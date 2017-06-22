Henri Lloyd proud to support the 2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup Champions: Land Rover BAR Academy

Land Rover BAR win the Red Bull Youth America's Cup © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR Land Rover BAR win the Red Bull Youth America's Cup © Harry KH / Land Rover BAR

by Amy Grealish, Henri Lloyd today at 12:30 pm

Henri Lloyd, the world renowned market leader in technical sailing gear and premium lifestyle clothing, have been supporting the Land Rover BAR Academy and 2017 Red Bull Youth America's Cup Champions since the start of their campaign in 2016.

The team were crowned Champions yesterday in Bermuda following an extremely competitive finale, where the British entry completed 12 races against 12 other nations on Bermuda's Great Sound to take the title - six initial qualifying races and six in the finals - and finished the event with 50 points, just two points ahead of second placed New Zealand Sailing Team (48 points) and eight points ahead of Switzerland's Team Tilt (42 points).

Henri Lloyd has provided technical sailing attire to the team for both their Extreme Sailing Series circuit and a bespoke range of products for the Red Bull Youth America's Cup.

Henri Lloyd's Chairman, Paul Strzelecki commented, "Henri Lloyd has always been passionate about our support of the Land Rover BAR Academy and is extremely proud of their achievements in Bermuda. We look forward to watching this next era of young British sailors".

The team will be competing at the Extreme Sailing Series in Maderia from 29th June – 2nd July.

www.henrilloyd.com