Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing - 2017 Apr - 728x90
Product Feature
Helming to Win by Nick Craig
Helming to Win by Nick Craig

Boats for sale

RS400 Sail Number 814
located in Newhaven

RS400s during the RS Sailing Summer Championships at Hayling Island

by Mark Oakey today at 9:58 am 17-18 June 2017

Having grown up 10 miles from HISC and been to more Fed weeks thank I can remember, in my head an event at Hayling is always hot and sunny with light to moderate winds. This was certainly the case for the RS Summer Championship, where over 200 boats competed across 8 classes.

The 400 was the place to be for this weekend. Enough power to get going in the light breeze while much more comfortable than the fast planning trapeze boats in the lighter stuff. The perfect balance. This was represented with the smashing entry of 41 boats and travellers having come from Scotland in the North and Rock in the West. We shared a course with the 200's, 700's and 800's with the expert race team getting away 3 races a day for each fleet without a single general recall. Impressive work there! Especially considering that the fleets rarely clashed on the race track. Although, I will note that 800's have a huge wind shadow (as expected) and running 200's seem to have a huge wind shadow while appearing stationary (half expected). With entries now streaming in for the National champs many teams were using this event as a serious warm-up and the results were a good indicator of general form and expected performance – despite several encounters with the U flag more later.

Saturday's racing took place in 8-10 knots, with the occasional 12 knot gust to get everyone excited that the sea breeze might really kick in. Racing was tight throughout the fleet with 3 different race winners by the end of day 1. A few of the front runners were caught out by the U flag and had a nasty surprise when they came ashore to find their scores erased. The free beer that was handed to you as you tallied off certainly helped to soften the blow; having been one of the transgressors. After the first day's racing it was fleet newcomers Francisco and Teresa Lobato from Queen Mary who sat atop the leader board with what looked like the only consistent set of results in the fleet. They were even top of the table despite a tally penalty for failing to collect their free beer - widely viewed as their biggest mistake of the weekend! Competing strongly for the Duckhams nominations were Mike Sims / Keith Bedborough who moored up on the Windward in Race 1, and class Supremo Sir Maximus Tosetti who became so distracted by the (admittedly very impressive) low-level Spitfire flypast that he started reaching up the beat and lost 5 places.

RS Sailing Summer Championships at Hayling Island - photo © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv
RS Sailing Summer Championships at Hayling Island - photo © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv

The fleets spent a lovely evening basking in the mid-summer sun, drinking beer and eating curry on the fantastic sailing club balconies - with the added bonus of the Americas cup live on the big screen (depending whether or not you supported Oracle Team USA!). A mass RS event must be the only way to meet such a vast variety and volume of dinghy sailors in the world. It turns out that the people who sail either the slow or the uncomfortable boats are also great to share a beer with.

RS Sailing Summer Championships at Hayling Island - photo © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv
RS Sailing Summer Championships at Hayling Island - photo © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv

Sunday dawned without a breath of wind, but the sun was out so I couldn't find anyone who seemed to care. There did seem to be a couple of sore heads around and it was great to see that the fleet are working hard in the bar to maintain the sail hard, party hard reputation (mentioning no names, ahem, Chipperfield, Vincent...). An hours wait was called to allow the gentle (very gentle) sea breeze to build before the fleet were sent out to the bay. Another 3 races were sailed in wind right on the bottom end of the wind range. Great work by the race team to get these in with such challenging conditions. Again there were 3 different race winners showing just how tight the racing was. Again consistency was hard to come by. And again Francisco and Teresa were never far from the front. They took the honours by a handful of points from a congested pack just behind them. Impressive work for these newcomers to the circuit, with national champions and Olympians occupying the places close behind them.

RS Sailing Summer Championships at Hayling Island - photo © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv
RS Sailing Summer Championships at Hayling Island - photo © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv

A cold drink in the sun concluded a thoroughly enjoyable weekend, with competitive racing, fantastic weather, great race organisation and great mates.

With thanks to Paul & Mark Oakey, the overall results for the Magic Marine Championship Tour and the Rooster Southern Tour (after 4 and 3 events respectively) are available here. Fantastic turnouts so far this year - let's keep it up!!!

Loads of great events coming up...

  • The next Scottish Tour is at Largo Bay on 24/25 June
  • The next Northern Tour is at Ullswayer for the Lord Birkett on 1/2 July
  • The next Southern Tour is at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta on 15/16 July (entries limited, get your entry in asap)
Then, of course, we've got the Eurocup at wonderful Gravedona, Lake Como from 24-28 July And don't forget to get your entry in for your UK Nationals (Mounts Bay SC from 20-24 August) before the price goes up on 10 July (< 3 weeks away)

Details of all these events are available here.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st1215Francisco LobatoTeresa LobatoQMSC2241‑13618
2nd1441Paul OakeyMark OakeyPortchester SC(UFD)5191420
3rd1189Steve RestallChris StubbsDowns SC1‑8583320
4th4Mike SimsKeith BedboroughDalgety Bay SC12162(UFD)223
5th1418Howard FarbrotherLouise HoskenQMSC94‑1232523
6th1309Russell ClarkPenny ClarkRNSA/Stokes Bay SC5‑9946125
7th1454Jonathan HeissigNicky GriffinLlangorse SC363‑187726
8th1017Sean ClearyAnnalise NixonOxford SC7310124‑1336
9th1202Sam KnightSam PickeringBartley SC13‑15768842
10th1429Neil BevingtonAlan SkeensLee‑on‑Solent SC6714‑17101451
11th1414Caroline WhitehouseJason McDonnellBartley SC‑2012201091061
12th1469Jon GorringeBen GeorgeParkstone YC(UFD)UFD275965
13th437David ThomasTim NorrisWarsash SC811‑1916151666
14th1439Pete VincentHeather ChipperfieldLymington Town SC414171914‑2068
15th1181Bruce MillsAndrea JarmanWarsash SC(UFD)131513181170
16th836Adam HumphreyJo HumphreyThorne Island SC1519181111(DNC)74
17th1105Clive EverestHelen EverestHISC1016161527(DNC)84
18th1210Mike PartridgeClaire DavisHISC19(UFD)2130121294
19th1393Oli George‑TaylorNick ZammitRNSA2418132617(DNC)98
20th934David SwiftRob BurgessWarsash SC211724‑272415101
21st684Matt FowlerGreg ShipleyPevensay Bay SC162625‑281919105
22nd854Chris BrownAmber‑Maria BrownWeston / RORC2325‑26212018107
23rd1007Nick DanielsMark AitkenWarsash SC27202220‑2921110
24th963Adam WhitehouseChris BownesWilsonian SC14(UFD)115UFDDNC114
25th421Adrian NealTracy NealCastle Cove SC2924‑30232217115
26th1212Richard AshwellTony CliffBartley SC2823‑35222123117
27th1447Mike TustinEmily WatsonBowmoor SC1722282923(DNC)119
28th1400Steve MiddletonChris RowlandBurghfield SC18108(DNC)DNCDNC120
29th1228Andrew JohnsonPaul BlackburnGrafham Water SC‑302929251626125
30th1101Simon BakerChris HopkinsQMSC25‑2727242525126
31st1357Simon ColeridgeTim CollinsRock SC11(UFD)2314DNCDNC132
32nd1342Max TosettiAnna WallinQMSC2221323632(DNC)143
33rd1022Andy ClarkLukasz SieniawskiLancing SC3233‑38342622147
34th1060Pete PickfordBenThorne Island SC‑373236312824151
35th527Andy PowellIan VersoWarsash SC‑333033323127153
36th759Peter KingRob CorfieldDell Quay SC3131343330(DNC)159
37th1241Joe HenryRoly WilsonRNSA262831(DNC)DNCDNC169
38th915Sean CurtisSimon GoldfarbEmsworth Slipper SC3534373834(DNC)178
39th1333Rob CorfieldChris CampbellDell Quay SC(DNC)DNCDNC373328182
40th579Tim ShuttleworthJames ShuttleworthBurghfield SC34354035(DNC)DNC186
41st975Simon McGeeJamie MacknightRNSA363639(DNC)DNCDNC195
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RS400s at Bala
24 hard Northern souls rock up 24 hard Northern souls rocked up to a fierce Bala, greeted by driving rain and a force 4 blowing the 4 mile length of the lake. Prior to the event, email banter suggested long courses were the order of the day. Posted on 14 Jun RS400 Scottish Championship
A solid fleet at North Berwick A solid fleet of eighteen boats gathered for the 2017 RS400 Scottish Championship at North Berwick. With a mixed forecast ahead and Fog threatening to roll in the weekend promised some interesting racing. Posted on 7 Jun East Lothian YC Annual Regatta
72 dinghies take part in North Berwick East Lothian Yacht Club, based in North Berwick, held their annual open regatta on the weekend 3rd & 4th June 2017. A total of 72 sailing dinghies took part, with 54 visiting boats and 18 from the home club. Posted on 5 Jun Sailing into June at RS Sailing
Get on the water in time for summer If you're interested in getting out on the water in time for summer, but worried delivery times might delay you, don't worry! We are stocked and ready to go. All you need to do is go here, fill out the form, and we'll get back to you asap. Posted on 4 Jun RS400s at Yorkshire Dales
Much calmer than previous years Nine visitors joined 6 home boats for the second leg of the RS400 Northern Tour held at Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club. In previous years, the wind had pulled boat covers from the hands and masts had to be stepped in the lee of the clubhouse. Posted on 24 May RS400s at Portchester
Rooster Southern Tour event As a special treat we have two reports for this fabulous event and also photos by Ross Underwood. Posted on 18 May RS400 Scottish Tour at Wormit
Calls to return even before the racing started Saturday of the Wormit Boating Club traveller was a training day run by Stewart Robertson. A morning of tacking and gybing followed by an afternoon of short races gave the fleet plenty of practice and lot to think about. Posted on 17 May Windward-Leeward at Yorkshire Dales
Last call for event on 21st May Last call for next weekend's first of two Windward-Leeward Open events at Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club. There is always a good contingent of 200s, 400s and other asymmetrics. All classes are welcome. First start is at 11.30. Posted on 14 May RS400s at Salcombe
Rooster Southern Tour event Salcombe... ah Salcombe. Where to begin? Fabulous place, friendly people, and sailing like you wouldn't believe. Posted on 8 May Salcombe May Bank Holiday Open
For National 12s, RS400s and Salcombe Yawls Salcombe Yacht Club played host to a joint Salcombe Yawl, National Twelve and RS400 Open Meeting over the May Bank Holiday weekend. Posted on 2 May

Upcoming Events

Notts County SC RS400 Open Meeting for RS400
Notts County SC- 23 Sep to 24 Sep Grafham Water SC RS400 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Queen Mary SC RS400 End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy