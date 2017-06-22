Henri Lloyd Report of the Month: Two big winners in April & May!

National 12's racing at Frensham Pond Sailing Club in 1953 © FPSC National 12's racing at Frensham Pond Sailing Club in 1953 © FPSC

by Mark Jardine today at 11:27 am

With the summer sailing season in full swing, the America's Cup enthralling us in Bermuda and the weather being at times perfect for sailing, you've been nominating for the Henri Lloyd Report of the Month in huge numbers in the last couple of months! I'm sure the lure of the Land Rover BAR cap has also helped; while the boys couldn't quite #BringtheCupHome, they've certainly kept us entertained with some aggressive racing and the odd bump. 227 reports were nominated in total throughout April and May: a remarkable number!

April's winner was none other than David Henshall: our writer on all things classic and now joining in with the participation theme that underlines much of the editorial we're featuring on the website. His piece 'Is the F in Fun going to be lacking in the future?' certainly sparked up a lot of debate and, as always with David's work, had a huge amount of research and thought put into it.

The big winner in May was the 'RS Aero Open at Reading Sailing Club' report, written by Portuguese sailor Fernando Gamboa. While the report started in Portuguese, there was clearly no language barrier in the report itself which had me, and many readers, laughing a lot! The RS Aero Class Manager Peter Barton definitely had a part to play in getting this report so many votes. He encouraged the Aero fleet to give it a vote, and that they did!

Not only do our two authors win Land Rover BAR caps, all readers who nominate a winning article are also in with a chance of winning one. Congratulations to Stuart Buchanan who said David's piece was a 'Very interesting and thought provoking article', and to Mark Pressdee who said that Fernando Gamboa's report had 'Just the right amount of information, punctuated nicely with good humour'.

Keep your votes coming in for reports. It's great to be able to recognise our contributors in this way.