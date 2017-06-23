Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Inner Steel 728
Product Feature
HYDE SAILS SQUIB SPINNAKER BAG
HYDE SAILS SQUIB SPINNAKER BAG

Squib National Championship at Holyhead Sailing Club - Day 3

by Vincent Delany today at 7:55 pm 17-23 June 2017
Squib Nationals at Holyhead day 2 © Peter Newton / www.peternewton.zenfolio.com

Today, Wednesday, was a difficult day for David Lovegrove, Howth Yacht Club, PRO for the 43 boat Squib Fleet at their annual National Championships. It was planned to hold one race today, as the race programme is now on schedule.

However, at 11.30 hrs., when the competitors were about to rig their Squibs, the wind seemed to be on a Merry-Go-'Round, at one time from the north east, then from the south etc.

Competitors were thus asked not to rig, until further instruction. By 12.30 hrs there was a good wind in Holyhead harbour, but it did not extend into the bay. By 14.00hrs the wind was filling in, with up to 6 knots in Holyhead Bay. The boats were rigged and headed out to the course, only to find that the wind had disappeared again.

When the Squibs came ashore they had to satisfy themselves with some RC racing at Holyhead Sailing Club. The overall Squib Championship results stand at:

1st 'Squib' Dick Batt and Pamela Phelan, 12pts
2nd 'Cariad Bach' Alan Johnson and David Garlick, 14pts
3rd 'Ric O'Shea' Josh Metcalf and Mark Hogan, 17pts

Racing continues with two races tomorrow, and one on Friday.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Squib Nationals at Holyhead day 2
A stunning day's sailing What a stunning day's sailing was had in Holyhead today for the 43 boat Squib fleet, who sailed two races on Tuesday to compensate for having lost a race yesterday due to lack of wind. Posted on 20 Jun Musto launches Pimp my Ride competition
For young sailors at Lendy Cowes Week One of the longest running events in the UK, Lendy Cowes Week has earned international acclaim as the world's best-known sailing regatta. Musto are proud to be sponsoring the 'Under 25 Trophy' at Lendy Cowes Week, once again. Posted on 20 Jun Squib Nationals at Holyhead day 1
No sustainable wind suitable for sailing Today, at Holyhead Sailing Club, the conditions were such that the marina, harbour and breakwater looked beautiful in the sunshine, but there was no sustainable wind suitable for sailing. Posted on 19 Jun Squib Nationals at Holyhead practice race
A 'shoe sailing day' Today was what can be called a 'shoe sailing day' because Squib sailors normally wear boots when they are racing, but today was so perfect, that the sailors were able to wear shoes and tee shirts in the bright sunshine. Posted on 18 Jun Squib Nationals at Holyhead preview
Returning to the club for the first time since 2004 Holyhead Sailing Club are the Welsh club hosting this year's premier event for the National Squibs from Britain and Europe, from 17th – 23rd June 2017. The Championships has not been held at Holyhead since 2004. Posted on 11 Jun 125th anniversary Burnham Week
Celebrations at the end of August Burnham Week 2017, commencing on Saturday 26th August, marks the 125 anniversary of this popular week long sailing regatta. Posted on 8 Jun Lendy Cowes Week
New title sponsor announced Leading peer to peer lending platform, Lendy, has been announced as the new Title Sponsor of Cowes Week for the next three years, beginning with this year's regatta which starts on 29th July 2017. Posted on 7 Jun Don't miss early bird entry
For Cowes Week 2017 If you're thinking about taking part in Cowes Week 2017, don't forget that the Early Bird discounted entry fee ends at midnight on Tuesday 30th May after which time the Standard entry fee will apply. Posted on 20 May Squib Coaching in Dun Laoghaire
With UK Champions Nigel and Jack Grogan On the weekend of 6-7 May, Nigel and Jack Grogan came to Ireland to coach members of the Irish Squib Forum. The coaching took place at the Royal St George Yacht Club, and in Dun Laoghaire Harbour. Posted on 8 May Kinsale Keelboat Regatta
Dragons and Squibs take to the water The Barry Ryan Civil Engineering Keelboat Regatta for one design fleets took place in Kinsale Yacht Club this weekend and Kinsale was delighted to welcome visiting Dragons from Glandore Harbour Yacht Club. Posted on 8 May

Upcoming Events

Holyhead SC Squib National Championship for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Waldringfield SC Squib Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul West Hoe SC Squib Regatta for Squib
West Hoe SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Killyleagh YC Squib Irish squib champs for Squib
Killyleagh YC- 4 Aug to 6 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh champs for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh Open Week for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 12 Aug Kinsale YC Squib Irish southerns for Squib
Kinsale YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Waldringfield SC Squib Cartoon trophy for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy