RS200s during the RS Sailing Summer Championships at Hayling Island

by Julian Bradley today at 6:17 pm

And so to Hayling Island Sailing Club for the 2017 RS Summer games. The island is a funny old place, with its rusty funfairs, chippies, estate agents' boards offering a free pizza with purchase, cars with second hand value of a corn plaster.

Then there is the bit by the coastline, where the real estate is impressive but odd - everyone has their front room on the first floor for the sea view. The splendid HISC itself, as you probably know, is quarantined in splendid isolation at the end of Sandy Point, an anagram of which I note is 'dystopian'.

Anyway, the sailing. Saturday there was a sort of sea breeze (f2...ish) to take the edge of the heat. The Race Officer sensibly flew a U flag, meaning he could penalise the premature without throwing a spanner in the 4 fleet start works. Wind (I think) was generally moving a wee bit left, but with nearly fifty 200s, getting the front row was the priority – I let myself get buried, duh.

Downwind was tricky for crews, with the waves and tide causing collapses in spinnaker and helm patience. (Not my crew, of course, who handled the sheets as gently as she might an octogenarian lover. With cardiomyopathy). Sunday the wind was lighter, but our estimable race officer got us off the line for all three races. Personally, I had a few purple patches, which you need to stay in contention – and had set the rig up for 'asthmatic-wheezing-through-a-straw' breeze. What I failed to avoid were a couple of brown patches, one of which involved getting stuck under the windward mark with Chris Catt, whilst half the fleet sailed over the top of us on the starboard lay line. Anyway, results below – Matt and Emma from George and Sophie etc.

Fabulous weather, and excellent RO-ing was much appreciated by all. We also trust Andy Peters recovers soon from his olfactory infection, diagnosed by his shipmate as 'snyphillis'.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st 1615 Matt Mee Emma Norris Red Wharf Bay / Burghfield 4 2 1 1 ‑5 1 9 2nd 1643 George Yeoman Sophie Ormsby Itchenor SC 6 4 2 ‑11 1 2 15 3rd 629 Rob Henderson Kirstie Urwin HISC 5 1 5 7 2 ‑8 20 4th 389 Matt Reid Kate Devereux Spinnaker SC 7 5 ‑8 2 3 7 24 5th 1626 Ed Whitehead Millie Alcock Parkstone YC 1 3 4 (UFD) 7 12 27 6th 1603 Chris Catt Roz McGrane Netley SC 2 9 9 10 4 ‑11 34 7th 772 Tom Hewitson Lucy Hewitson HISC 16 7 3 ‑21 9 6 41 8th 1348 Elliott Wells Ben Todd HISC 11 ‑44 16 3 15 4 49 9th 1625 Karen Oldale Jo Hewitson Parkstone YC 10 8 14 12 6 ‑29 50 10th 1559 Andrew Peters Jill Peters QMSC 12 15 12 4 10 ‑21 53 11th 1004 Charlie Poyner Jess Portway Emsworth SC 13 14 11 5 12 ‑28 55 12th 910 James Hammett Will Greenslade HISC 21 24 ‑35 6 16 3 70 13th 12 Niki Birrell Kate Allam Parkstone YC 9 11 18 ‑29 18 17 73 14th 16 Paul Lewis Rosie Lewis HISC ‑28 10 13 16 8 27 74 15th 1046 Joseph Bradley Benjamin Bradley Hill Head SC 15 16 19 ‑26 20 9 79 16th 1552 Owain Hughes Poppy Husband Parkstone YC 3 30 23 14 ‑33 15 85 17th 1228 Joe Adams Emma Lucas Burghfield SC 14 ‑27 24 19 14 14 85 18th 1378 Stevie Wilson Becky Kilburn 20 22 17 (UFD) 23 5 87 19th 1331 Tom Ballantine Hannah Peters Wessex SC 27 6 10 13 ‑35 31 87 20th 1545 Georgie Vickers Dan Vickers Parkstone YC 18 12 ‑32 18 30 10 88 21st 1425 Rory Odell Josh Bonsey HISC / Northampton SC 22 ‑26 22 17 13 16 90 22nd 849 James Ellis Clare Whitehill HISC 17 18 20 22 ‑28 26 103 23rd 1071 Sam Waller Tim Waller Beaver SC ‑24 19 21 23 19 24 106 24th 1634 Oliver Turner Rheanna Pavey Stour SC ‑34 32 15 9 34 20 110 25th 1178 Julian Bradley Helen Cafferata Wembley SC ‑32 29 30 8 22 22 111 26th 1546 John McKelvie Sarah McKelvie Strangford Lough YC 25 21 ‑28 27 25 13 111 27th 1639 Jack Holden Amy Yeoman Arun YC 23 13 6 (UFD) 21 DNC 112 28th 1012 Charles Whelan Cat Seddon HISC ‑40 33 31 20 11 23 118 29th 1308 Nicholas Blevins Lilly Kottsieper ISC 8 25 29 30 ‑37 32 124 30th 1010 Katie Restall Judy Restall Downs SC 30 23 ‑34 31 17 25 126 31st 1614 Philip Poyner Alex Poyner Emsworth SC 31 ‑39 25 25 27 19 127 32nd 1511 Mike Green Lynne Ratcliffe Eastbourne & Pevensey 33 34 ‑36 24 31 18 140 33rd 1423 Mark Riddington Claire Power Emsworth SC 19 17 7 (DNC) DNC DNC 141 34th 1023 Jamie Smith Alice Powell Warsash SC (UFD) 20 27 15 40 DNC 151 35th 1018 Simon Cory Denise Judd Downs SC 35 ‑38 26 36 24 34 155 36th 1299 Kelvin Matthews Kirsty Matthews HISC 26 31 33 ‑34 32 33 155 37th 880 Duncan Jamieson Jess Hammett HISC 29 ‑40 39 28 29 35 160 38th 1635 Andrew Barnett Jo Lloyd Island Barn Reservoir SC 36 28 38 (UFD) 26 DNC 177 39th 1262 Ben Rolfe Claudia Wilson Burghfield SC 38 35 37 35 38 (DNC) 183 40th 1253 Ed Gibbons Tim Freeman Brightlingsea SC 44 37 41 32 36 (DNC) 190 41st 519 Sue Brannam Mike Proven Burghfield SC 37 ‑45 44 33 39 37 190 42nd 1076 Ollie Hawkins Isabel Abbatt Looe SC/Ullswater YC 42 42 ‑45 37 41 30 192 43rd 1565 Roger Wilson Tessa Darbyshire Welsh Harp SC 43 43 ‑47 39 43 38 206 44th 984 Turner James Sophie Cogger Shoreham SC / Ullswater SC 45 ‑48 48 38 42 36 209 45th 1638 Kevin Woolnough Debbie Woolnough Seafareres SC 39 36 42 (DNC) DNC DNC 215 46th 1437 Richard Hole Tracy Hole Chew Valley Lake SC 41 41 43 (DNC) DNC DNC 223 47th 1218 Ben Easton Alex Pickles RNSA (UFD) 46 40 DNC DNC DNC 233 48th 345 Martin Lown Scott Ladyman RYA 46 47 46 (DNC) DNC DNC 237