RS200s during the RS Sailing Summer Championships at Hayling Island
by Julian Bradley today at 6:17 pm
17-18 June 2017
And so to Hayling Island Sailing Club for the 2017 RS Summer games. The island is a funny old place, with its rusty funfairs, chippies, estate agents' boards offering a free pizza with purchase, cars with second hand value of a corn plaster.
Then there is the bit by the coastline, where the real estate is impressive but odd - everyone has their front room on the first floor for the sea view. The splendid HISC itself, as you probably know, is quarantined in splendid isolation at the end of Sandy Point, an anagram of which I note is 'dystopian'.
Anyway, the sailing. Saturday there was a sort of sea breeze (f2...ish) to take the edge of the heat. The Race Officer sensibly flew a U flag, meaning he could penalise the premature without throwing a spanner in the 4 fleet start works. Wind (I think) was generally moving a wee bit left, but with nearly fifty 200s, getting the front row was the priority – I let myself get buried, duh.
Downwind was tricky for crews, with the waves and tide causing collapses in spinnaker and helm patience. (Not my crew, of course, who handled the sheets as gently as she might an octogenarian lover. With cardiomyopathy). Sunday the wind was lighter, but our estimable race officer got us off the line for all three races. Personally, I had a few purple patches, which you need to stay in contention – and had set the rig up for 'asthmatic-wheezing-through-a-straw' breeze. What I failed to avoid were a couple of brown patches, one of which involved getting stuck under the windward mark with Chris Catt, whilst half the fleet sailed over the top of us on the starboard lay line. Anyway, results below – Matt and Emma from George and Sophie etc.
Fabulous weather, and excellent RO-ing was much appreciated by all. We also trust Andy Peters recovers soon from his olfactory infection, diagnosed by his shipmate as 'snyphillis'.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1st
|1615
|Matt Mee
|Emma Norris
|Red Wharf Bay / Burghfield
|4
|2
|1
|1
|‑5
|1
|9
|2nd
|1643
|George Yeoman
|Sophie Ormsby
|Itchenor SC
|6
|4
|2
|‑11
|1
|2
|15
|3rd
|629
|Rob Henderson
|Kirstie Urwin
|HISC
|5
|1
|5
|7
|2
|‑8
|20
|4th
|389
|Matt Reid
|Kate Devereux
|Spinnaker SC
|7
|5
|‑8
|2
|3
|7
|24
|5th
|1626
|Ed Whitehead
|Millie Alcock
|Parkstone YC
|1
|3
|4
|(UFD)
|7
|12
|27
|6th
|1603
|Chris Catt
|Roz McGrane
|Netley SC
|2
|9
|9
|10
|4
|‑11
|34
|7th
|772
|Tom Hewitson
|Lucy Hewitson
|HISC
|16
|7
|3
|‑21
|9
|6
|41
|8th
|1348
|Elliott Wells
|Ben Todd
|HISC
|11
|‑44
|16
|3
|15
|4
|49
|9th
|1625
|Karen Oldale
|Jo Hewitson
|Parkstone YC
|10
|8
|14
|12
|6
|‑29
|50
|10th
|1559
|Andrew Peters
|Jill Peters
|QMSC
|12
|15
|12
|4
|10
|‑21
|53
|11th
|1004
|Charlie Poyner
|Jess Portway
|Emsworth SC
|13
|14
|11
|5
|12
|‑28
|55
|12th
|910
|James Hammett
|Will Greenslade
|HISC
|21
|24
|‑35
|6
|16
|3
|70
|13th
|12
|Niki Birrell
|Kate Allam
|Parkstone YC
|9
|11
|18
|‑29
|18
|17
|73
|14th
|16
|Paul Lewis
|Rosie Lewis
|HISC
|‑28
|10
|13
|16
|8
|27
|74
|15th
|1046
|Joseph Bradley
|Benjamin Bradley
|Hill Head SC
|15
|16
|19
|‑26
|20
|9
|79
|16th
|1552
|Owain Hughes
|Poppy Husband
|Parkstone YC
|3
|30
|23
|14
|‑33
|15
|85
|17th
|1228
|Joe Adams
|Emma Lucas
|Burghfield SC
|14
|‑27
|24
|19
|14
|14
|85
|18th
|1378
|Stevie Wilson
|Becky Kilburn
|
|20
|22
|17
|(UFD)
|23
|5
|87
|19th
|1331
|Tom Ballantine
|Hannah Peters
|Wessex SC
|27
|6
|10
|13
|‑35
|31
|87
|20th
|1545
|Georgie Vickers
|Dan Vickers
|Parkstone YC
|18
|12
|‑32
|18
|30
|10
|88
|21st
|1425
|Rory Odell
|Josh Bonsey
|HISC / Northampton SC
|22
|‑26
|22
|17
|13
|16
|90
|22nd
|849
|James Ellis
|Clare Whitehill
|HISC
|17
|18
|20
|22
|‑28
|26
|103
|23rd
|1071
|Sam Waller
|Tim Waller
|Beaver SC
|‑24
|19
|21
|23
|19
|24
|106
|24th
|1634
|Oliver Turner
|Rheanna Pavey
|Stour SC
|‑34
|32
|15
|9
|34
|20
|110
|25th
|1178
|Julian Bradley
|Helen Cafferata
|Wembley SC
|‑32
|29
|30
|8
|22
|22
|111
|26th
|1546
|John McKelvie
|Sarah McKelvie
|Strangford Lough YC
|25
|21
|‑28
|27
|25
|13
|111
|27th
|1639
|Jack Holden
|Amy Yeoman
|Arun YC
|23
|13
|6
|(UFD)
|21
|DNC
|112
|28th
|1012
|Charles Whelan
|Cat Seddon
|HISC
|‑40
|33
|31
|20
|11
|23
|118
|29th
|1308
|Nicholas Blevins
|Lilly Kottsieper
|ISC
|8
|25
|29
|30
|‑37
|32
|124
|30th
|1010
|Katie Restall
|Judy Restall
|Downs SC
|30
|23
|‑34
|31
|17
|25
|126
|31st
|1614
|Philip Poyner
|Alex Poyner
|Emsworth SC
|31
|‑39
|25
|25
|27
|19
|127
|32nd
|1511
|Mike Green
|Lynne Ratcliffe
|Eastbourne & Pevensey
|33
|34
|‑36
|24
|31
|18
|140
|33rd
|1423
|Mark Riddington
|Claire Power
|Emsworth SC
|19
|17
|7
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|141
|34th
|1023
|Jamie Smith
|Alice Powell
|Warsash SC
|(UFD)
|20
|27
|15
|40
|DNC
|151
|35th
|1018
|Simon Cory
|Denise Judd
|Downs SC
|35
|‑38
|26
|36
|24
|34
|155
|36th
|1299
|Kelvin Matthews
|Kirsty Matthews
|HISC
|26
|31
|33
|‑34
|32
|33
|155
|37th
|880
|Duncan Jamieson
|Jess Hammett
|HISC
|29
|‑40
|39
|28
|29
|35
|160
|38th
|1635
|Andrew Barnett
|Jo Lloyd
|Island Barn Reservoir SC
|36
|28
|38
|(UFD)
|26
|DNC
|177
|39th
|1262
|Ben Rolfe
|Claudia Wilson
|Burghfield SC
|38
|35
|37
|35
|38
|(DNC)
|183
|40th
|1253
|Ed Gibbons
|Tim Freeman
|Brightlingsea SC
|44
|37
|41
|32
|36
|(DNC)
|190
|41st
|519
|Sue Brannam
|Mike Proven
|Burghfield SC
|37
|‑45
|44
|33
|39
|37
|190
|42nd
|1076
|Ollie Hawkins
|Isabel Abbatt
|Looe SC/Ullswater YC
|42
|42
|‑45
|37
|41
|30
|192
|43rd
|1565
|Roger Wilson
|Tessa Darbyshire
|Welsh Harp SC
|43
|43
|‑47
|39
|43
|38
|206
|44th
|984
|Turner James
|Sophie Cogger
|Shoreham SC / Ullswater SC
|45
|‑48
|48
|38
|42
|36
|209
|45th
|1638
|Kevin Woolnough
|Debbie Woolnough
|Seafareres SC
|39
|36
|42
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|215
|46th
|1437
|Richard Hole
|Tracy Hole
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|41
|41
|43
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|223
|47th
|1218
|Ben Easton
|Alex Pickles
|RNSA
|(UFD)
|46
|40
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|233
|48th
|345
|Martin Lown
|Scott Ladyman
|RYA
|46
|47
|46
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|237
