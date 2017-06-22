Please select your home edition
by RS Sailing today at 3:00 pm 22 June 2017
Exclusive RS Cat16 AC35 Package © RS Sailing

To celebrate the success of the 35th America's Cup and use of the RS Cat 16 as the chosen roadshow boat for Land Rover BAR, we are offering this exclusive package.

Buy an RS Cat 16 during the America's Cup and we will turbo charge your boat at no additional cost! This includes our exclusive Magic Marine Trapeze package: 2 x trapeze harnesss, 2 x skiff bouyancy aids and twin trapeze lines.

This offer is open to all individuals, clubs and centres worldwide!

Offer ends Tuesday 27th June 2017. Contact or your local dealer.

RS Anniversary Games 2018 - photo © RS Sailing

Find out all the details on the official RS Games website here.

RS Sailing
01794 526760
19 Premier Way - Abbey Park, Romsey, Hampshire, SO51 9DQ

