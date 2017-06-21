Discounted hats, glasses and rash vests at P&B

Related Articles

P&B's season continues

With success in a number of classes It has been a busy time for P&B. Members of our team have been competing at events around the globe and with several success stories at events such as SMELT 2017 and the 505s at Lake Garda.

Getting the kids involved with sailing

Make sure you've got the right kit with P&B The team at P&B have great memories as young sailors from the various summer camps and kids sailing weeks we enjoyed. The sun always shone and the wind always blew but the kit was poor.

Dinghy repairer/finisher wanted at P&B

One of the UK boatbuilding sector's most stable employers P&B - manufacturers of World Championship-winning sails, spars and dinghies along with a retail shop selling quality sailing gear - is looking for a highly-motivated dinghy repairer / finisher.

The sailing season has just begun!

A busy period for the team at P&B It's been a busy period for the team at P&B with customers collecting their sails, spars and new boats from our HQ in Northampton.

Upgrade your kit this holiday

Musto P&B Race Team swapping their steamers for shorties Last weekend saw the temperatures we have all been dreaming about during the long and cold winter, with many of the race team swapping their steamers to shorties it has never been a better time to start planning that summer wardrobe!

New Boats From P&B

Fitted out to your individual specification P&B, the nation's favourite one-stop shop for all sailing equipment and chandlery, offers a range of new boats fitted out to your individual specification.

Don't forget Mothers' Day!

Find the perfect gift with P&B This year Mothering Sunday falls on March 26th and as the countdown begins, many of us will be scrambling to find 'the perfect gift' for the most important woman in our life.

Extended offers from P&B

Thanks for coming to the show! The show was a huge success for P&B, hopefully you battled the crowds and managed to see the various boats we had around the exhibition. For those of you that missed it (or if you want to buy more!) we have a fantastic array of offers still available.

Five boats, sails, masts, chandlery and clothing

A busy time for P&B ahead of the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The week before the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is always a busy one for the team at P&B, but for 2017 they have pulled out all the stops, with no less than five boats showcased, and sails on a range of boats throughout the show.