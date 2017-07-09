Please select your home edition
Edition
MS Amlin 2017 Name Change 728x90
Product Feature
P&B Race Team Glove Long Finger
P&B Race Team Glove Long Finger

MS Amlin title sponsor for East Anglian Offshore Regatta

by Paul Wood today at 9:11 am 6-9 July 2017
East Anglian Offshore Racing Association fleet © Laura Ivermere

The East Anglian Offshore Racing Association are pleased to announce that MS Amlin, formerly Haven Knox-Johnston, have once again agreed to become title sponsor for the Offshore Regatta from 6th to 9th July 2017.

EAORA have just completed their sixth event of 2017 which was the night race from Burnham on Crouch to Ostend, a RORC Fastnet Qualifier with 15 boats. A testing race with very light winds, the fleet split into 2 groups with 9 boats finishing but 6 retiring as the wind dropped late on Saturday evening off the Belgium coast. The winning East Anglian boat was Brave (Cathy & Richard Brown) sailing for just over 22 hours.

Our next event The Offshore Regatta is a 200 mile offshore race series over 4 days with 3 races from Harwich to Ostend to Ramsgate and back to Harwich, including a lay day in Ostend, which is open to all IRC and 2-handed yachts. Paul Wood, the Chairman of EAORA commented "We are delighted that MS Amlin is joining with EAORA in the leading Offshore Regatta on the East Coast of England. With many yachts expected on the start line, it promises to be a great weekend's racing for all those involved."

MS Amlin Yacht, formerly Haven Knox-Johnston, have grown into one of the UK's leading providers in boat insurance. All policies are backed by the financial strength security of MS Amlin Syndicate 2001, one of the largest Syndicates in Lloyd's.

They can cover the full spectrum of marine craft, from a much loved family dinghy, day boats, racing yachts, RIBs, all manner of cruising and motor boats, to brand new multi-million pound super yachts in the UK, the Mediterranean and further afield. With the support of one of the world's largest insurance groups, they deliver service based on years of experience on the water, so they do genuinely understand their clients' needs. To get a competitive quote, visit their website www.boatinsure.co.uk, or by telephone 01732 223600, or by email

MS Amlin Underwriting Services Limited is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

For full details of the Offshore Regatta and online entry form, visit the EAORA website www.eaora.org.uk or email for further information.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

EAORA Offshore Regatta
Sponsored by Haven Knox-Johnston The EAORA Offshore Regatta sponsored by Haven Knox-Johnston took place over four days from 16th to 19th June with three races from Harwich to Ostend to Ramsgate and back to Harwich, over 200 miles. Posted on 27 Jun 2016 One week until EAORA Offshore Regatta
Entries still coming in and weather improving With a week to go until the EAORA Offshore Regatta, sponsored by Haven Knox-Johnston, entries are still coming in and the weather has been improving at last. Posted on 9 Jun 2016 EAORA Offshore Regatta
Harwich to Ostend to Ramsgate, and back to Harwich The EAORA Offshore Regatta sponsored by Haven Knox-Johnston took place over four days from 25th to 28th June with three races from Harwich to Ostend to Ramsgate and back to Harwich, over 200 miles. Posted on 2 Jul 2015 EAORA Offshore Regatta preview
200 mile offshore race series starts in a week With a week to go until the EAORA Offshore Regatta, sponsored by Haven Knox-Johnston, entries are still coming in and the weather has been steadily improving. Posted on 20 Jun 2015 EAORA Houghton Cup
15 yachts race 44 miles The Crouch Yacht Club's Houghton Cup was raced on Saturday 6th June from, Harwich to Burnham over a 44 mile course with 15 starters. In a blustery 16 knots from the west it as a two sail reach to the first mark off the Naze Posted on 12 Jun 2015 Haven Knox-Johnston title sponsor
Of the 2015 EAORA Offshore Regatta Boat Insurance specialists, Haven Knox-Johnston, are pleased to announce their support as title sponsor for the East Anglian Offshore Racing Organisation's Offshore Regatta from 25th to 28th June 2015. Posted on 3 Jun 2015 EAORA Houghton Cup preview
Oldest offshore trophy raced annually in the UK On Saturday 6th June, the Houghton Cup takes place; this year a race from Harwich to Burnham. Organised by EAORA in conjunction with the Crouch Yacht Club, the longest course that could be set is approximately 55 miles. Posted on 29 May 2015 EAORA Ralph Herring and Pattinson Cup
'Amazon' wins the double The opening two races of the EAORA season took place over the 9th and 10th May with the Ralph Herring Trophy and the Pattinson Cup, both raced over a 50 mile course. Posted on 12 May 2015 Haven Knox-Johnston new title sponsor
For the EAORA Offshore Regatta The East Anglian Offshore Racing Association is pleased to announce that Haven Knox-Johnston have agreed to become title sponsor for the Offshore Regatta from 25th to 28th June 2015. Posted on 11 Apr 2015 EAORA Offshore Regatta
Harwich to Ostend to Ramsgate and back The EAORA Offshore Regatta sponsored by Fox's Marine & Country Store was raced over four days from 19th to 22nd June around a triangular course from Harwich to Ostend to Ramsgate and back to Harwich. Posted on 24 Jun 2014

Upcoming Events

Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen Northern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Llangorse SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Llangorse SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Long Distance Weekend for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Broxbourne SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Broxbourne SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen F15 Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Sidmouth SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Sidmouth SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Waldringfield SC Cadet Open Meeting for Cadet
Waldringfield SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Shustoke SC Mirror Open Meeting for Mirror
Shustoke SC- 25 Jun Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Regatta Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 25 Jun Hayling Island SC Laser Masters for Laser
Hayling Island SC- 30 Jun to 2 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy