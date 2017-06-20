Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 Isotak Ocean
Product Feature
Squall Jacket
Squall Jacket
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester
Europe class sails
located in Spain
RS Aero 7 1535
located in Hayling Island

Island Sailing Club Tuesday Evening Series - Race 10

by Chris Thomas today at 6:09 pm 20 June 2017

This Tuesday Evening the Isle of Wight provided Caribbean sailing weather for 55 boats with a 10kn ESE breeze and an almost slack neap tide.

Having started with a beat to the East, boats crossed the finish line under spinnaker, providing a colourful spectacle for those watching from a packed Island Sailing Club balcony but providing a challenge for the race officers to identify the sail numbers!

In Class 1 Bernard Olesinski’s Xinska and Alex & Andy Moore’s Tilt led the fleet home by a considerable distance on the water but were beaten into 2nd & 3rd places on handicap by Andy Hunt’s smaller Ker 33 Acheron.

Those with knowledge of the local tides took advantage of the changing direction of the stream and the distances between boats were magnified accordingly. In the Sonar Fleet the last boat finished 47 minutes behind the leader ex Paralympic helmsman Andy Cassell.

The XODs were the only class to sail 2 rounds with plenty of crew work allowing James Meaning from Yarmouth in Vexilla to beat regular Jonathan Clark in Gin by mere 6 seconds in a closely contested race.

Race 10 Results:

PosBoat Name
Class 1 ‑ Fast Handicap
1stAcheron
2ndXinska
3rdTilt
Class 2 – Medium Handicap
1stUKSA J80 003
2ndLittle Spirit
3rdExcalibur
Class 3 – Sonars
1stAndy Cassell
2ndBarry Byham
3rdIan Margham
Class 4 ‑ Slow Handicap
1stEeyore
2ndJiminy Cricket
3rdXantz
Class 5 – Flying Fifteen
1stFifty Fity
2ndFlashback
3rdFfuraha
Class 6 – X One Design
1stVexilla
2ndGin
3rdTonic
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Musto launches Pimp my Ride competition
For young sailors at Lendy Cowes Week One of the longest running events in the UK, Lendy Cowes Week has earned international acclaim as the world's best-known sailing regatta. Musto are proud to be sponsoring the 'Under 25 Trophy' at Lendy Cowes Week, once again. Posted on 20 Jun Itchenor Points Week
A tradition that goes back many decades Itchenor Sailing Club's annual Points Week is a tradition that goes back many decades but rarely has there been a more perfect week weather-wise. Posted on 19 Jun Lymington XOD Wednesday Series race 8
A good turnout of 18 boats There was a good turnout of 18 XODs on Wednesday. The first beat to No 5 on the Island shore, was into a southeasterly wind force 3 - 4. Decisions were divided as to which way to go. Posted on 18 Jun Round the Island Race countdown commences
Organisers hoping for a late surge in entries As organisers at the Island Sailing Club (ISC) in Cowes count down the days, the Rear Commodore Sailing and head of Race Management Dave Atkinson, is hoping for a late surge in entry numbers to record a final number on par with last year. Posted on 15 Jun Flying Fifteen Northerns preview
Double dose of the Ullswater 'experience' Ullswater Yacht Club is delighted to be hosting the Flying Fifteen Northern Championship over the weekend of June 24 and 25 and F15 sailors can have a double dose of the Ullswater 'experience' by taking part in the Lord Birkett Posted on 15 Jun Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week preview
Defending champions and new faces prepare With little more than a month to go before the start of the 10th Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week entries are rolling in fast. The numbers in the classic keelboat fleets and cruiser classes are already looking to equal last year's total. Posted on 15 Jun MS Amlin partner Round the Island Race 2017
Supporting the race for the 15th consecutive year MS Amlin Yacht continues its support of the Round the Island Race as a Race Partner, for the 15th consecutive year in the role of Marine Insurance Partner. Posted on 14 Jun RSrnYC Harken June Regatta overall
Spectacular finale in the Central Solent The Royal Southern Yacht Club's Summer Series Harken June Regatta was blessed with spectacular conditions for the final day of action. The southwesterly wind piped up from 15 to 20 knots by the end of the day. Posted on 11 Jun RSrnYC Harken June Regatta day 1
Sunshine start The Royal Southern Yacht Club's Summer Series continues with the Harken June Regatta. A variety of boats, including XOD, Sportsboats, classics, cruisers, and IRC racing yachts enjoyed champagne conditions on the first day. Posted on 10 Jun Lendy Cowes Week
New title sponsor announced Leading peer to peer lending platform, Lendy, has been announced as the new Title Sponsor of Cowes Week for the next three years, beginning with this year's regatta which starts on 29th July 2017. Posted on 7 Jun

Upcoming Events

Holyhead SC Squib National Championship for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Waldringfield SC Cadet Open Meeting for Cadet
Waldringfield SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen Northern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Llangorse SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Llangorse SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Long Distance Weekend for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Broxbourne SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Broxbourne SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen F15 Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Sidmouth SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Sidmouth SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Shustoke SC Mirror Open Meeting for Mirror
Shustoke SC- 25 Jun Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Regatta Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 25 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy