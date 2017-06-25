Please select your home edition
Edition
Fever-Tree 728x90
Product Feature
Zhik Hybrid Gear™
Zhik Hybrid Gear™
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

What a difference a day makes at the Para World Sailing Championships

by Daniel Smith, World Sailing today at 6:17 am 21-25 June 2017

After the opening day of the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships was blessed with gorgeous sunshine and a 7-9 knot breeze, albeit shifty, Thursday was a massive contrast.

The day had a bit of everything. There were grey skies, heavy showers and no breeze in the morning. Moving into the afternoon, a sudden sunny spell was coupled with a heavy breeze, gusting up to 25 knots. The breeze declined as the afternoon played out before dropping off completely and bringing another rain shower to put an end to the day.

Only the Open 2.4 Norlin OD, One Person Keelboat, managed to sail, and they completed one race in variable 5-16 knot southerly breeze.

The race victory went the way of Bjørnar Erikstad from Norway who moves up into sixth overall. He was followed by Damien Seguin, Athens 2004 and Rio 2016 Paralympic gold medallist. Seguin subsequently moves into first overall, overtaking Daniel Bina (CZE) who discards his 13th.

An ever-changing breeze really tested the 2.4 Norlin OD competitors in their single race and the breeze was as variable as it comes.

Erikstad managed to get a clean start in the middle of the line with space around him. Those starting at the pin end of the line found themselves in a bit of a cluster allowing the Norwegian some space.

With clean air in his sails Erikstad was able to control the pack in the middle of the race course on the first upwind leg. His superior speed over his rivals ensured he rounded ahead of the chasing fleet.

Erikstad had Seguin in his shadow in the first part and middle section of the race but towards the finish Erikstad began to stretch and he crossed the finish line 23 seconds ahead.

Australia's Matt Bugg and Germany's Heiko Kroger followed through in third and fourth respectively.

Kroger occupies the final podium spot after three races with Bugg just two points off.

The 2.4 Norlin OD fleet were unable to get a further race in as the Men's and Women's Hansa 303 fleets were sent out on to the water to attempt to squeeze in a race.

However, the wind had completely disappeared by the time they reached the racing area and they were sent in for the evening.

Racing will commence racing at 12:00 local time on Friday 23 June and three races are scheduled for all three fleets as they attempt to catch up on a day lost.

Hansa fleet on day 2 of the Para World Sailing Championships in Kiel - photo © Christian Beeck / www.segel-bilder.de
Hansa fleet on day 2 of the Para World Sailing Championships in Kiel - photo © Christian Beeck / www.segel-bilder.de
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

New talent on the block
Thanks to Paralympic Development Program The Para World Sailing Championships kicked off yesterday, Wednesday 21 June, in Kiel, Germany. There are fresh faces competing at the event though, thanks to World Sailing's Paralympic Development Program (PDP). Posted on 22 Jun Para World Sailing Championships day 1
Light wind specialists shine Light wind, tactical specialists came to the forefront on the opening day of racing at the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships as a challenging breeze tested the sailors. Posted on 21 Jun Kieler Woche day 4
Seven nations celebrating victories The first 14 Kiel Week titles on the triangular courses in Kiel-Schilksee have been decided. After the decisions in the international classes, the Germans can celebrate four victories in their home country. Posted on 20 Jun Scheidt headlines at Kiel Week
A host of Olympics stars set to race Robert Scheidt continues his extraordinary career in Olympic sailing as he returns to Kiel Week, where the legendary Brazilian will be competing in the 49er skiff class. Posted on 20 Jun 39 nations ready to race
At the Para World Sailing Championships The Para World Sailing Championships have opened in Kiel, Germany with more than 80 sailors from 39 nations registered to sail across three classes. Posted on 20 Jun Kieler Woche day 3
Weather expert on top form The coordination between the Kiel Week race organizers and the weather expert Dr. Meeno Schrader is working well. The meteorologist with a diploma had already recommended on Sunday evening to postpone the starts on Monday. Posted on 19 Jun Kieler Woche day 2
Balancing act through the weather systems Sun in Kiel-Schilksee! What was the visitors' pleasure, was causing concerns for weather experts and the race committee. Because the predicted West wind was endangered to collapse by the thermal influence of the solar radiation. Posted on 18 Jun Kieler Woche day 1
Dream start for the international classes A full program for the first day of the international classes at the Kiel Week. Head of Organisation Dirk Ramhorst could look back at an opening day after five hours, which was really random. Posted on 17 Jun Brazilian medal glamour at Kieler Woche
Sailing legend Scheidt set for the event Medal winners from Rio de Janeiro in the 49er, 49er FX, 470, Laser Radial and Nacra 17 will let Kiel shine in gold, silver and bronze. In the 49er, Brazilian sailing legend Robert Scheidt (five Olympic medals) will also join the fleet. Posted on 14 Jun World Cup Final in Santander overall
Drama at the death There was drama at the death at the World Cup Series Final in Santander, Spain as the Men's Heavyweight Dinghy, Finn, Medal Race provided a tense finale. Posted on 11 Jun

Upcoming Events

Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen Northern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Llangorse SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Llangorse SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Long Distance Weekend for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Broxbourne SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Broxbourne SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen F15 Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Sidmouth SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Sidmouth SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Waldringfield SC Cadet Open Meeting for Cadet
Waldringfield SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Shustoke SC Mirror Open Meeting for Mirror
Shustoke SC- 25 Jun Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Regatta Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 25 Jun Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy