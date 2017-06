Half Dutch and half French, St. Martin offers a blend of cultures, gentle island hopping and adventurous open-water passages. With 5-20 knot winds, we rate St Martin at sailing level 2 to 3.

Exotic St. Lucia is set against the dramatic backdrop of the dormant, volcanic Pitons. Take on the challenge of level 3 sailing; up to 25 knot winds, shallower waters and strong currents.

Known for their relaxed pace, the islands of the Bahamas will help you realise true bliss. We class it as sailing level 1, which means 5-20 knot winds and rewarding line-of-sight sailing.

Get a lungful of sea air and explore a tropical paradise as you embark on a Caribbean voyage. Skim over turquoise seas, then dive beneath them to explore glorious coral reefs and shipwrecks. Conditions are ideal: consistent warm weather and winds are combined with easy line-of-sight sailing and challenging open water thrills.

Related Articles

UP your game

Take the next step in your sailing journey with Sunsail No matter how far along your sailing journey you are, we can help you take the next step. Whether you're a beginner looking to go for your ICC or you have your Day Skipper and aspire to gain your Coastal Skipper, learn at our base in Lefkas, Greece.

Auckland Noumea Yacht Race 2018

Launched by the Royal Akarana Yacht Club In less than twelve months time a racing and cruising fleet will depart Auckland for the beautiful French Pacific Islands of New Caledonia.

RSrnYC Harken June Regatta overall

Spectacular finale in the Central Solent The Royal Southern Yacht Club's Summer Series Harken June Regatta was blessed with spectacular conditions for the final day of action. The southwesterly wind piped up from 15 to 20 knots by the end of the day.

Celebrate Antigua & Barbuda Day

With Sunsail at Cowes Week With over 20 of the Sunsail fleet already booked for Cowes Week, the regatta promises exciting racing and fun social events. We are delighted to announce that Saturday 29th July will be Antigua & Barbuda Day with Sunsail.

RSrnYC Harken June Regatta day 1

Sunshine start The Royal Southern Yacht Club's Summer Series continues with the Harken June Regatta. A variety of boats, including XOD, Sportsboats, classics, cruisers, and IRC racing yachts enjoyed champagne conditions on the first day.

Sunsail Flotillas: We love these places

And think you will too! Get a taste of the Mediterranean on flotilla from Athens this October. Explore dramatic landscapes and discover ancient history as you sail in beautiful southern Greece.

Mediterranean flotilla dates for 2018

Sunsail's exciting announcements Leading sailing holiday company, Sunsail, has announced its new holiday dates for 2018 flotillas. Perfect for both first time sailors and families with sailing experience, you can now book Sunsail flotilla holidays in three Mediterranean countries.

57th N&G Three Rivers Race

85 dinghies and yachts for this classic endurance event The 57th annual Navigators & General Three Rivers Race took place over the weekend of 3rd-4th June, hosted by Horning Sailing Club. As the 85 starters listened to the briefing, the key questions on everyone's mind were how long the race was going to be.

Sunsail's August Hot List

Explore the Dalmatian coast in the Med this summer Explore the Dalmatian coast in the Med this summer, or embark on an adventure to one of our more far-flung marinas. Read on for our top picks for August 2017 and the conditions you can expect to find when you arrive.