Brewin Dolphin RS Elite Irish Championship at Royal North of Ireland Yacht Club

by Mark Fletcher today at 8:08 am 17-18 June 2017

Glorious weather smiled on Cultra last weekend for the Brewin Dolphin RS Elite Irish Championships. This coupled with a perfect breeze on the first day of this prestigious event. This was Sam Lynes's debut as race officer (assisted by Nigel Kearney) for these championships and the good weather helped with his baptism.

The fleet got away on time with a near perfect start for most. By the top mark a very bunched fleet fought their way around the mark and spreader mark. By the end of the race Tiffany Brien on Kin (RNIYC) emerged first, quickly followed by Ryan Wilson on Eclipse (CSC). 3rd went to Phil Anderson's boat Illegal (SLYC) helmed by Stephen Milne.

Race two saw the top three boats in a right old skirmish, however this time Eclipse took first followed by Illegal and third went to Kin. It is difficult to describe here the back of the fleet, as all the boats were within spitting distance of a podium in such a tight bunch, but in 4th John Driscoll on Anchorman wasn't letting the leaders have a break, nor was Mark Brien on Full Marks, or Jeff Ralston on UpFront 6th (all RNIYC boats).

Brewin Dolphin RS Elite Irish Nationals - photo © Bradley Quinn
Brewin Dolphin RS Elite Irish Nationals - photo © Bradley Quinn

With the last race of the day the pressure was still on everyone. John Driscoll on Anchorman finally closed that precious boat length to take first followed by Eclipse and Kin in third.

Everyone returned to the lawn of the Royal North for a well-earned refreshment or two. This was followed by an excellent class dinner in the Admiral's room, followed by more craic and music in the bar. At the close of day one Eclipse led with Kin second, Anchorman third and illegal in fourth - everything to play for on day two!

On Sunday morning all the crews with dark glasses told a tale. Plenty of scones and coffee got them going. However, although the sun was shining like Saturday, the wind was much lighter and more fickle.

Race four finally got underway when the race officer deemed the conditions to have settled to be consistent and fair. The two leaders hadn't let up from day one and the duel between Eclipse and Kin was to continue. Kin emerged as winner of this race with Eclipse 2nd. Bangor Boat Storm (RUYC) helmed by Stephen Polly took third. This boat had been fancied to do very well at this event.

Race five was all change! Kin was over the line at the start and Eclipse had lost its pace in the lighter airs. This time Anchorman took first followed by Mark Hunter's B'Have (RNIYC) and third went to Storm. The event leaders were grateful that the discards would bail them out! At this stage points for first and second were tied, and third, fourth and fifth were also tied. The last race was critical!

The final race of the event went to Kin, with the Vaughan's Toucan in second and Storm in third, John Patterson's Momentary laps in forth and Eclipse in fifth. Back on shore the prize giving got underway after the visiting boats were lifted out. Overall the Irish Elite Championship went to Tiff Brien on Kin with Eclipse 2nd and Anchorman third, fourth went to Storm. The Event Director Gerry Reid thanked the sponsors Brewin Dolphin for their kind support, and reflected on a great weekend's racing on these extraordinary boats with a great fleet atmosphere and camaraderie.

Brewin Dolphin RS Elite Irish Nationals - photo © Bradley Quinn
Brewin Dolphin RS Elite Irish Nationals - photo © Bradley Quinn

