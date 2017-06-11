Rooster Southern Area Topper Travellers at Poole Yacht Club

by Dan Batty & Josh Gordon

A superb turnout of Topper sailors descended on Poole YC in Dorset over the weekend of 10th and 11th June for one day of pre-event race coaching followed by the third event of the 2017 Rooster Southern Area Topper traveller on day 2.

33 sailors signed up and attended the pre-race coaching day headed up by Abbie Hewitt from the RYA Topper Southern Zone coaching team ably assisted by numerous past Topper National 'squaddies' and current campaigning Laser sailors working on specific aspects in readiness for the following days racing. By the time the sailors returned to shore, the breeze had built to 15 to 20 knots giving some interesting downwind sailing.

For those interested, the next open coaching event will be on 8th July at Chichester YC. Visit 'www.itca-gbr.co.uk' to sign up.

An epic turnout of 59 boats were greeted with sunshine and a South Westerly 11 knot wind on day 2 for Rooster Southern Area Topper traveller - consisting of 36 sailors registering in the 5.3 fleet, and 23 sailors in the 4.2' fleet.

A 'must visit' venue for the Rooster Topper Southern circuit, Poole YC once again delivered over and above expectation considering the champagne sailing weather conditions, the number of races sailed, the tally draw for sailors and volunteers, through to the excellent after sailing burgers – a great weekend of Topper'ing!

5.3 Fleet report (by Dan Batty)

It was the day of the Poole Yacht Club Topper Traveller sponsored by Rooster which I had been looking forward to. The forecast was for some reasonably lively wind from 11 gusting 19k at 10am to 15 gusting 23k at 4pm, a welcome change from the very light winds that seem to have dominated the Winter training and competitions recently. The event was well attended with 36 5.3s and 23 4.2s launching.

The strong winds played to my strengths and good starts meant I popped out of the front giving me plenty of options allowing me to race more closely against Angus Kemp and Coco Barrett than in lighter winds where their greater experience gives them more edge.

In the first race however, Angus, Coco and I managed to take a wrong route, sailing the outer loop rather than the inner; Coco and I were questioning our direction after about 5 boat lengths and changed course. Angus altered course also but his extensive lead had reduced so that he was only just in front of me then he pulled away again. Heloise Shadbolt had not made the same mistake as us and came in in 3rd place, however she was unable to build upon the race 1 result when a broken tiller extension forced her into a DNS in race 2. She was back in the thick of things and going well in race 3 with a replacement tiller extension kindly loaned by Angus however a bit of a tangle on the water and this broke too so she was forced to retire from the competition.

Meanwhile race 2 was my discard race – a 4th place with Coco taking the win over Angus and fast up-and-coming Jake Atkins 3rd. Angus came back to again take the win in race 3 with me 2nd and Coco3rd.

Sam Jones and Jake put in some good results in race 4, I believe Angus capsized a couple of times so we were all doing our best to capitalize on this; Sam would get ahead of me on downwinds and then I would get it back on beats. Harriet Kirk took 4th position and with Angus and Coco putting in some lower results in this race things were tight on the leader board going into race 5 – Angus 4 points, me 5 points and Coco 9 points. The winds were getting pretty lively by race 5 (they had always felt more than forecast) with only 28 starters in the 5.3s two more of which retired before the end. As we awaited the starting signal someone capsized in front of me and I had to bear down hard; I death rolled minutes before the start of race 5 but was up again just in time. Coco took the win with myself 2nd and Angus 3rd which left the two of us level on points; neither of us was sure who had taken the overall win until the awards ceremony when it was announced that Angus took it on tiebreaker. I was pleased to have given him a good run for his money and was delighted with my prize of Rooster polypro leggings – an essential piece of kit.

The whole event was really well organised and good fun with a BBQ providing burgers for hungry sailors when we came off the water, an extensive tally prize list and an auction of a 4.2 sail and a bottle of special champagne to raise money for the charity 'Papyrus'.

4.2 Fleet report (by Josh Gordon)

The Poole Topper 4.2 Rooster Poole YC Traveller series was fun if a bit windy and very tense, the first race was confusing because the course was set a bit long so the course was shortened so that the finish line was at the top of the sausage but the other races were more suitable with the 5.3's doing 3 beats and the 4.2's only 2 beat. The races were all about 20-40 minutes each, with the winners crossing the line in about 28 minutes. The safety boats were kept very busy and helped many sailors. The committee boat was very adept at setting the course marks the right distance and in the right place with quick turnarounds between races.

The start was probably the most fun but the rest was just very scary because it was so windy, downwind took so much skill to go fast, but to not death roll. The most exhilarating part of the race was the beam reach, you just hiked out and you went so fast, you were skimming across the water, but sometimes you couldn't control it and capsized which was funny because you just saw sailors getting flung out of their boats. Another scary part of the race was at the bottom of the sausage because in the 3rd race when people were going around the mark to go back up the beat, everyone was capsizing. I think I saw about 9 boats all just capsized, so I was scared that was going to happen to me too.

Josh Gordon (Parkstone YC) won the first 4 races with varying margins, with some races having a 2 legs lead at the finish and others a 2 boats length lead.

Sophie Rennie (Parkstone YC) was the winner of the last race, which secured her 2nd overall, from Xavier Dunn (Hillhead SC) in 3rd.

In the first race there were 23 finishers but by the end we were down to only 3 finishers, Sophie, Aaran Goodman and Louise Davis.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 5.3 Rig 1st 527 Angus KEMP Poole YC 1 2 1 ‑6 3 7 2nd 47658 Dan BATTY Dorchester / Oxford SC 2 ‑4 2 1 2 7 3rd 47808 Coco BARRETT Island Barn Reservoir SC ‑5 1 3 5 1 10 4th 47641 Sam JONES Hill Head / Stokes Bay SC 4 5 4 2 ‑9 15 5th 45477 Jake ATKINS Stokes Bay SC ‑9 3 6 3 5 17 6th 47797 Phoebe HUTCHINGS Warsash SC 6 6 7 ‑9 6 25 7th 47484 George VINCENT Parkstone YC ‑10 7 5 8 8 28 8th 760 Harriet KIRK Stokes Bay SC ‑13 9 12 4 4 29 9th 47076 Daniel NICOLL Goring Thames SC 8 ‑19 10 12 11 41 10th 47664 Edward SCHUSTER BRUCE Parkstone YC ‑14 14 11 11 10 46 11th 684 Aaron EVANS Silver Wing SC ‑30 16 15 13 7 51 12th 104 Joel BIBBY Parkstone YC 15 12 ‑25 16 15 58 13th 47890 Scott WHITEHEAD Warsash SC 22 8 9 20 (RET) 59 14th 47116 Noah SHERRIFF Chew Valley SC 17 13 14 ‑26 16 60 15th 48093 Tom CAMPBELL Parkstone YC 7 18 13 ‑27 23 61 16th 46509 Natalie ANNELS Parkstone YC 19 23 ‑24 7 13 62 17th 30365 Zoe BELBEN Stokes Bay SC 12 ‑26 23 10 19 64 18th 47754 Imogen ASQUITH Hill Head SC ‑23 10 22 17 17 66 19th 47310 Emmy WALKER Warsash SC ‑21 15 16 14 21 66 20th 638 Harris GOODMAN Hill Head SC 16 ‑20 19 15 18 68 21st 47078 Ollie VENNIS OZANNE Hill Head SC 11 17 20 22 ‑24 70 22nd 47466 Monique VENNIS OZANNE Hill Head SC ‑29 21 18 23 12 74 23rd 48105 Ben PURRIER Parkstone YC ‑28 27 17 19 14 77 24th 47750 Maxi TUSTAIN IBRSC 20 ‑22 21 18 20 79 25th 46512 Dan KIMISH Warsash SC 18 11 29 25 (RET) 83 26th 48050 Heloise SHADBOLT Warsash SC 3 (DNS) 8 DNS DNS 85 27th 47926 Peter WALKER Parkstone YC 27 ‑28 26 21 22 96 28th 48147 Dan COUPE Parkstone YC 26 30 (RET) 24 25 105 29th 329 Oliver RANDALL‑MAY Chichester YC 31 24 28 28 (RET) 111 30th 46835 Luke DOWNING Stokes Bay SC 25 29 (RET) DNS DNS 128 31st 45507 Stuart AITKEN Warsash SC 24 31 (RET) DNS DNS 129 32nd 43600 Jasper HILTON Stokes Bay SC (DNF) 25 RET DNS DNS 136 33rd 47182 Tom PEACOCK Parkstone YC (DNC) DNC 27 DNS DNS 138 34th 33024 Toby RUSSELL Parkstone SC 32 (RET) DNS DNS DNS 143 35th 36143 Harry SOMERVILLE Poole YC (RET) DNS DNS DNS DNS 148 35th 639 Islay GOODMAN Hill Head SC (RET) DNS DNS DNS DNS 148 4.2 Rig 1st 46686 Joshua GORDON Parkstone YC 1 1 1 1 (DNS) 4 2nd 47732 Sophie RENNIE Parkstone YC ‑5 2 2 3 1 8 3rd 197 Xavier DUNN Hill Head SC 2 4 3 2 (RET) 11 4th 637 Aaran GOODMAN Hill Head SC 6 ‑7 5 4 3 18 5th 48092 Louise DAVIS Warsash SC 10 6 ‑11 6 2 24 6th 47432 Sam COX Parkstone YC 11 5 9 5 (RET) 30 7th 43150 Alex ASSIRATI Castle Cove SC 7 9 8 7 (RET) 31 8th 46892 Josephine ASQUITH Hill Head SC 8 3 4 (RET) DNS 39 9th 47638 Freddie CARTER Parkstone YC 12 10 6 (RET) DNS 52 10th 26 Ollie FREEMANTLE Poole YC 13 8 10 (RET) DNS 55 11th 218 Freddy SWIFT Warsash SC 3 11 (RET) DNS DNS 62 12th 47853 Dan PERKINS Warsash SC 16 12 12 (RET) DNS 64 13th 47079 Jude SMITH Stokes Bay SC 18 (RET) 7 RET DNS 73 14th 5036 Will GROOM Stokes Bay SC 4 (RET) DNS DNS DNS 76 15th 5180 Tilly PHELPS 9 (RET) DNS DNS DNS 81 16th 45310 Patrick SMITH Stokes Bay SC 21 (RET) 13 RET DNS 82 17th 41886 Charlie GRAN 14 (RET) DNS DNS DNS 86 18th 47423 Lewis WOODING 15 (RET) DNS DNS DNS 87 19th 44390 Arun POWELL Parkstone YC 17 (RET) DNS DNS DNS 89 20th 46293 Amba POWELL Parkstone YC 19 (RET) DNS DNS DNS 91 21st 45757 River GREEN Poole YC 20 (RET) DNS DNS DNS 92 22nd 46983 Hannah RIDD Parkstone YC (RET) DNS DNS DNS DNS 96 22nd 46643 Noah HENSHER Parkstone YC (RET) DNS DNS DNS DNS 96