenfolio.com

by Vincent Delany today at 6:53 am

On Thursday, due to lack of wind in Church Bay, Holyhead, the Squib fleet had to wait more than an hour for the wind to settle. Initially the wind was too light to start the fourth championship race, and then the wind direction was flicking between 300 and 320 degrees.

When the wind had built to about seven knots, David Lovegrove, PRO for the 43 boat Squib Fleet, laid the course, signalled a start, and sent the fleet away. Remarkably there were no recalls. On the first beat the boats which selected the north side of the course parallel to the cliff shore, appeared to be doing well, but as the approached the windward mark it was evident that those who had taken the southerly route were first to arrive at the windward mark of the two-lap windward-leeward course, led by Ian Gray, of Londen and Gray sails in 'Chequemate', who pulled out a great lead which he was able to hold for the run and he maintained a good margin from the fleet on the second beat. It appeared that tide at the start line was running north-east, while the tide at the windward mark was running south-west. The race area was located in a tidal eddy created by the Skerries and the adjoining headland. The race concluded at the bottom of the second run. Second place went to David Lloyd and Mark Stones in 'Incendio' and third place to championship leader, 'Squib' sailed by Dick Batt and Pamela Phelan, in the 49 year old Squib, No. 11, which is the first production built Squib ever.

There was a short break before the fifth race with the same tidal conditions, but with a wind never exceeding eight knots and often dropping down to three knots.

On the first beat it was so difficult to maintain momentum on the Squibs in the light airs, that one competitor was heard afterward to say "I hope I was concentrating more when the Squib was going slowly, than it was when the Squib was moving well". It was a day when concentration on boat speed was necessary. On the first beat, most of the fleet headed uptide towards the Holyhead breakwater, but at the end of the beat, it appeared that keeping the boats moving well in clear air was more important than strategy. On the first run, led by 'Ric O'Shea' and 'Aquabat' who were sailing a private Match Race, the fleet spread very wide. On the second beat, most of the fleet again headed towards the breakwater where there was a chance of a lee bow on the tide. However, they had little breeze, and the wind was stronger offshore which benefitted the Squibs which headed to the right. At the second windward mark, the order of competitors was turned upside down. The next run was in very light air and strengthening tide. It paid to sail straight down the rhumb line of the.7 mile leg, until the final 300m when the tide was reversed, and then it paid to point 15 degrees above the rhumb line to fight the tide. The second race was shortened to two laps, due to the declining wind. The finishing order was: 1st 'Ric O'Shea', 2nd, 'Aquabat', 3rd. 'Chequemate'.

Over the five races to date, there have been five different race winners, from northern, eastern, southern and western coasts of the UK, with three different sailmakers, and hulls which are both low numbers (under 150) and high numbers (over 750). There is, therefore, no question but that the winners have won races in this elite fleet due to sailing skill, and not due to deep pockets, or the 'right' equipment.

Results after Day 4: (five races, 1 discard)

Pos Sail No Boat Name Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1 136 RicO'Shea Josh Metcalf Mark Hogan SCYC ‑7 3 6 4 1 14 2 11 Squib Richard Batt Pamela Phelan Royal Victoria YC 2 6 3 3 ‑15 14 3 13 Aquabat Mike Probert Steve Warren‑Smith Royal Victoria YC ‑23 2 11 6 2 21 4 132 Cariad Bach Alan Johnson David Garlic SCYC 5 7 1 ‑33 12 25 5 23 Grayling Richard Robinson Mark Thompson SCYC 9 8 4 ‑10 5 26 6 819 Lady Penelope Malc Hutchings Jaxs Hutchings Royal Corinthian YC 10 9 ‑17 12 4 35 7 137 Atomic Philip Barnes David Thomas TBSC 12 ‑14 8 5 10 35 8 157 Chequemate Ian Gray Ian Simons Royal Corinthian YC 20 ‑26 12 1 3 36 9 823 Humphrey Robert Coyle Mark Rawinsky Royal Corinthian YC 14 1 18 7 ‑19 40 10 811 Spoof MIckey Wright Alex Porteous RCYC 13 ‑18 13 9 6 41 11 800 Alchemy Gerard P Dyson Tony Saltonstall Royal Yorkshire YC 1 ‑22 14 14 13 42 12 105 Helmut Shoing II Nigel Grogan Jack Grogan Royal Corinthian YC 4 17 (DSQ) 16 9 46 13 73 Brimstone Bryan Riley Jenny Riley WOB YC & RNSYC 11 13 9 ‑18 14 47 14 47 Insatiable John Bibby Lou Bibby TBSC 3 ‑25 2 21 22 48 15 33 Incendio David Lloyd Mark Stones Royal Victoria YC & Portsmouth SC 18 12 19 2 ‑23 51 16 797 Crossfire Dave Best Phil Snewin SCYC (DSQ) 15 5 30 8 58 17 847 Lil Quickie Tim Jones David Miller Holyhead Sailing Club & PYFMA 8 10 32 8 ‑33 58 18 789 Dream On Brian Holland Tony Sampson SCYC 15 4 23 24 ‑28 66 19 48 Periquin Noel Colclough Vincent Delany DLMYC 6 30 21 ‑31 11 68 20 872 Pocahontas Mike Hughes Garry Catterall SCYC 16 ‑27 7 22 24 69 21 754 Mayhem Steve Allso Glenn Pritchard SCYC ‑26 11 20 15 26 72 22 28 Thistle Richard Date Mark McGary Holyhead Sailing Club 21 ‑28 15 17 21 74 23 72 Guy Fawkes Phil Aspinall Howies Enkel Royal Corinthian YC 17 23 ‑34 19 17 76 24 755 Cybi Richard Roberts John Jones Holyhead Sailing Club & PDSC 19 5 28 27 ‑35 79 25 134 Allegro Colm Dunne Colm Daly Kinsale YC 25 21 ‑26 26 7 79 26 57 Bobonski Craig Hughes Colin Hardner Holyhead Sailing Club 22 16 24 ‑29 18 80 27 807 Volante Simon Watson Brian Kelly Killyleagh SC 27 ‑31 10 28 20 85 28 96 Moonstone Malcolm Blackburn David Shiel SCYC 35 19 ‑36 11 27 92 29 111 Seven Chris Neill Helen Peters TBSC 24 29 16 25 ‑37 94 30 836 Alky Pops Capt Gareth Pritchard Steve Panad McQuirk Holyhead Sailing Club 33 20 25 20 ‑34 98 31 845 Rock 'N' Roll John Sparrow Ralph Banthorpe SCYC ‑30 24 22 23 29 98 32 878 Siadwell Matthew Roberts Tudur Owen Holyhead Sailing Club 29 33 (DSQ) 13 32 107 33 880 Quidsin Mark Knights Ian Knights RCYC 28 32 31 ‑35 16 107 34 791 Crazy Diamond Oliver Hunt Marc Moncrieff WOB YC 31 ‑36 30 32 25 118 35 772 Threadbare Tim Jones William Jones RYYC 32 ‑37 27 34 31 124 36 62 Con Brio Roger Sheers Bill Smith Holyhead Sailing Club 37 34 29 36 ‑38 136 37 829 Kachina Too David Hall David Battye Holyhead Sailing Club 34 35 33 (DNC) DNC 143 38 871 Granant Jas Rutkowski Captain Tudor Holyhead Sailing Club 38 39 (DNS) 37 30 144 39 198 Patriot Pat Guest Ted Alsop Holyhead Sailing Club 36 ‑38 35 38 36 145 40 900 Top Dog Tony Gibson Eric Lee Stone SC 39 ‑40 37 39 39 154

Racing continues with one final race on Friday.

http://www.squibnationals.com/