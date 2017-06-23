Squib National Championship at Holyhead Sailing Club - Day 3
by Vincent Delany today at 7:55 pm
17-23 June 2017
Squib Nationals at Holyhead day 2 © Peter Newton / www.peternewton.zenfolio.com
Today, Wednesday, was a difficult day for David Lovegrove, Howth Yacht Club, PRO for the 43 boat Squib Fleet at their annual National Championships. It was planned to hold one race today, as the race programme is now on schedule.
However, at 11.30 hrs., when the competitors were about to rig their Squibs, the wind seemed to be on a Merry-Go-'Round, at one time from the north east, then from the south etc.
Competitors were thus asked not to rig, until further instruction. By 12.30 hrs there was a good wind in Holyhead harbour, but it did not extend into the bay. By 14.00hrs the wind was filling in, with up to 6 knots in Holyhead Bay. The boats were rigged and headed out to the course, only to find that the wind had disappeared again.
When the Squibs came ashore they had to satisfy themselves with some RC racing at Holyhead Sailing Club. The overall Squib Championship results stand at:
1st 'Squib' Dick Batt and Pamela Phelan, 12pts
2nd 'Cariad Bach' Alan Johnson and David Garlick, 14pts
3rd 'Ric O'Shea' Josh Metcalf and Mark Hogan, 17pts
Racing continues with two races tomorrow, and one on Friday.
