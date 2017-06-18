Topper Volvo GJW Direct National Series 5 at Rutland Sailing Club

180 Toppers descended upon Rutland SC last weekend for round 5 of the 2016-17 Volvo GJW Direct Topper National Series. After a succession of windy national events, the advance forecast this time was predicting generally light winds over the weekend, and therefore a chance for the smaller sailors to shine!

Saturday dawned with glorious sunshine amidst the 1976-beating June heat wave, and after the usual controlled chaos of registration and briefings, the 180 sailors were tallied and launched on schedule, and headed off to their respective race areas, with the 5.3s a couple of miles away towards the dam.

Although light, the wind was thankfully reasonably steady at around 240 degrees, just occasionally flicking right and funnelling along the north of the peninsular but always returning. With 150 boats, the 5.3 fleet was as usual split into 4 flights, but nonetheless with 75 Toppers on each start-line it was inevitably pretty busy and competitive, and some 16 starts were required to get the 8 flight-races away, with the numerous general recalls requiring appropriate use of the black flag!

Consequently, and perhaps inevitably in these light conditions, it did not prove possible to complete the full schedule of 5 races (10 flights) within the 6-hour guideline, but the race officer did well to complete 4, allowing the first discard to kick in. The day’s race winners were Sam Jones and Lorcan Knowles with two victories each, with Sonia Evans, Andrew Homer, Toby Pearce, and Finlay Tulett each taking one win.

Meanwhile the 29-boat 4.2 fleet raced a little closer to the club, in perhaps slightly more fickle conditions, but nonetheless completed their full schedule of 5 races. The day was dominated by 10-year old Tom Thwaites, following on from his debut event victory at Grafham, winning 4 of the 5 races, and beaten only by Archie Burton in race 3, but with a good variety of runners up including Tim Evans, James Smaggersdale, Bjorn Handley and Ceri Roberts.

As everyone packed up on Saturday evening the wind forecast for Sunday had already dropped to a barely viable 5-6 mph, but in the event even this failed to materialise. After a two hour postponement, looking out over a glassy reservoir, the wind began to tease and the rippled areas began to spread, and the generally reluctant sailors were tallied and launched at 12.30 for the slow procession out to their respective race areas. The 4.2s inevitably got away first, and were well into their second lap when the decision was made to abandon racing for the day, whilst the 5.3s had barely got the second flight away before the same inevitable outcome.

The overall results therefore remained unchanged from the overnight standings in both fleets. At the front of the 5.3 fleet Sam Jones and Lorcan Knowles were tied on 4 points with identical race scores, with Sam taking the event on count-back. Scott Wilkinson took 3rd and George Vincent 4th, Sonia Evans was 1st Girl in 6th overall, Andrew Homer took 1st Youth, and Ella Spain won the Optimum Time Endeavour Trophy (a big yellow race watch!) for the lowest placed boat to complete all races.

In the 4.2s Tom Thwaites took a convincing second consecutive event victory, with Tim Evan’s consistent score-line securing a safe 2nd overall, followed by Daniel Perkins and Ceri Roberts. Ciara Woodard won 1st Girl in 9th overall, with the 4.2 Endeavour Trophy and race watch going to Isabella Ferneyhough in her maiden national event.

Thanks as usual go to the hoards of volunteers who enable these big events to happen, to the excellent race management and safety teams on both courses, and to our hosts Rutland SC for coping admirably with another Topper mass invasion! Next stop is the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk YC in Lowestoft (15-16 July) for the final round of the 2016-17 National Series (and the 2nd 2017-18 RYA and ITCA Squad Selector), and then for many it is promptly off to Lochtudy in Brittany for the Worlds (22-28 July, 195 Toppers already pre-entered including 32 from Ireland and 43 from China!), before heading to Pwllheli for the Nationals. A busy period ahead, and entries are still open for all these events for those who have not yet committed!

Overall Results:

5.3 Rig

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st 47641 Sam JONES Hill Head SC ‑4 1 1 2 4 1st 48094 Lorcan KNOWLES Leigh & Lowton SC 1 ‑4 2 1 4 3rd 47522 Scott WILKINSON Rye Harbour SC ‑10 4 4 2 10 4th 47484 George VINCENT Parkstone YC ‑7 5 3 3 11 5th 47426 James DEATON RHYC 2 (BFD) 7 6 15 6th 47386 Sonia EVANS Priory SC 5 ‑12 1 10 16 7th 47303 Isabel WALLWORK Redesmere SC ‑13 10 3 3 16 8th 46940 Andrew HOMER Dalgety Bay SC 2 1 ‑19 14 17 9th 47743 Brandon BANNER Leigh & Lowton SC ‑31 9 4 8 21 10th 47488 Toby PEARCE Horning SC/Snowflakes SC 21 2 ‑22 1 24 11th 47101 Jude SINGLETON Hollowell SC 11 9 5 ‑47 25 12th 47740 Sean WOODARD Waldringfield SC 18 3 ‑20 5 26 13th 47016 Samuel SHACKLE Broxbourne SC 6 7 ‑41 13 26 14th 47257 William HUDSON Newhaven & Seaford 8 7 ‑18 11 26 15th 47860 Angus KEMP Poole YC 7 ‑13 13 7 27 16th 48140 Zoe BELBEN Stokes Bay SC ‑22 2 9 20 31 17th 48138 Ben WILLETT Llangorse SC ‑16 11 6 15 32 18th 4753 Finlay TULETT Clwb Hwylio Pwllheli SC/Dalgety Bay SC 1 ‑28 15 17 33 19th 46927 Emily PROCTER Paignton S C 15 3 ‑43 15 33 20th 47731 Thomas COCHRANE Plymouth Youth Sailing/Yealm YC 10 18 6 ‑30 34 21st 46875 Harriet LEE Yorkshire Dales SC ‑39 18 12 5 35 22nd 47783 William ADLER CCSC 6 ‑64 9 21 36 23rd 45477 Jacob ATKINS Stokes Bay SC ‑15 14 15 9 38 24th 47808 Coco BARRETT Island Barn Reservoir SC 17 16 8 ‑19 41 25th 47649 Finlay SWANTON Felpham SC 12 15 14 ‑23 41 26th 47531 Curtis MCKAY HOAC / Queensmead ‑20 11 13 19 43 27th 47086 Iwan ROBERTS Llangorse SC 14 ‑33 25 6 45 28th 47954 Josie MEREDITH Papercourt SC 8 ‑32 16 22 46 29th 47797 Phoebe HUTCHINGS Warsash SC ‑41 25 5 17 47 30th 45497 Gemma MCDONNELL Hollowell SC ‑23 20 21 7 48 31st 46364 Honor PROCTER Cardiff Bay YC 11 21 ‑38 16 48 32nd 46770 William THOMAS Notts County SC 23 8 ‑29 18 49 33rd 47637 Emma JAMES Parkstone YC 22 10 ‑33 18 50 34th 47785 Milly JINKS Plymouth Youth Sailing/Saltash SC 9 38 (BFD) 4 51 35th 47126 Oliver FELLOWS Castle Cove SC 4 47 2 ‑55 53 36th 47644 Dan MCGAUGHEY Donaghadee SC/ballyholme yc 20 12 21 ‑60 53 37th 46046 Lily BARRETT Island Barn Reservoir SC 3 ‑44 19 32 54 38th 47833 Tom PEACOCK Parkstone YC 26 8 20 ‑39 54 39th 48050 Heloise SHADBOLT Warsash SC 27 ‑46 24 4 55 40th 48120 Aled LLEWELLYN‑JONES Saundersfoot SC/Llangorse 5 24 26 ‑36 55 41st 47765 Marcus HOWARD Redesmere SC 14 ‑34 14 27 55 42nd 47685 Samuel BRACKLEY Felpham SC 19 ‑30 30 8 57 43rd 45735 Gus MCKENZIE Yorkshire Dales SC ‑57 19 27 11 57 44th 45625 Suzanna HOMER Dalgety Bay SC 19 22 ‑25 16 57 45th 47264 Rachael MCCLUSKEY Leigh and Lowton SC 16 ‑45 8 36 60 46th 46387 Matilda GREGSON Starcross YC 26 6 (BFD) 29 61 47th 44631 Scarlet DESORGHER Rutland SC 9 ‑65 45 9 63 48th 47725 Maisie BRISTOW IBRSC 29 23 ‑34 13 65 49th 48105 Ben PURRIER Parkstone YC ‑48 19 7 42 68 50th 47350 Liam SCHIESS RYA 13 37 18 (BFD) 68 51st 47277 Poppy WRIGHT Beaver SC ‑45 20 22 27 69 52nd 47657 David PEATY Upton Warren/WSSCA ‑47 27 17 26 70 53rd 47855 Harriet KIRK Stokes Bay SC ‑37 24 23 24 71 54th 47750 Maxi TUSTAIN IBRSC 3 35 34 (BFD) 72 55th 47902 Henry KOE south bank SC 44 ‑52 16 12 72 56th 48066 Oliver WILCOX FOSSC 40 22 11 ‑46 73 57th 47780 Aaron EVANS Silver Wing SC ‑50 5 36 33 74 58th 4092 Rhys CHANDLER Club Hwylio Bala SC 42 ‑47 10 22 74 59th 47461 William HARRISON Marconi SC 24 ‑42 36 14 74 60th 48093 Tom CAMPBELL Parkstone YC ‑55 15 33 26 74 61st 47658 Dan BATTY Dorchester SC / Oxford SC 29 36 ‑37 10 75 62nd 48027 Thomas WILLIAMSON IBRSC ‑32 23 28 25 76 63rd 47790 Ben PALING Notts County SC 25 43 10 (BFD) 78 64th 47952 Catriona WARBURTON Loch Venachar SC 36 16 31 ‑47 83 65th 47684 Molly HINSLIFF‑SMITH Notts County SC ‑59 17 27 39 83 66th 48098 Ethan KNEALE Cardiff Bay YC 46 13 26 (BFD) 85 67th 47664 Edward SCHUSTER‑BRUCE Parkstone YC ‑47 14 32 40 86 68th 47338 Harry PRESSDEE Mumbles YC 67 (DSQ) 11 12 90 69th 46837 Joan LAYCOCK Poole YC/Spinnaker SC 40 ‑50 31 21 92 70th 44902 Douglas LAMB Chester Sailing and Canoeing Club 33 29 ‑56 30 92 71st 47764 Kamran EWBANK Staunton Harold SC 35 31 28 ‑60 94 72nd 47771 Elinor AIKMAN Priory SC & Grafham Water SC ‑54 21 50 24 95 73rd 46772 Oliver VOWLES Llangorse SC 12 39 ‑53 45 96 74th 47537 Austin WRIGHT Pennine SC 25 29 42 ‑48 96 75th 45732 Ioan DAVIES Pembrokeshire YC 34 37 ‑52 25 96 76th 46126 Charles CLOSE Queen Mary SC ‑56 27 24 46 97 77th 47533 Eve BHOGAL Manor Park SC 24 43 30 (BFD) 97 78th 45919 Oliver WILLIAMSON IBRSC 35 30 ‑50 33 98 79th 47795 Aimee STEPHENSON Llangorse SC 60 (BFD) 12 28 100 80th 46512 Daniel KIMISH Warsash SC 51 26 23 ‑53 100 81st 47503 Samuel CARR Loch Venachar SC 39 32 ‑59 29 100 82nd 47302 Sebastian GOTTO NBYC 32 28 ‑49 41 101 83rd 44889 Daniel KEENAN Tamworth SC 27 31 ‑47 44 102 84th 45565 Tristan HILLS Saltash SC 49 ‑62 17 37 103 85th 47536 Oliver MILLS Pennine SC 21 17 66 (BFD) 104 86th 46888 Daisy DESORGHER Rutland SC ‑49 26 37 43 106 87th 47173 Gregory CORNES Aldridge SC 53 6 ‑63 48 107 88th 46855 Louis SIVEYER Exe SC 28 40 40 ‑57 108 89th 48100 Jennifer WESLEY Loch Venachar SC 51 ‑60 35 23 109 90th 47806 Yana SKVORTSOVA 36 25 ‑51 50 111 91st 47927 Charles ALSTON Norfolk Broads YC 30 ‑58 29 52 111 92nd 47491 Tom MITCHELL Royal Tay YC 44 ‑48 48 20 112 93rd 46978 Hamish MCDONALD Fowey Gallants SC ‑48 33 45 35 113 94th 45975 Johnny WOOLGAR Papercourt SC 41 35 40 ‑51 116 95th 46611 Miles EVERETT Llangorse SC 33 49 ‑57 35 117 96th 47956 Anabelle ESQULANT Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre (UFD) 48 32 38 118 97th 47354 Catherine ALBONE CYC/Milton Keynes SC ‑66 42 42 37 121 98th 45152 Kate ROBERTSON Swarkestone SC 56 ‑64 38 28 122 99th 47777 Matty COHEN FOSSC 28 ‑63 46 49 123 100th 47394 Leah FIDLING Chester Sailing and Canoeing Club 38 57 ‑62 31 126 101st 46974 George ELLIS‑MILLER Norfolk Broads YC 17 50 61 (BFD) 128 102nd 47858 Gruffydd GREEN Cardigan/Clwb Cychod Teifi 52 ‑55 44 34 130 103rd 46482 Olivia MCKAY Starcross YC 38 ‑61 35 57 130 104th 47000 Luc JAMES Llangorse SC 18 56 58 ‑65 132 105th 44131 Niall SCHIESS RYA 53 34 ‑54 45 132 106th 47926 Peter WALKER Parkstone YC 57 ‑59 46 31 134 107th 47219 Thomas WILLETT Llangorse SC ‑63 58 43 34 135 108th 47172 Rose EDMONDS Snettisham Beach SC 30 54 52 ‑58 136 109th 47076 Daniel NICOLL Goring Thames SC 46 ‑57 47 43 136 110th 48001 Alex NOBLE Annandale SC 52 ‑59 44 41 137 111th 46710 Edward BAKER Frampton On Severn SC (FOSSC) 58 39 41 ‑61 138 112th 47733 Alfie LESTER Felpham SC 42 52 ‑54 44 138 113th 47779 Robin STEIN Crawley Mariners YC/Queen Mary SC 43 46 ‑57 49 138 114th 35933 Charlotte KEYS Broxbourne SC 54 36 49 (BFD) 139 115th 45700 Andy PENG Beijing Sailing Center 45 ‑67 39 56 140 116th 45633 Lloyd TAYLOR Blackwater SC 34 51 58 ‑63 143 117th 47646 Madeleine VOWLES Llangorse SC 31 ‑63 62 52 145 118th 46895 Nathan GRIBBIN Paignton SC 43 53 ‑55 50 146 119th 47085 Jessica ROBERTS Cardiff Bay YC 37 53 60 ‑64 150 120th 48246 Lawrence DONNELLY Surrey Docks 58 38 55 ‑59 151 121st 45962 Eilidh MCQUEEN Helensburgh SC/RNCYC 61 ‑73 39 54 154 122nd 46227 Rhys POWELL Llandegfedd SC ‑65 41 51 62 154 123rd 46734 James DEVERELL Paignton S C/Royal Dart YC ‑69 45 60 53 158 124th 47116 Noah SHERRIFF Chew Valley Lake SC ‑62 54 53 54 161 125th 31767 Toby ATHERTON Banbury SC 59 40 ‑67 63 162 126th 30254 Joel BIBBY Parkstone YC ‑71 56 64 42 162 127th 45047 Miles VIDLER cmyc 55 ‑71 68 40 163 128th 47835 Orri ROBERTSON Dalgety Bay SC 50 ‑62 59 55 164 129th 45996 Tia ADLER Castle Cove SC 63 51 ‑67 51 165 130th 48069 Matthew STUBBINS Llandudno SC ‑68 68 68 32 168 131st 45433 Annabelle PIERCE‑JONES PDSC 65 ‑66 65 38 168 132nd 44522 Ted PEPPER Ely SC 64 41 63 ‑67 168 133rd 48147 Daniel COUPE Parkstone YC 61 ‑65 56 56 173 134th 45451 Joseph EVANS Priory SC ‑67 55 66 59 180 135th 44495 Charlotte FERNEYHOUGH Marconi SC 73 44 (DNF) 64 181 136th 47636 Alexander BAIRD Sheffield Viking 69 49 65 (BFD) 183 137th 47439 Thomas ALSTON Norfolk Broads YC (UFD) 70 48 66 184 138th 46215 Matthew ALRED Craven SC 60 68 ‑71 62 190 138th 45178 George FELLOWS Castle Cove SC 62 60 ‑72 68 190 140th 47950 Oliver HICKLING Queen Mary SC/Wembley SC ‑70 69 64 58 191 141st 36947 Ben Harrison Reading SC 64 66 ‑69 61 191 142nd 47794 Imogen DAY Hollowell SC 66 61 70 ‑71 197 143rd 46970 Oliver SMOULT Llangorse SC ‑70 69 61 69 199 144th 11734 George Sellwood Teifi Boating Club 68 67 69 ‑70 204 145th 47414 Ella SPAIN Upton Warren/WSSCA 72 72 ‑73 65 209 146th 46610 Aimee TAYLOR Blackwater SC DNC (DNC) DNC DNC 228 146th 48101 Felix MCMULLAN Hollowell SC DNC (DNC) DNC DNC 228 146th 47028 Toby BLOOMFIELD Paignton SC DNC (DNC) DNC DNC 228 146th 46481 Benjamin JUKES‑BENNETT Port Dinorwic SC DNC (DNC) DNC DNC 228

4.2 Rig

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1st 47625 Tom THWAITES NBYC 1 1 ‑2 1 1 4 2nd 43183 Timothy EVANS Priory SC 3 ‑8 3 2 3 11 3rd 47853 Daniel PERKINS Warsash SC ‑6 3 6 4 4 17 4th 46127 Ceri ROBERTS Llangorse SC 5 6 ‑13 8 2 21 5th 47654 James SMAGGASGALE HOAC / Queensmead 4 2 15 6 ‑21 27 6th 45770 Bjorn HANDLEY Queen Mary SC 2 ‑13 10 10 5 27 7th 46148 Archie BURTON Beaver SC 8 15 1 7 ‑20 31 8th 46691 Miles DEVERELL Paignton S C/RDYC 11 4 9 ‑17 7 31 9th 44192 Ciara WOODARD Waldringfield SC ‑23 12 5 3 12 32 10th 47795 Cameron SWORD Papercourt SC 13 5 11 5 ‑15 34 11th 40406 Oliver KEENAN Tamworth SC ‑20 14 4 9 8 35 12th 47732 Sophie RENNIE Parkstone YC 9 10 ‑16 13 6 38 13th 48081 Lewis THOMPSON Ballyholme YC/Donaghadee SC 12 11 7 11 ‑13 41 14th 47659 Giles BAKER DWSC ‑27 9 8 15 9 41 15th 47220 Mark RIPLEY Paignton SC ‑17 7 12 12 16 47 16th 28089 Ben ADLER CCSC 10 17 14 ‑20 10 51 17th 46307 James CLARKE Grafham Water SC 7 ‑21 17 19 14 57 18th 47731 Jess COCHRANE Yealm YC 16 ‑22 22 16 11 65 19th 46733 Daisy ROBINSON Fishers Green SC 14 ‑23 18 18 18 68 20th 46274 Harriet SACKER Burnham Overy Staithe SC ‑21 19 19 21 17 76 21st 43694 Charlotte COOPER West Lancashire YC 18 18 24 ‑26 19 79 22nd 46920 Tara EWBANK Staunton Harold S.C. 15 ‑25 20 22 24 81 23rd 47073 Oscar THOMPSON Tenby SC 22 16 21 23 (UFD) 82 24th 46223 Graydon MCLEOD FLEMING Hunts SC 25 24 23 14 (UFD) 86 25th 45562 Malcolm MCLEOD FLEMING Hunts SC 19 20 ‑25 25 25 89 26th 46686 Alex PURRIER Parkstone YC 26 ‑27 27 24 22 99 27th 42005 Isabella FERNEYHOUGH Marconi SC 24 26 26 ‑27 23 99 28th 45654 Madeleine JINKS Saltash SC (DNF) UFD 28 28 26 112 29th 29048 Andrew SCOTT Dale YC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 120