Topper Volvo GJW Direct National Series 5 at Rutland Sailing Club

by Chris Woodard today at 6:32 am 17-18 June 2017

180 Toppers descended upon Rutland SC last weekend for round 5 of the 2016-17 Volvo GJW Direct Topper National Series. After a succession of windy national events, the advance forecast this time was predicting generally light winds over the weekend, and therefore a chance for the smaller sailors to shine!

Saturday dawned with glorious sunshine amidst the 1976-beating June heat wave, and after the usual controlled chaos of registration and briefings, the 180 sailors were tallied and launched on schedule, and headed off to their respective race areas, with the 5.3s a couple of miles away towards the dam.

Although light, the wind was thankfully reasonably steady at around 240 degrees, just occasionally flicking right and funnelling along the north of the peninsular but always returning. With 150 boats, the 5.3 fleet was as usual split into 4 flights, but nonetheless with 75 Toppers on each start-line it was inevitably pretty busy and competitive, and some 16 starts were required to get the 8 flight-races away, with the numerous general recalls requiring appropriate use of the black flag!

Consequently, and perhaps inevitably in these light conditions, it did not prove possible to complete the full schedule of 5 races (10 flights) within the 6-hour guideline, but the race officer did well to complete 4, allowing the first discard to kick in. The day’s race winners were Sam Jones and Lorcan Knowles with two victories each, with Sonia Evans, Andrew Homer, Toby Pearce, and Finlay Tulett each taking one win.

Meanwhile the 29-boat 4.2 fleet raced a little closer to the club, in perhaps slightly more fickle conditions, but nonetheless completed their full schedule of 5 races. The day was dominated by 10-year old Tom Thwaites, following on from his debut event victory at Grafham, winning 4 of the 5 races, and beaten only by Archie Burton in race 3, but with a good variety of runners up including Tim Evans, James Smaggersdale, Bjorn Handley and Ceri Roberts.

As everyone packed up on Saturday evening the wind forecast for Sunday had already dropped to a barely viable 5-6 mph, but in the event even this failed to materialise. After a two hour postponement, looking out over a glassy reservoir, the wind began to tease and the rippled areas began to spread, and the generally reluctant sailors were tallied and launched at 12.30 for the slow procession out to their respective race areas. The 4.2s inevitably got away first, and were well into their second lap when the decision was made to abandon racing for the day, whilst the 5.3s had barely got the second flight away before the same inevitable outcome.

The overall results therefore remained unchanged from the overnight standings in both fleets. At the front of the 5.3 fleet Sam Jones and Lorcan Knowles were tied on 4 points with identical race scores, with Sam taking the event on count-back. Scott Wilkinson took 3rd and George Vincent 4th, Sonia Evans was 1st Girl in 6th overall, Andrew Homer took 1st Youth, and Ella Spain won the Optimum Time Endeavour Trophy (a big yellow race watch!) for the lowest placed boat to complete all races.

In the 4.2s Tom Thwaites took a convincing second consecutive event victory, with Tim Evan’s consistent score-line securing a safe 2nd overall, followed by Daniel Perkins and Ceri Roberts. Ciara Woodard won 1st Girl in 9th overall, with the 4.2 Endeavour Trophy and race watch going to Isabella Ferneyhough in her maiden national event.

Topper Volvo GJW Direct National Series 5 at Rutland prize winners - photo © Chris Woodard
Topper Volvo GJW Direct National Series 5 at Rutland prize winners - photo © Chris Woodard

Thanks as usual go to the hoards of volunteers who enable these big events to happen, to the excellent race management and safety teams on both courses, and to our hosts Rutland SC for coping admirably with another Topper mass invasion! Next stop is the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk YC in Lowestoft (15-16 July) for the final round of the 2016-17 National Series (and the 2nd 2017-18 RYA and ITCA Squad Selector), and then for many it is promptly off to Lochtudy in Brittany for the Worlds (22-28 July, 195 Toppers already pre-entered including 32 from Ireland and 43 from China!), before heading to Pwllheli for the Nationals. A busy period ahead, and entries are still open for all these events for those who have not yet committed!

Overall Results:

5.3 Rig

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4Pts
1st47641Sam JONESHill Head SC‑41124
1st48094Lorcan KNOWLESLeigh & Lowton SC1‑4214
3rd47522Scott WILKINSONRye Harbour SC‑1044210
4th47484George VINCENTParkstone YC‑753311
5th47426James DEATONRHYC2(BFD)7615
6th47386Sonia EVANSPriory SC5‑1211016
7th47303Isabel WALLWORKRedesmere SC‑13103316
8th46940Andrew HOMERDalgety Bay SC21‑191417
9th47743Brandon BANNERLeigh & Lowton SC‑3194821
10th47488Toby PEARCEHorning SC/Snowflakes SC212‑22124
11th47101Jude SINGLETONHollowell SC1195‑4725
12th47740Sean WOODARDWaldringfield SC183‑20526
13th47016Samuel SHACKLEBroxbourne SC67‑411326
14th47257William HUDSONNewhaven & Seaford87‑181126
15th47860Angus KEMPPoole YC7‑1313727
16th48140Zoe BELBENStokes Bay SC‑22292031
17th48138Ben WILLETTLlangorse SC‑161161532
18th4753Finlay TULETTClwb Hwylio Pwllheli SC/Dalgety Bay SC1‑28151733
19th46927Emily PROCTERPaignton S C153‑431533
20th47731Thomas COCHRANEPlymouth Youth Sailing/Yealm YC10186‑3034
21st46875Harriet LEEYorkshire Dales SC‑391812535
22nd47783William ADLERCCSC6‑6492136
23rd45477Jacob ATKINSStokes Bay SC‑151415938
24th47808Coco BARRETTIsland Barn Reservoir SC17168‑1941
25th47649Finlay SWANTONFelpham SC121514‑2341
26th47531Curtis MCKAYHOAC / Queensmead‑2011131943
27th47086Iwan ROBERTSLlangorse SC14‑3325645
28th47954Josie MEREDITHPapercourt SC8‑32162246
29th47797Phoebe HUTCHINGSWarsash SC‑412551747
30th45497Gemma MCDONNELLHollowell SC‑232021748
31st46364Honor PROCTERCardiff Bay YC1121‑381648
32nd46770William THOMASNotts County SC238‑291849
33rd47637Emma JAMESParkstone YC2210‑331850
34th47785Milly JINKSPlymouth Youth Sailing/Saltash SC938(BFD)451
35th47126Oliver FELLOWSCastle Cove SC4472‑5553
36th47644Dan MCGAUGHEYDonaghadee SC/ballyholme yc201221‑6053
37th46046Lily BARRETTIsland Barn Reservoir SC3‑44193254
38th47833Tom PEACOCKParkstone YC26820‑3954
39th48050Heloise SHADBOLTWarsash SC27‑4624455
40th48120Aled LLEWELLYN‑JONESSaundersfoot SC/Llangorse52426‑3655
41st47765Marcus HOWARDRedesmere SC14‑34142755
42nd47685Samuel BRACKLEYFelpham SC19‑3030857
43rd45735Gus MCKENZIEYorkshire Dales SC‑5719271157
44th45625Suzanna HOMERDalgety Bay SC1922‑251657
45th47264Rachael MCCLUSKEYLeigh and Lowton SC16‑4583660
46th46387Matilda GREGSONStarcross YC266(BFD)2961
47th44631Scarlet DESORGHERRutland SC9‑6545963
48th47725Maisie BRISTOWIBRSC2923‑341365
49th48105Ben PURRIERParkstone YC‑481974268
50th47350Liam SCHIESSRYA133718(BFD)68
51st47277Poppy WRIGHTBeaver SC‑4520222769
52nd47657David PEATYUpton Warren/WSSCA‑4727172670
53rd47855Harriet KIRKStokes Bay SC‑3724232471
54th47750Maxi TUSTAINIBRSC33534(BFD)72
55th47902Henry KOEsouth bank SC44‑52161272
56th48066Oliver WILCOXFOSSC402211‑4673
57th47780Aaron EVANSSilver Wing SC‑505363374
58th4092Rhys CHANDLERClub Hwylio Bala SC42‑47102274
59th47461William HARRISONMarconi SC24‑42361474
60th48093Tom CAMPBELLParkstone YC‑5515332674
61st47658Dan BATTYDorchester SC / Oxford SC2936‑371075
62nd48027Thomas WILLIAMSONIBRSC‑3223282576
63rd47790Ben PALINGNotts County SC254310(BFD)78
64th47952Catriona WARBURTONLoch Venachar SC361631‑4783
65th47684Molly HINSLIFF‑SMITHNotts County SC‑5917273983
66th48098Ethan KNEALECardiff Bay YC461326(BFD)85
67th47664Edward SCHUSTER‑BRUCEParkstone YC‑4714324086
68th47338Harry PRESSDEEMumbles YC67(DSQ)111290
69th46837Joan LAYCOCKPoole YC/Spinnaker SC40‑50312192
70th44902Douglas LAMBChester Sailing and Canoeing Club3329‑563092
71st47764Kamran EWBANKStaunton Harold SC353128‑6094
72nd47771Elinor AIKMANPriory SC & Grafham Water SC‑5421502495
73rd46772Oliver VOWLESLlangorse SC1239‑534596
74th47537Austin WRIGHTPennine SC252942‑4896
75th45732Ioan DAVIESPembrokeshire YC3437‑522596
76th46126Charles CLOSEQueen Mary SC‑5627244697
77th47533Eve BHOGALManor Park SC244330(BFD)97
78th45919Oliver WILLIAMSONIBRSC3530‑503398
79th47795Aimee STEPHENSONLlangorse SC60(BFD)1228100
80th46512Daniel KIMISHWarsash SC512623‑53100
81st47503Samuel CARRLoch Venachar SC3932‑5929100
82nd47302Sebastian GOTTONBYC3228‑4941101
83rd44889Daniel KEENANTamworth SC2731‑4744102
84th45565Tristan HILLSSaltash SC49‑621737103
85th47536Oliver MILLSPennine SC211766(BFD)104
86th46888Daisy DESORGHERRutland SC‑49263743106
87th47173Gregory CORNESAldridge SC536‑6348107
88th46855Louis SIVEYERExe SC284040‑57108
89th48100Jennifer WESLEYLoch Venachar SC51‑603523109
90th47806Yana SKVORTSOVA 3625‑5150111
91st47927Charles ALSTONNorfolk Broads YC30‑582952111
92nd47491Tom MITCHELLRoyal Tay YC44‑484820112
93rd46978Hamish MCDONALDFowey Gallants SC‑48334535113
94th45975Johnny WOOLGARPapercourt SC413540‑51116
95th46611Miles EVERETTLlangorse SC3349‑5735117
96th47956Anabelle ESQULANTDocklands Sailing and Watersports Centre(UFD)483238118
97th47354Catherine ALBONECYC/Milton Keynes SC‑66424237121
98th45152Kate ROBERTSONSwarkestone SC56‑643828122
99th47777Matty COHENFOSSC28‑634649123
100th47394Leah FIDLINGChester Sailing and Canoeing Club3857‑6231126
101st46974George ELLIS‑MILLERNorfolk Broads YC175061(BFD)128
102nd47858Gruffydd GREENCardigan/Clwb Cychod Teifi52‑554434130
103rd46482Olivia MCKAYStarcross YC38‑613557130
104th47000Luc JAMESLlangorse SC185658‑65132
105th44131Niall SCHIESSRYA5334‑5445132
106th47926Peter WALKERParkstone YC57‑594631134
107th47219Thomas WILLETTLlangorse SC‑63584334135
108th47172Rose EDMONDSSnettisham Beach SC305452‑58136
109th47076Daniel NICOLLGoring Thames SC46‑574743136
110th48001Alex NOBLEAnnandale SC52‑594441137
111th46710Edward BAKERFrampton On Severn SC (FOSSC)583941‑61138
112th47733Alfie LESTERFelpham SC4252‑5444138
113th47779Robin STEINCrawley Mariners YC/Queen Mary SC4346‑5749138
114th35933Charlotte KEYSBroxbourne SC543649(BFD)139
115th45700Andy PENGBeijing Sailing Center45‑673956140
116th45633Lloyd TAYLORBlackwater SC345158‑63143
117th47646Madeleine VOWLESLlangorse SC31‑636252145
118th46895Nathan GRIBBINPaignton SC4353‑5550146
119th47085Jessica ROBERTSCardiff Bay YC375360‑64150
120th48246Lawrence DONNELLYSurrey Docks583855‑59151
121st45962Eilidh MCQUEENHelensburgh SC/RNCYC61‑733954154
122nd46227Rhys POWELLLlandegfedd SC‑65415162154
123rd46734James DEVERELLPaignton S C/Royal Dart YC‑69456053158
124th47116Noah SHERRIFFChew Valley Lake SC‑62545354161
125th31767Toby ATHERTONBanbury SC5940‑6763162
126th30254Joel BIBBYParkstone YC‑71566442162
127th45047Miles VIDLERcmyc55‑716840163
128th47835Orri ROBERTSONDalgety Bay SC50‑625955164
129th45996Tia ADLERCastle Cove SC6351‑6751165
130th48069Matthew STUBBINSLlandudno SC‑68686832168
131st45433Annabelle PIERCE‑JONESPDSC65‑666538168
132nd44522Ted PEPPEREly SC644163‑67168
133rd48147Daniel COUPEParkstone YC61‑655656173
134th45451Joseph EVANSPriory SC‑67556659180
135th44495Charlotte FERNEYHOUGHMarconi SC7344(DNF)64181
136th47636Alexander BAIRDSheffield Viking694965(BFD)183
137th47439Thomas ALSTONNorfolk Broads YC(UFD)704866184
138th46215Matthew ALREDCraven SC6068‑7162190
138th45178George FELLOWSCastle Cove SC6260‑7268190
140th47950Oliver HICKLINGQueen Mary SC/Wembley SC‑70696458191
141st36947Ben HarrisonReading SC6466‑6961191
142nd47794Imogen DAYHollowell SC666170‑71197
143rd46970Oliver SMOULTLlangorse SC‑70696169199
144th11734George SellwoodTeifi Boating Club686769‑70204
145th47414Ella SPAINUpton Warren/WSSCA7272‑7365209
146th46610Aimee TAYLORBlackwater SCDNC(DNC)DNCDNC228
146th48101Felix MCMULLANHollowell SCDNC(DNC)DNCDNC228
146th47028Toby BLOOMFIELDPaignton SCDNC(DNC)DNCDNC228
146th46481Benjamin JUKES‑BENNETTPort Dinorwic SCDNC(DNC)DNCDNC228

4.2 Rig

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1st47625Tom THWAITESNBYC11‑2114
2nd43183Timothy EVANSPriory SC3‑832311
3rd47853Daniel PERKINSWarsash SC‑6364417
4th46127Ceri ROBERTSLlangorse SC56‑138221
5th47654James SMAGGASGALEHOAC / Queensmead42156‑2127
6th45770Bjorn HANDLEYQueen Mary SC2‑131010527
7th46148Archie BURTONBeaver SC81517‑2031
8th46691Miles DEVERELLPaignton S C/RDYC1149‑17731
9th44192Ciara WOODARDWaldringfield SC‑2312531232
10th47795Cameron SWORDPapercourt SC135115‑1534
11th40406Oliver KEENANTamworth SC‑201449835
12th47732Sophie RENNIEParkstone YC910‑1613638
13th48081Lewis THOMPSONBallyholme YC/Donaghadee SC1211711‑1341
14th47659Giles BAKERDWSC‑279815941
15th47220Mark RIPLEYPaignton SC‑17712121647
16th28089Ben ADLERCCSC101714‑201051
17th46307James CLARKEGrafham Water SC7‑2117191457
18th47731Jess COCHRANEYealm YC16‑2222161165
19th46733Daisy ROBINSONFishers Green SC14‑2318181868
20th46274Harriet SACKERBurnham Overy Staithe SC‑211919211776
21st43694Charlotte COOPERWest Lancashire YC181824‑261979
22nd46920Tara EWBANKStaunton Harold S.C.15‑2520222481
23rd47073Oscar THOMPSONTenby SC22162123(UFD)82
24th46223Graydon MCLEOD FLEMINGHunts SC25242314(UFD)86
25th45562Malcolm MCLEOD FLEMINGHunts SC1920‑25252589
26th46686Alex PURRIERParkstone YC26‑2727242299
27th42005Isabella FERNEYHOUGHMarconi SC242626‑272399
28th45654Madeleine JINKSSaltash SC(DNF)UFD282826112
29th29048Andrew SCOTTDale YC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC120
Toppers at Poole
Toppers at Stokes Bay preview
Rooster Southern Area Travellers Round 4 The fourth of the 2017 Rooster Southern Topper Traveller series events is now under two weeks away to be held at Stokes Bay Sailing Club in Hampshire on Saturday 1st July.
Plymouth Dinghy Regatta
Bumper entry of 65 boats The 2017 Plymouth Dinghy Regatta saw a bumper entry of 65 boats, covering a diverse range of classes and speeds, from a foiling Moth through to Toppers who were also contesting their South West Championships.
North West Junior Travellers at Bassenthwaite
Including the RS Tera Northern Championship Over the weekend of 10-11 June Bassenthwaite Sailing Club held a multi fleet open meeting, mainly for junior sailors, generally sailing single handed boats.
Toppers at Chipstead
23 sailors, including one visitor from Devon Twenty-three Topper sailors gathered on the Saturday morning, including one visitor from Devon, for the annual Chipstead Topper Open Meeting.
Stride Treglown Topper Welsh Championship
A weekend of fun at Llandegfedd When my parents suggested a trip to Llandegfedd for the Welsh Nationals as we weren't sailing anywhere else I thought, "why not". Some of my friends had said they were already going and another weekend of racing and socialising with them is always fun.
Salcombe Junior Regatta
Near perfect conditions on Thursday Near perfect conditions greeted the forty young sailors who made the wise decision to compete in this year's Salcombe Yacht Club's Junior Open on Thursday 1st June.
Toppers at Peterhead
Patience pays off for Scottish travellers Fourteen Toppers arrived at Peterhead Sailing Club on 20th May to be greeted by grey skies, poor visibility and rain, little option but the sailing to be postponed as there was no consistent breeze.
Toppers at Poole preview
Rooster Southern Area Travellers Round 3 The third of the 2017 Southern Topper Traveller series events is now just over one week away to be held at Poole YC in Dorset on Sunday 11th June. Open coaching will also take place the day before the traveller itself on Saturday 10th June.
Club Racing vs. Circuit Racing
Charlie South on the pros and cons In 2016 / 2017 I moved from the Topper to racing the Laser Radial. I'd sailed the Laser a bit before, but it was a big change! I thought I'd write a few things on the pros and cons of attending open circuit racing vs. spending time at your home club
Charlie South on the pros and cons In 2016 / 2017 I moved from the Topper to racing the Laser Radial. I'd sailed the Laser a bit before, but it was a big change! I thought I'd write a few things on the pros and cons of attending open circuit racing vs. spending time at your home club Posted on 29 May

