Harken Classic Gloves
Harken Classic Gloves
RS200s during the RS Sailing Summer Championships at Hayling Island

by Julian Bradley today at 6:17 pm 17-18 June 2017

And so to Hayling Island Sailing Club for the 2017 RS Summer games. The island is a funny old place, with its rusty funfairs, chippies, estate agents' boards offering a free pizza with purchase, cars with second hand value of a corn plaster.

Then there is the bit by the coastline, where the real estate is impressive but odd - everyone has their front room on the first floor for the sea view. The splendid HISC itself, as you probably know, is quarantined in splendid isolation at the end of Sandy Point, an anagram of which I note is 'dystopian'.

Anyway, the sailing. Saturday there was a sort of sea breeze (f2...ish) to take the edge of the heat. The Race Officer sensibly flew a U flag, meaning he could penalise the premature without throwing a spanner in the 4 fleet start works. Wind (I think) was generally moving a wee bit left, but with nearly fifty 200s, getting the front row was the priority – I let myself get buried, duh.

RS Sailing Summer Championships at Hayling Island - photo © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv
RS Sailing Summer Championships at Hayling Island - photo © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv

Downwind was tricky for crews, with the waves and tide causing collapses in spinnaker and helm patience. (Not my crew, of course, who handled the sheets as gently as she might an octogenarian lover. With cardiomyopathy). Sunday the wind was lighter, but our estimable race officer got us off the line for all three races. Personally, I had a few purple patches, which you need to stay in contention – and had set the rig up for 'asthmatic-wheezing-through-a-straw' breeze. What I failed to avoid were a couple of brown patches, one of which involved getting stuck under the windward mark with Chris Catt, whilst half the fleet sailed over the top of us on the starboard lay line. Anyway, results below – Matt and Emma from George and Sophie etc.

RS Sailing Summer Championships at Hayling Island - photo © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv
RS Sailing Summer Championships at Hayling Island - photo © Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv

Fabulous weather, and excellent RO-ing was much appreciated by all. We also trust Andy Peters recovers soon from his olfactory infection, diagnosed by his shipmate as 'snyphillis'.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st1615Matt MeeEmma NorrisRed Wharf Bay / Burghfield4211‑519
2nd1643George YeomanSophie OrmsbyItchenor SC642‑111215
3rd629Rob HendersonKirstie UrwinHISC51572‑820
4th389Matt ReidKate DevereuxSpinnaker SC75‑823724
5th1626Ed WhiteheadMillie AlcockParkstone YC134(UFD)71227
6th1603Chris CattRoz McGraneNetley SC299104‑1134
7th772Tom HewitsonLucy HewitsonHISC1673‑219641
8th1348Elliott WellsBen ToddHISC11‑4416315449
9th1625Karen OldaleJo HewitsonParkstone YC10814126‑2950
10th1559Andrew PetersJill PetersQMSC121512410‑2153
11th1004Charlie PoynerJess PortwayEmsworth SC131411512‑2855
12th910James HammettWill GreensladeHISC2124‑35616370
13th12Niki BirrellKate AllamParkstone YC91118‑29181773
14th16Paul LewisRosie LewisHISC‑2810131682774
15th1046Joseph BradleyBenjamin BradleyHill Head SC151619‑2620979
16th1552Owain HughesPoppy HusbandParkstone YC3302314‑331585
17th1228Joe AdamsEmma LucasBurghfield SC14‑272419141485
18th1378Stevie WilsonBecky Kilburn 202217(UFD)23587
19th1331Tom BallantineHannah PetersWessex SC2761013‑353187
20th1545Georgie VickersDan VickersParkstone YC1812‑3218301088
21st1425Rory OdellJosh BonseyHISC / Northampton SC22‑262217131690
22nd849James EllisClare WhitehillHISC17182022‑2826103
23rd1071Sam WallerTim WallerBeaver SC‑241921231924106
24th1634Oliver TurnerRheanna PaveyStour SC‑34321593420110
25th1178Julian BradleyHelen CafferataWembley SC‑32293082222111
26th1546John McKelvieSarah McKelvieStrangford Lough YC2521‑28272513111
27th1639Jack HoldenAmy YeomanArun YC23136(UFD)21DNC112
28th1012Charles WhelanCat SeddonHISC‑403331201123118
29th1308Nicholas BlevinsLilly KottsieperISC8252930‑3732124
30th1010Katie RestallJudy RestallDowns SC3023‑34311725126
31st1614Philip PoynerAlex PoynerEmsworth SC31‑3925252719127
32nd1511Mike GreenLynne RatcliffeEastbourne & Pevensey3334‑36243118140
33rd1423Mark RiddingtonClaire PowerEmsworth SC19177(DNC)DNCDNC141
34th1023Jamie SmithAlice PowellWarsash SC(UFD)20271540DNC151
35th1018Simon CoryDenise JuddDowns SC35‑3826362434155
36th1299Kelvin MatthewsKirsty MatthewsHISC263133‑343233155
37th880Duncan JamiesonJess HammettHISC29‑4039282935160
38th1635Andrew BarnettJo LloydIsland Barn Reservoir SC362838(UFD)26DNC177
39th1262Ben RolfeClaudia WilsonBurghfield SC3835373538(DNC)183
40th1253Ed GibbonsTim FreemanBrightlingsea SC4437413236(DNC)190
41st519Sue BrannamMike ProvenBurghfield SC37‑4544333937190
42nd1076Ollie HawkinsIsabel AbbattLooe SC/Ullswater YC4242‑45374130192
43rd1565Roger WilsonTessa DarbyshireWelsh Harp SC4343‑47394338206
44th984Turner JamesSophie CoggerShoreham SC / Ullswater SC45‑4848384236209
45th1638Kevin WoolnoughDebbie WoolnoughSeafareres SC393642(DNC)DNCDNC215
46th1437Richard HoleTracy HoleChew Valley Lake SC414143(DNC)DNCDNC223
47th1218Ben EastonAlex PicklesRNSA(UFD)4640DNCDNCDNC233
48th345Martin LownScott LadymanRYA464746(DNC)DNCDNC237
