52 SUPER SERIES at Yacht Club Costa Smerelda - Day 1

by 52 Super Series today at 8:18 pm 20-25 May 2017

Sled supreme on topsy turvy opening day in Sardinia

The 52 SUPER SERIES fleet's love-hate relationship with the coastal race discipline continues. Some days they are loved, most of all by those who have a good one. But correspondingly the bad days are often some of the darkest.

The fact that the scenery that borders the 21-mile route for today's first race of the Porto Cervo 52 SUPER SERIES Audi Sailing Week is some of the loveliest regularly seen by the fleet often seems almost incidental. It is the challenges presented by the rugged coastline – the Maddalena archipelago, Caprera island, the narrow, funnelling Paseo del Bisce thoroughfare opening into the Arzachena Gulf – that make this such a renowned coastal racing area.

Mr Takashi Okura's Sled took the finish line honours and have every reason to be content with their day's work. Defending champions Quantum Racing had a dark day at the end of which they perhaps felt they could not do right for doing wrong.

The 52 SUPER SERIES champions Quantum Racing, with Doug DeVos steering, led on the early part of the initial upwind downwind loop, but on the second half of the first beat the wind swung right and they were on the wrong side of this key shift. They rounded 11th at the top mark, but true to their team mantra, chipped away up to eighth only to transgress on the approach to the finish line.

52 SUPER SERIES Coastal Race at Porto Cervo - photo © Max Ranchi / www.maxranchi.com
52 SUPER SERIES Coastal Race at Porto Cervo - photo © Max Ranchi / www.maxranchi.com

Unknowingly they breached a rule which says a team should only pass through the line at the finish. They did realise their error, unwound themselves but the damage was done. They retired and so score 12pts. The mistake is not uncommon, and three weeks ago was made by four-time Olympic medallist Jochen Schümann on the Wally 107 Open Season, costing them their challenge at the Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta.

Both Azzurra and Quantum Racing started best in the 8-9kt ESE'ly breeze which built to 11, dropped to 5, built, and dropped again to make it hard work for the crews. Sorcha, Sled and Alegre were among the teams that opted for, or were forced right, early. When the wind shifted in their favour, Peter Harrison's Sorcha led round the first turn with Sled and Alegre second and third.

52 SUPER SERIES Coastal Race at Porto Cervo - photo © Max Ranchi / www.maxranchi.com
52 SUPER SERIES Coastal Race at Porto Cervo - photo © Max Ranchi / www.maxranchi.com

On the longer downwind westwards into the strait, Sorcha were given a penalty for kinetics: rocking. As they took their turns, they struggled to reset their spinnaker and dropped back down into the fleet. On the run past Caprera, circuit leaders Platoon, steered by owner Harm Müller-Spreer, held right, to the island shore, and lost in light breeze, finishing seventh, two places behind Azzurra. Under the spell of a topsy turvy day, Azzurra can be reasonably content with fifth.

Hamish Pepper, Sled's tactician was pleased to open with a win: "We are happy with the way we sailed today. The shore team have done a good job setting the boat up. We had to keep chipping away today, to really keep our wits about us. We have done nothing that much different from the rest today, but we see all the time that anyone can win a race. We did not do well at the Worlds in Scarlino and wanted to make sure we improve here. So with that in mind, this is a good start. Now we just need to go and try and do it again tomorrow."

52 SUPER SERIES Coastal Race at Porto Cervo - photo © Max Ranchi / www.maxranchi.com
52 SUPER SERIES Coastal Race at Porto Cervo - photo © Max Ranchi / www.maxranchi.com

Racing continues Thursday with windward-leeward courses scheduled for 1200hrs CET.

Standings after Race 1:

1 Sled (Takashi Okura, USA) (1) 1 pts
2 Alegre (Andrés Soriano GBR/USA), (2) 2 pts
3 Rán Racing (Niklas and Catherine Zennström, SWE) (3) 3 pts
4 Provezza (Ergin Imre, TUR) (4) 4 pts
5 Azzurra (Pablo e Alberto Roemmers, ITA/ARG) (5) 5 pts
6 Bronenosec (Vladimir Liubomirov, RUS) (6) 6 pts
7 Platoon (Harm Müller-Spreer, GER) (7) 7 pts
8 Gladiator (Tony Langley, GBR) (8) 8 pts
9 Sorcha (Peter Harrison, GBR) (9) 9 pts
10 Paprec Recyclage (Jean-Luc Petithuguenin, FRA) (10) 10 pts
11 Quantum Racing (Doug DeVos, USA) (RET 12) 12 pts

For full results, visit: bit.ly/2tjpxbh

To watch the race again, visit bit.ly/2e6o3tR

The Porto Cervo 52 SUPER SERIES Audi Sailing Week will take place from 21-25 June. Track the boats via state-of-the-art Virtual Eye at www.52SUPERSERIES.com/LIVE or via the app.

Platoon marching on seeking new gains
52 SUPER SERIES heads to Porto Cervo Crowned first time world champions after winning the third event of the 52 SUPER SERIES in Scarlino, Tuscany last month, Harm Müller-Spreer's Platoon team are the form team of the six-regatta season so far. Posted on 19 Jun Freccia Rossa's momentous display
In the 2017 Giraglia Rolex Cup Patience, mental fortitude and an unrelenting desire to surmount the challenges posed by fickle weather conditions defined the racing at the 2017 Giraglia Rolex Cup. Posted on 17 Jun Key West Race Week 2018 cancelled
Tough decision made by Storm Trysail Club Since 1988 a town of Key West attracted sailors of all classes for one of the biggest handicap regattas in the USA. Sadly, every good thing comes to the end. Posted on 26 May Rolex TP52 Worlds at Scarlino overall
Super steady Platoon win the title Harm Müller-Spreer's Platoon crew got the better of the five-time title holders Quantum Racing during an exciting winner takes all final day showdown to win the Rolex TP52 World Championship title for the first time. Posted on 21 May Rolex TP52 Worlds at Scarlino day 4
Consistent Platoon have title within reach The most consistent TP52 crew so far this season, Harm Müller-Spreer's Platoon team have given themselves a fighting chance of lifting the Rolex TP52 World Championship title for the first time. Posted on 19 May Rolex TP52 Worlds at Scarlino day 3
Scuderia Quantum 1-2 at top With Quantum Racing comfortably winning the 26 mile coastal race and Platoon taking second place, Harm Müller-Spreer's German-flagged crew still top the standings at the Rolex TP52 World Championship Scarlino 2017 but their lead is cut to two points. Posted on 18 May Rolex TP52 Worlds at Scarlino day 2
Uber consistent Platoon leads Maintaining a superlative level of consistency through a tough, three-race day, Harm Müller-Spreer's German-flagged team on Platoon have taken over the lead of the Rolex TP52 World Championship. Posted on 17 May Rolex TP52 Worlds at Scarlino day 1
Quantum Racing, World Champions on song After a long and challenging day on the waters off Scarlino, Tuscany, Quantum Racing – the defending champions – lead the Rolex TP52 World Championship by virtue of winning the one and only race sailed. Posted on 16 May Rolex TP52 Worlds practice race
Azzurra lay down a marker The current overall leaders of the 52 SUPER SERIES, the Roemmers family's Italian-flagged Azzurra, laid down a marker for the Rolex TP52 World Championship when they led all the way around the course for today's practice race off Scarlino, Tuscany. Posted on 15 May Can Platoon call the tune in Tuscany?
All set for TP52 World Championship in Scarlino The TP52 World Championship roll of honour paints quite the picture; only three different crews have won the world title since its inauguration in 2008 as an officially recognised world championship. Posted on 13 May

