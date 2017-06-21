Discounted hats, glasses and rash vests at P&B

|
P&B Enjoying The Heatwave!
The perfect weather has finally arrived, so we hope you're all enjoying the UK heatwave!
Whilst on the water, it's important to make sure you are wearing the correct clothing to keep cool and more importantly stop you from burning!
Hats:
Our bestselling summer headwear range includes the Zhik Visor, or if you’re a little more traditional the Musto Fast Fry Crew Cap, is just as popular with the design available in a multitude of colours, they also have useful clip to attach to your sailing kit making it hard to loose.