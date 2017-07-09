MS Amlin title sponsor for East Anglian Offshore Regatta

East Anglian Offshore Racing Association fleet © Laura Ivermere East Anglian Offshore Racing Association fleet © Laura Ivermere

by Paul Wood today at 9:11 am

The East Anglian Offshore Racing Association are pleased to announce that MS Amlin, formerly Haven Knox-Johnston, have once again agreed to become title sponsor for the Offshore Regatta from 6th to 9th July 2017.

EAORA have just completed their sixth event of 2017 which was the night race from Burnham on Crouch to Ostend, a RORC Fastnet Qualifier with 15 boats. A testing race with very light winds, the fleet split into 2 groups with 9 boats finishing but 6 retiring as the wind dropped late on Saturday evening off the Belgium coast. The winning East Anglian boat was Brave (Cathy & Richard Brown) sailing for just over 22 hours.

Our next event The Offshore Regatta is a 200 mile offshore race series over 4 days with 3 races from Harwich to Ostend to Ramsgate and back to Harwich, including a lay day in Ostend, which is open to all IRC and 2-handed yachts. Paul Wood, the Chairman of EAORA commented "We are delighted that MS Amlin is joining with EAORA in the leading Offshore Regatta on the East Coast of England. With many yachts expected on the start line, it promises to be a great weekend's racing for all those involved."

MS Amlin Yacht, formerly Haven Knox-Johnston, have grown into one of the UK's leading providers in boat insurance. All policies are backed by the financial strength security of MS Amlin Syndicate 2001, one of the largest Syndicates in Lloyd's.

They can cover the full spectrum of marine craft, from a much loved family dinghy, day boats, racing yachts, RIBs, all manner of cruising and motor boats, to brand new multi-million pound super yachts in the UK, the Mediterranean and further afield. With the support of one of the world's largest insurance groups, they deliver service based on years of experience on the water, so they do genuinely understand their clients' needs. To get a competitive quote, visit their website www.boatinsure.co.uk, or by telephone 01732 223600, or by email

MS Amlin Underwriting Services Limited is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

For full details of the Offshore Regatta and online entry form, visit the EAORA website www.eaora.org.uk or email for further information.