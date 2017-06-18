Topper Volvo GJW Direct National Series 5 at Rutland Sailing Club
by Chris Woodard today at 6:32 am
17-18 June 2017
180 Toppers descended upon Rutland SC last weekend for round 5 of the 2016-17 Volvo GJW Direct Topper National Series. After a succession of windy national events, the advance forecast this time was predicting generally light winds over the weekend, and therefore a chance for the smaller sailors to shine!
Saturday dawned with glorious sunshine amidst the 1976-beating June heat wave, and after the usual controlled chaos of registration and briefings, the 180 sailors were tallied and launched on schedule, and headed off to their respective race areas, with the 5.3s a couple of miles away towards the dam.
Although light, the wind was thankfully reasonably steady at around 240 degrees, just occasionally flicking right and funnelling along the north of the peninsular but always returning. With 150 boats, the 5.3 fleet was as usual split into 4 flights, but nonetheless with 75 Toppers on each start-line it was inevitably pretty busy and competitive, and some 16 starts were required to get the 8 flight-races away, with the numerous general recalls requiring appropriate use of the black flag!
Consequently, and perhaps inevitably in these light conditions, it did not prove possible to complete the full schedule of 5 races (10 flights) within the 6-hour guideline, but the race officer did well to complete 4, allowing the first discard to kick in. The day’s race winners were Sam Jones and Lorcan Knowles with two victories each, with Sonia Evans, Andrew Homer, Toby Pearce, and Finlay Tulett each taking one win.
Meanwhile the 29-boat 4.2 fleet raced a little closer to the club, in perhaps slightly more fickle conditions, but nonetheless completed their full schedule of 5 races. The day was dominated by 10-year old Tom Thwaites, following on from his debut event victory at Grafham, winning 4 of the 5 races, and beaten only by Archie Burton in race 3, but with a good variety of runners up including Tim Evans, James Smaggersdale, Bjorn Handley and Ceri Roberts.
As everyone packed up on Saturday evening the wind forecast for Sunday had already dropped to a barely viable 5-6 mph, but in the event even this failed to materialise. After a two hour postponement, looking out over a glassy reservoir, the wind began to tease and the rippled areas began to spread, and the generally reluctant sailors were tallied and launched at 12.30 for the slow procession out to their respective race areas. The 4.2s inevitably got away first, and were well into their second lap when the decision was made to abandon racing for the day, whilst the 5.3s had barely got the second flight away before the same inevitable outcome.
The overall results therefore remained unchanged from the overnight standings in both fleets. At the front of the 5.3 fleet Sam Jones and Lorcan Knowles were tied on 4 points with identical race scores, with Sam taking the event on count-back. Scott Wilkinson took 3rd and George Vincent 4th, Sonia Evans was 1st Girl in 6th overall, Andrew Homer took 1st Youth, and Ella Spain won the Optimum Time Endeavour Trophy (a big yellow race watch!) for the lowest placed boat to complete all races.
In the 4.2s Tom Thwaites took a convincing second consecutive event victory, with Tim Evan’s consistent score-line securing a safe 2nd overall, followed by Daniel Perkins and Ceri Roberts. Ciara Woodard won 1st Girl in 9th overall, with the 4.2 Endeavour Trophy and race watch going to Isabella Ferneyhough in her maiden national event.
Thanks as usual go to the hoards of volunteers who enable these big events to happen, to the excellent race management and safety teams on both courses, and to our hosts Rutland SC for coping admirably with another Topper mass invasion! Next stop is the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk YC in Lowestoft (15-16 July) for the final round of the 2016-17 National Series (and the 2nd 2017-18 RYA and ITCA Squad Selector), and then for many it is promptly off to Lochtudy in Brittany for the Worlds (22-28 July, 195 Toppers already pre-entered including 32 from Ireland and 43 from China!), before heading to Pwllheli for the Nationals. A busy period ahead, and entries are still open for all these events for those who have not yet committed!
Overall Results:
5.3 Rig
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|1st
|47641
|Sam JONES
|Hill Head SC
|‑4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|1st
|48094
|Lorcan KNOWLES
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|1
|‑4
|2
|1
|4
|3rd
|47522
|Scott WILKINSON
|Rye Harbour SC
|‑10
|4
|4
|2
|10
|4th
|47484
|George VINCENT
|Parkstone YC
|‑7
|5
|3
|3
|11
|5th
|47426
|James DEATON
|RHYC
|2
|(BFD)
|7
|6
|15
|6th
|47386
|Sonia EVANS
|Priory SC
|5
|‑12
|1
|10
|16
|7th
|47303
|Isabel WALLWORK
|Redesmere SC
|‑13
|10
|3
|3
|16
|8th
|46940
|Andrew HOMER
|Dalgety Bay SC
|2
|1
|‑19
|14
|17
|9th
|47743
|Brandon BANNER
|Leigh & Lowton SC
|‑31
|9
|4
|8
|21
|10th
|47488
|Toby PEARCE
|Horning SC/Snowflakes SC
|21
|2
|‑22
|1
|24
|11th
|47101
|Jude SINGLETON
|Hollowell SC
|11
|9
|5
|‑47
|25
|12th
|47740
|Sean WOODARD
|Waldringfield SC
|18
|3
|‑20
|5
|26
|13th
|47016
|Samuel SHACKLE
|Broxbourne SC
|6
|7
|‑41
|13
|26
|14th
|47257
|William HUDSON
|Newhaven & Seaford
|8
|7
|‑18
|11
|26
|15th
|47860
|Angus KEMP
|Poole YC
|7
|‑13
|13
|7
|27
|16th
|48140
|Zoe BELBEN
|Stokes Bay SC
|‑22
|2
|9
|20
|31
|17th
|48138
|Ben WILLETT
|Llangorse SC
|‑16
|11
|6
|15
|32
|18th
|4753
|Finlay TULETT
|Clwb Hwylio Pwllheli SC/Dalgety Bay SC
|1
|‑28
|15
|17
|33
|19th
|46927
|Emily PROCTER
|Paignton S C
|15
|3
|‑43
|15
|33
|20th
|47731
|Thomas COCHRANE
|Plymouth Youth Sailing/Yealm YC
|10
|18
|6
|‑30
|34
|21st
|46875
|Harriet LEE
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|‑39
|18
|12
|5
|35
|22nd
|47783
|William ADLER
|CCSC
|6
|‑64
|9
|21
|36
|23rd
|45477
|Jacob ATKINS
|Stokes Bay SC
|‑15
|14
|15
|9
|38
|24th
|47808
|Coco BARRETT
|Island Barn Reservoir SC
|17
|16
|8
|‑19
|41
|25th
|47649
|Finlay SWANTON
|Felpham SC
|12
|15
|14
|‑23
|41
|26th
|47531
|Curtis MCKAY
|HOAC / Queensmead
|‑20
|11
|13
|19
|43
|27th
|47086
|Iwan ROBERTS
|Llangorse SC
|14
|‑33
|25
|6
|45
|28th
|47954
|Josie MEREDITH
|Papercourt SC
|8
|‑32
|16
|22
|46
|29th
|47797
|Phoebe HUTCHINGS
|Warsash SC
|‑41
|25
|5
|17
|47
|30th
|45497
|Gemma MCDONNELL
|Hollowell SC
|‑23
|20
|21
|7
|48
|31st
|46364
|Honor PROCTER
|Cardiff Bay YC
|11
|21
|‑38
|16
|48
|32nd
|46770
|William THOMAS
|Notts County SC
|23
|8
|‑29
|18
|49
|33rd
|47637
|Emma JAMES
|Parkstone YC
|22
|10
|‑33
|18
|50
|34th
|47785
|Milly JINKS
|Plymouth Youth Sailing/Saltash SC
|9
|38
|(BFD)
|4
|51
|35th
|47126
|Oliver FELLOWS
|Castle Cove SC
|4
|47
|2
|‑55
|53
|36th
|47644
|Dan MCGAUGHEY
|Donaghadee SC/ballyholme yc
|20
|12
|21
|‑60
|53
|37th
|46046
|Lily BARRETT
|Island Barn Reservoir SC
|3
|‑44
|19
|32
|54
|38th
|47833
|Tom PEACOCK
|Parkstone YC
|26
|8
|20
|‑39
|54
|39th
|48050
|Heloise SHADBOLT
|Warsash SC
|27
|‑46
|24
|4
|55
|40th
|48120
|Aled LLEWELLYN‑JONES
|Saundersfoot SC/Llangorse
|5
|24
|26
|‑36
|55
|41st
|47765
|Marcus HOWARD
|Redesmere SC
|14
|‑34
|14
|27
|55
|42nd
|47685
|Samuel BRACKLEY
|Felpham SC
|19
|‑30
|30
|8
|57
|43rd
|45735
|Gus MCKENZIE
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|‑57
|19
|27
|11
|57
|44th
|45625
|Suzanna HOMER
|Dalgety Bay SC
|19
|22
|‑25
|16
|57
|45th
|47264
|Rachael MCCLUSKEY
|Leigh and Lowton SC
|16
|‑45
|8
|36
|60
|46th
|46387
|Matilda GREGSON
|Starcross YC
|26
|6
|(BFD)
|29
|61
|47th
|44631
|Scarlet DESORGHER
|Rutland SC
|9
|‑65
|45
|9
|63
|48th
|47725
|Maisie BRISTOW
|IBRSC
|29
|23
|‑34
|13
|65
|49th
|48105
|Ben PURRIER
|Parkstone YC
|‑48
|19
|7
|42
|68
|50th
|47350
|Liam SCHIESS
|RYA
|13
|37
|18
|(BFD)
|68
|51st
|47277
|Poppy WRIGHT
|Beaver SC
|‑45
|20
|22
|27
|69
|52nd
|47657
|David PEATY
|Upton Warren/WSSCA
|‑47
|27
|17
|26
|70
|53rd
|47855
|Harriet KIRK
|Stokes Bay SC
|‑37
|24
|23
|24
|71
|54th
|47750
|Maxi TUSTAIN
|IBRSC
|3
|35
|34
|(BFD)
|72
|55th
|47902
|Henry KOE
|south bank SC
|44
|‑52
|16
|12
|72
|56th
|48066
|Oliver WILCOX
|FOSSC
|40
|22
|11
|‑46
|73
|57th
|47780
|Aaron EVANS
|Silver Wing SC
|‑50
|5
|36
|33
|74
|58th
|4092
|Rhys CHANDLER
|Club Hwylio Bala SC
|42
|‑47
|10
|22
|74
|59th
|47461
|William HARRISON
|Marconi SC
|24
|‑42
|36
|14
|74
|60th
|48093
|Tom CAMPBELL
|Parkstone YC
|‑55
|15
|33
|26
|74
|61st
|47658
|Dan BATTY
|Dorchester SC / Oxford SC
|29
|36
|‑37
|10
|75
|62nd
|48027
|Thomas WILLIAMSON
|IBRSC
|‑32
|23
|28
|25
|76
|63rd
|47790
|Ben PALING
|Notts County SC
|25
|43
|10
|(BFD)
|78
|64th
|47952
|Catriona WARBURTON
|Loch Venachar SC
|36
|16
|31
|‑47
|83
|65th
|47684
|Molly HINSLIFF‑SMITH
|Notts County SC
|‑59
|17
|27
|39
|83
|66th
|48098
|Ethan KNEALE
|Cardiff Bay YC
|46
|13
|26
|(BFD)
|85
|67th
|47664
|Edward SCHUSTER‑BRUCE
|Parkstone YC
|‑47
|14
|32
|40
|86
|68th
|47338
|Harry PRESSDEE
|Mumbles YC
|67
|(DSQ)
|11
|12
|90
|69th
|46837
|Joan LAYCOCK
|Poole YC/Spinnaker SC
|40
|‑50
|31
|21
|92
|70th
|44902
|Douglas LAMB
|Chester Sailing and Canoeing Club
|33
|29
|‑56
|30
|92
|71st
|47764
|Kamran EWBANK
|Staunton Harold SC
|35
|31
|28
|‑60
|94
|72nd
|47771
|Elinor AIKMAN
|Priory SC & Grafham Water SC
|‑54
|21
|50
|24
|95
|73rd
|46772
|Oliver VOWLES
|Llangorse SC
|12
|39
|‑53
|45
|96
|74th
|47537
|Austin WRIGHT
|Pennine SC
|25
|29
|42
|‑48
|96
|75th
|45732
|Ioan DAVIES
|Pembrokeshire YC
|34
|37
|‑52
|25
|96
|76th
|46126
|Charles CLOSE
|Queen Mary SC
|‑56
|27
|24
|46
|97
|77th
|47533
|Eve BHOGAL
|Manor Park SC
|24
|43
|30
|(BFD)
|97
|78th
|45919
|Oliver WILLIAMSON
|IBRSC
|35
|30
|‑50
|33
|98
|79th
|47795
|Aimee STEPHENSON
|Llangorse SC
|60
|(BFD)
|12
|28
|100
|80th
|46512
|Daniel KIMISH
|Warsash SC
|51
|26
|23
|‑53
|100
|81st
|47503
|Samuel CARR
|Loch Venachar SC
|39
|32
|‑59
|29
|100
|82nd
|47302
|Sebastian GOTTO
|NBYC
|32
|28
|‑49
|41
|101
|83rd
|44889
|Daniel KEENAN
|Tamworth SC
|27
|31
|‑47
|44
|102
|84th
|45565
|Tristan HILLS
|Saltash SC
|49
|‑62
|17
|37
|103
|85th
|47536
|Oliver MILLS
|Pennine SC
|21
|17
|66
|(BFD)
|104
|86th
|46888
|Daisy DESORGHER
|Rutland SC
|‑49
|26
|37
|43
|106
|87th
|47173
|Gregory CORNES
|Aldridge SC
|53
|6
|‑63
|48
|107
|88th
|46855
|Louis SIVEYER
|Exe SC
|28
|40
|40
|‑57
|108
|89th
|48100
|Jennifer WESLEY
|Loch Venachar SC
|51
|‑60
|35
|23
|109
|90th
|47806
|Yana SKVORTSOVA
|
|36
|25
|‑51
|50
|111
|91st
|47927
|Charles ALSTON
|Norfolk Broads YC
|30
|‑58
|29
|52
|111
|92nd
|47491
|Tom MITCHELL
|Royal Tay YC
|44
|‑48
|48
|20
|112
|93rd
|46978
|Hamish MCDONALD
|Fowey Gallants SC
|‑48
|33
|45
|35
|113
|94th
|45975
|Johnny WOOLGAR
|Papercourt SC
|41
|35
|40
|‑51
|116
|95th
|46611
|Miles EVERETT
|Llangorse SC
|33
|49
|‑57
|35
|117
|96th
|47956
|Anabelle ESQULANT
|Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre
|(UFD)
|48
|32
|38
|118
|97th
|47354
|Catherine ALBONE
|CYC/Milton Keynes SC
|‑66
|42
|42
|37
|121
|98th
|45152
|Kate ROBERTSON
|Swarkestone SC
|56
|‑64
|38
|28
|122
|99th
|47777
|Matty COHEN
|FOSSC
|28
|‑63
|46
|49
|123
|100th
|47394
|Leah FIDLING
|Chester Sailing and Canoeing Club
|38
|57
|‑62
|31
|126
|101st
|46974
|George ELLIS‑MILLER
|Norfolk Broads YC
|17
|50
|61
|(BFD)
|128
|102nd
|47858
|Gruffydd GREEN
|Cardigan/Clwb Cychod Teifi
|52
|‑55
|44
|34
|130
|103rd
|46482
|Olivia MCKAY
|Starcross YC
|38
|‑61
|35
|57
|130
|104th
|47000
|Luc JAMES
|Llangorse SC
|18
|56
|58
|‑65
|132
|105th
|44131
|Niall SCHIESS
|RYA
|53
|34
|‑54
|45
|132
|106th
|47926
|Peter WALKER
|Parkstone YC
|57
|‑59
|46
|31
|134
|107th
|47219
|Thomas WILLETT
|Llangorse SC
|‑63
|58
|43
|34
|135
|108th
|47172
|Rose EDMONDS
|Snettisham Beach SC
|30
|54
|52
|‑58
|136
|109th
|47076
|Daniel NICOLL
|Goring Thames SC
|46
|‑57
|47
|43
|136
|110th
|48001
|Alex NOBLE
|Annandale SC
|52
|‑59
|44
|41
|137
|111th
|46710
|Edward BAKER
|Frampton On Severn SC (FOSSC)
|58
|39
|41
|‑61
|138
|112th
|47733
|Alfie LESTER
|Felpham SC
|42
|52
|‑54
|44
|138
|113th
|47779
|Robin STEIN
|Crawley Mariners YC/Queen Mary SC
|43
|46
|‑57
|49
|138
|114th
|35933
|Charlotte KEYS
|Broxbourne SC
|54
|36
|49
|(BFD)
|139
|115th
|45700
|Andy PENG
|Beijing Sailing Center
|45
|‑67
|39
|56
|140
|116th
|45633
|Lloyd TAYLOR
|Blackwater SC
|34
|51
|58
|‑63
|143
|117th
|47646
|Madeleine VOWLES
|Llangorse SC
|31
|‑63
|62
|52
|145
|118th
|46895
|Nathan GRIBBIN
|Paignton SC
|43
|53
|‑55
|50
|146
|119th
|47085
|Jessica ROBERTS
|Cardiff Bay YC
|37
|53
|60
|‑64
|150
|120th
|48246
|Lawrence DONNELLY
|Surrey Docks
|58
|38
|55
|‑59
|151
|121st
|45962
|Eilidh MCQUEEN
|Helensburgh SC/RNCYC
|61
|‑73
|39
|54
|154
|122nd
|46227
|Rhys POWELL
|Llandegfedd SC
|‑65
|41
|51
|62
|154
|123rd
|46734
|James DEVERELL
|Paignton S C/Royal Dart YC
|‑69
|45
|60
|53
|158
|124th
|47116
|Noah SHERRIFF
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|‑62
|54
|53
|54
|161
|125th
|31767
|Toby ATHERTON
|Banbury SC
|59
|40
|‑67
|63
|162
|126th
|30254
|Joel BIBBY
|Parkstone YC
|‑71
|56
|64
|42
|162
|127th
|45047
|Miles VIDLER
|cmyc
|55
|‑71
|68
|40
|163
|128th
|47835
|Orri ROBERTSON
|Dalgety Bay SC
|50
|‑62
|59
|55
|164
|129th
|45996
|Tia ADLER
|Castle Cove SC
|63
|51
|‑67
|51
|165
|130th
|48069
|Matthew STUBBINS
|Llandudno SC
|‑68
|68
|68
|32
|168
|131st
|45433
|Annabelle PIERCE‑JONES
|PDSC
|65
|‑66
|65
|38
|168
|132nd
|44522
|Ted PEPPER
|Ely SC
|64
|41
|63
|‑67
|168
|133rd
|48147
|Daniel COUPE
|Parkstone YC
|61
|‑65
|56
|56
|173
|134th
|45451
|Joseph EVANS
|Priory SC
|‑67
|55
|66
|59
|180
|135th
|44495
|Charlotte FERNEYHOUGH
|Marconi SC
|73
|44
|(DNF)
|64
|181
|136th
|47636
|Alexander BAIRD
|Sheffield Viking
|69
|49
|65
|(BFD)
|183
|137th
|47439
|Thomas ALSTON
|Norfolk Broads YC
|(UFD)
|70
|48
|66
|184
|138th
|46215
|Matthew ALRED
|Craven SC
|60
|68
|‑71
|62
|190
|138th
|45178
|George FELLOWS
|Castle Cove SC
|62
|60
|‑72
|68
|190
|140th
|47950
|Oliver HICKLING
|Queen Mary SC/Wembley SC
|‑70
|69
|64
|58
|191
|141st
|36947
|Ben Harrison
|Reading SC
|64
|66
|‑69
|61
|191
|142nd
|47794
|Imogen DAY
|Hollowell SC
|66
|61
|70
|‑71
|197
|143rd
|46970
|Oliver SMOULT
|Llangorse SC
|‑70
|69
|61
|69
|199
|144th
|11734
|George Sellwood
|Teifi Boating Club
|68
|67
|69
|‑70
|204
|145th
|47414
|Ella SPAIN
|Upton Warren/WSSCA
|72
|72
|‑73
|65
|209
|146th
|46610
|Aimee TAYLOR
|Blackwater SC
|DNC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|228
|146th
|48101
|Felix MCMULLAN
|Hollowell SC
|DNC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|228
|146th
|47028
|Toby BLOOMFIELD
|Paignton SC
|DNC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|228
|146th
|46481
|Benjamin JUKES‑BENNETT
|Port Dinorwic SC
|DNC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|228
4.2 Rig
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Pts
|1st
|47625
|Tom THWAITES
|NBYC
|1
|1
|‑2
|1
|1
|4
|2nd
|43183
|Timothy EVANS
|Priory SC
|3
|‑8
|3
|2
|3
|11
|3rd
|47853
|Daniel PERKINS
|Warsash SC
|‑6
|3
|6
|4
|4
|17
|4th
|46127
|Ceri ROBERTS
|Llangorse SC
|5
|6
|‑13
|8
|2
|21
|5th
|47654
|James SMAGGASGALE
|HOAC / Queensmead
|4
|2
|15
|6
|‑21
|27
|6th
|45770
|Bjorn HANDLEY
|Queen Mary SC
|2
|‑13
|10
|10
|5
|27
|7th
|46148
|Archie BURTON
|Beaver SC
|8
|15
|1
|7
|‑20
|31
|8th
|46691
|Miles DEVERELL
|Paignton S C/RDYC
|11
|4
|9
|‑17
|7
|31
|9th
|44192
|Ciara WOODARD
|Waldringfield SC
|‑23
|12
|5
|3
|12
|32
|10th
|47795
|Cameron SWORD
|Papercourt SC
|13
|5
|11
|5
|‑15
|34
|11th
|40406
|Oliver KEENAN
|Tamworth SC
|‑20
|14
|4
|9
|8
|35
|12th
|47732
|Sophie RENNIE
|Parkstone YC
|9
|10
|‑16
|13
|6
|38
|13th
|48081
|Lewis THOMPSON
|Ballyholme YC/Donaghadee SC
|12
|11
|7
|11
|‑13
|41
|14th
|47659
|Giles BAKER
|DWSC
|‑27
|9
|8
|15
|9
|41
|15th
|47220
|Mark RIPLEY
|Paignton SC
|‑17
|7
|12
|12
|16
|47
|16th
|28089
|Ben ADLER
|CCSC
|10
|17
|14
|‑20
|10
|51
|17th
|46307
|James CLARKE
|Grafham Water SC
|7
|‑21
|17
|19
|14
|57
|18th
|47731
|Jess COCHRANE
|Yealm YC
|16
|‑22
|22
|16
|11
|65
|19th
|46733
|Daisy ROBINSON
|Fishers Green SC
|14
|‑23
|18
|18
|18
|68
|20th
|46274
|Harriet SACKER
|Burnham Overy Staithe SC
|‑21
|19
|19
|21
|17
|76
|21st
|43694
|Charlotte COOPER
|West Lancashire YC
|18
|18
|24
|‑26
|19
|79
|22nd
|46920
|Tara EWBANK
|Staunton Harold S.C.
|15
|‑25
|20
|22
|24
|81
|23rd
|47073
|Oscar THOMPSON
|Tenby SC
|22
|16
|21
|23
|(UFD)
|82
|24th
|46223
|Graydon MCLEOD FLEMING
|Hunts SC
|25
|24
|23
|14
|(UFD)
|86
|25th
|45562
|Malcolm MCLEOD FLEMING
|Hunts SC
|19
|20
|‑25
|25
|25
|89
|26th
|46686
|Alex PURRIER
|Parkstone YC
|26
|‑27
|27
|24
|22
|99
|27th
|42005
|Isabella FERNEYHOUGH
|Marconi SC
|24
|26
|26
|‑27
|23
|99
|28th
|45654
|Madeleine JINKS
|Saltash SC
|(DNF)
|UFD
|28
|28
|26
|112
|29th
|29048
|Andrew SCOTT
|Dale YC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|120
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!