Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 Isotak Ocean
Product Feature
Trident Orbit Front Zip Junior Drysuit
Trident Orbit Front Zip Junior Drysuit

Women's Match Racing World Championship at Helsinki, Finland - Overall

by WIM Series on 21 Jun 16-21 June 2017
Groeneveld (NED) and Macgregor (GBR) dialing up in a pre-start in the Finals of the 2017 Women's Match Racing World Championship © Niklas Axhede / WIM Series Media

Macgregor (GBR) wins after exciting final day in Helsinki

For a second day, the thunderstorms rushed the sailors off of the water, but not before Lucy Macgregor (GBR) and her Team Mac with teammates Silja Lehtinen Frost, Rosie Watkins, Imogen Stanley, and Charlotte Lawrence were declared 2017 Women's Match Racing World Champions in Helsinki, defeating the Dutch Match Racing Team skippered by Renée Groeneveld (NED) sailing with Marcelien Bos-De Koning, Lobke Berkhout, Sanne Akkerman, and Mijke Lievens.

This is Lucy Macgregor's second Women's Match Racing World Championship title. She won her previous title in Newport, Rhode Island, USA in 2010 but did not seem to miss a beat. "A new team for me this year. And they were all absolutely brilliant. I can't possibly speak more highly enough of every single person on board. They did their job and ten times more all week. The crew really saved me. Fantastic effort by them," praised Macgregor of her crew.

The score line may seem on the surface that Team Mac was not challenged, but the battles on the water told a different story. Lots of close matches and thrilling exchanges. "Today I was able to go on the water for one of the most fantastic matches of the Championship between Team Mac and Team Anna in the Semi-Finals. Tough battles, lead changes – it was so close that you really had no idea who was going to win until the last gybe. And it was so much fun to watch," surmised Liz Baylis, WIM Series Manager.

The Final matches between Team Mac and the Dutch Match Racing Team were more hard fought battles. When asked what were the keys for winning those matches, both skippers agreed: starts and playing the wind shifts. After dawning with a brisk clear sky the weather quickly changed to big clouds accompanied by huge wind shifts.

"Keeping our heads out of the boats and playing the shifts made all of the difference," answered Groeneveld when asked about the key to her win over Macgregor in the third match of the Finals.

Macgregor spoke about Groeneveld and her team: "She (Groeneveld) is a brilliant sailor, as are her team. You have multiple medallists there – a really fantastic team."

As the boats approached the finish of the fourth and deciding match of the Finals, the race committee was scrambling to get all of the assets off of the water as a tremendous thunderstorm was approaching the area. Everyone was safely ashore just as the clouds opened and dumped rain across the venue.

After the brief yet violent showers, the Closing Ceremonies in Hernesaaren Ranta were a festive event with everything from a heartfelt thank you from World Sailing Vice President Ana Sanchez to the prize giving to dancing on stage to the live band.

The following awards were presented:

Nucci Novi Ceppellini Memorial Trophy – Lucy Macgregor (GBR)

The first-placed skipper following the round robin was presented with the ISAF / World Sailing Nucci Novi Ceppellini Memorial Trophy. The trophy is named after Nucci Novi Ceppellini, ISAF Vice-President from 1998-2008, who passed away in February 2008 after many years dedicated to the sport, with women's match racing one of her particular passions.

World Sailing Medals:

The first, second and third place overall team received World Sailing Gold, Silver and Bronze medals, respectively.

  • Gold: Team Mac - Lucy Macgregor, Silja Frost, Rosie Watkins, Imogen Stanley, Charlotte Lawrence
  • Silver: Dutch Match Racing Team - Renée Groeneveld, Marcelien Bos-De Koning, Lobke Berkhout, Sanne Akkerman, Mijke Lievens
  • Bronze: Team Experience - Trine Palludan, Lea Richter Vogelius, Vivi Lund Møller, Anne Sofie Munk-Hansen, Joan Vestergård Hansen

Françoise Pascal Memorial - Women's Match Racing World Championship Trophy – Lucy Macgregor, Silja Frost, Rosie Watkins, Imogen Stanley, Charlotte Lawrence

The winning team at the ISAF / World Sailing Women's Match Racing World Championship are crowned World Champions and presented with the ISAF Françoise Pascal Memorial - Women's Match Racing World Championship Trophy. The trophy is named in honour of the late Françoise Pascal, a former Vice-President of the Fédération Française de Voile and a hugely influential figure in the growth of women's match racing.

2017 Women's Match Racing World Championship Final Standings:
(skipper, nationality, Team Name, WIM Series points):

1. Lucy Macgregor, GBR, Team Mac, 25pts
2. Renée Groeneveld, NED, Dutch Match Racing Team, 22pts
3. Trine Palludan, DEN, Team Experience, 20pts
4. Anna Östling, SWE, Team Anna, 18pts
5. Marinella Laaksonen, FIN, L2 Match Racing Team, 16pts
6. Mikaela Fors, FIN, Pen & Hammer Sailing Team, 14pts
7. Pauline Courtois, FRA, Match in Pink by Normandy Elite Team, 12pts
8. Caroline Sylvan, SWE, New Sweden Match Racing Team, 10pts
9. Johanna Bergqvist, SWE, Team Bergqvist Match Racing, 8pts
10. Margot Riou, FRA, APCC Women's Sailing Team, 7pts
11. Martina Karlemo, FIN, Team Karlemo, 6pts
12. Antonia Degerlund, FIN, Team Sköna Vibbisar, 5pts
13. Sanna Häger, SWE, Stockholm Match Racing Team, 4pts
14. Ekaterina Kochkina, RUS, Team SailWay, 3pts

Final Results
Lucy Macgregor, GBR – Renée Groeneveld, NED, 3 – 1

Petit Final Results
Trine Palludan, DEN - Anna Östling, SWE, 2 – 0

Semi-Final Results
Lucy Macgregor, GBR – Anna Östling, SWE, 3 – 1
Renée Groeneveld, NED – Trine Palludan, DEN, 3 - 1

The next event on the 2017 WIM Series is the Lysekil Women's Match in Lysekil, Sweden, 7-12 August 2017.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Women's Match Racing World Championship day 4
And now there are four Before thunderstorms abruptly ended the racing in Helsinki, there were some exciting matches in the Quarter-Finals of the 2017 Women's Match Racing World Championship. Posted on 20 Jun Women's Match Racing World Championship day 3
Macgregor goes undefeated to win Round Robin The battle for the final spots in the quarterfinals came down to the last flight at the 2017 Women's Match Racing World Championship in Helsinki, Finland. Posted on 19 Jun U.S. Youth Match Racing Championship
Balboa Yacht Club Team wins Sunday marked the conclusion of a successful and fun five day event at the Fort Worth Boat Club, host to the 2017 U.S. Youth Match Racing Championship for the Rose Cup. Posted on 19 Jun Women's Match Racing World Championship day 2
Former World Champions leading the way Despite a long day on the water in blustery conditions, 2010 Women's Match Racing World Champion Lucy Macgregor (GBR) was quite upbeat about her team's performance and their placement on the top of the standings. Posted on 18 Jun Women's Match Racing World Championship day 1
Fickle winds challenge sailors in Helsinki Someone forgot to make a deal with the Nordic wind god, Aeolius, as racing starts in Finland for the 2017 Women's Match Racing World Championship. The race committee and teams faced challenges all day as light and shifty winds dominated. Posted on 17 Jun European Match Race Tour Event 5
Impressive home victory lifts Patryk Zbroja into top 3 Polish skipper Patryk Zbroja sealed his second victory at an European Match Race Tour event with a clean sheet over World #7 Oli-Pekka Lumijärvi. Rafal Sawik finished on home waters on the podium while compatriot Szymon Szymik finished in fourth place. Posted on 29 May Croatia Match Cup overall
Delapierre takes it to the wire The French team surprised early in the qualifying round by topping the leaderboard on day one. With incredible boat handling throughout the regatta this team have taken the M32 in their stride with impressive form. Posted on 29 May Croatia Match Cup day 2
Jonas Warrer and Olivia Mackay move up the leaderboard Results flipped today as we moved to the second qualifying session. Jonas Warrer and Olivia Mackay were the big winners, sliding their way up the leaderboard to be within semifinal contention. Posted on 27 May Croatia Match Cup day 1
Rookies strike again Day one at the Croatia Match Cup has proved yet again that sailors on the World Match Racing Tour write their own fate. Quentin Delapierre with his Team Lorina-Golfe Du, newcomers to the Tour, top the Round Robin series so far. Posted on 27 May Home team win Gothenburg Match Cup
Måns Holmberg leads CFA Sports to victory This local Gothenburg team has consistently improved over three days to pull themselves to the top of the final standings at Gothenburg Match Cup and secure their second Championship level event qualification spot this season. Posted on 14 May

Upcoming Events

Holyhead SC Squib National Championship for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Waldringfield SC Cadet Open Meeting for Cadet
Waldringfield SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen Northern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Llangorse SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Llangorse SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Long Distance Weekend for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Broxbourne SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Broxbourne SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen F15 Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Sidmouth SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Sidmouth SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Shustoke SC Mirror Open Meeting for Mirror
Shustoke SC- 25 Jun Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Regatta Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 25 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy