Free foiling boat trials for boys and women at Foiling Week Garda

by Foiling Week today at 11:20 am 6-9 July 2017
2016 Foiling Week © Martina Orsini / TFW 2016

The first 2017 Foiling Week event takes place from 6 to 9 July in Malcesine, Lake Garda. This year, Foiling Week adds to the usual Forum and Regatta programs, a Foiling Expo and Foiling Boat Trial & Experience Camp.

Throughout the event, Foiling Week Garda provides an Expo and a free Trial & Experience Camp that is open to the public to see and experience the latest foiling boats and equipment on the market.

The Trial & Experience Camp allows participants to experience production foiling boats and has sessions dedicated to young people (12 to 17 years old) and to the female sailors.

The Trials & Experience Camp is open to all sailors who are thinking to switch to sailing 3.0. To participate, you must pre-register in order to be able to provide all those interested with a test opportunity on the chosen day with the favorite type of foiling boat.

The sessions for the young men will be organized by coaches of excellence, Stefano Rizzi and Bora Gulari, both Moth class champions, and Olympians Jo Aleh and Josie Gliddon of the Team Magenta Project for the women.

Magenta Project was created by the TeamSCA sailors, the first female crew to compete in the Volvo Ocean Race. ‘Changing a Culture’ is the goal of the Magenta Project and the Foiling Week Association shares the same idea. The Magenta Project girls want to promote the role of women in sailing, the Foiling Week promotes a new exciting way to achieve this goal.

Boys and girls who would like to take part in dedicated sessions can register by completing the application form.

The Trial & Experience Camp is free and starts on Thursday 6 July and ends on Sunday 9 July, special sessions for boys and girls are on Saturday 8 and Sunday, 9 July.

The boats available for testing are VoilAvion, Whisper, S9, iFly 15 cats and the Waszp and F101 monohulls.

Each boat will be followed closely by a motor dinghy with a trainer / instructor who will guide the experience and ensure safety.

