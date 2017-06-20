Island Sailing Club Tuesday Evening Series - Race 10

by Chris Thomas today at 6:09 pm

This Tuesday Evening the Isle of Wight provided Caribbean sailing weather for 55 boats with a 10kn ESE breeze and an almost slack neap tide.

Having started with a beat to the East, boats crossed the finish line under spinnaker, providing a colourful spectacle for those watching from a packed Island Sailing Club balcony but providing a challenge for the race officers to identify the sail numbers!

In Class 1 Bernard Olesinski’s Xinska and Alex & Andy Moore’s Tilt led the fleet home by a considerable distance on the water but were beaten into 2nd & 3rd places on handicap by Andy Hunt’s smaller Ker 33 Acheron.

Those with knowledge of the local tides took advantage of the changing direction of the stream and the distances between boats were magnified accordingly. In the Sonar Fleet the last boat finished 47 minutes behind the leader ex Paralympic helmsman Andy Cassell.

The XODs were the only class to sail 2 rounds with plenty of crew work allowing James Meaning from Yarmouth in Vexilla to beat regular Jonathan Clark in Gin by mere 6 seconds in a closely contested race.

Race 10 Results:

Pos Boat Name Class 1 ‑ Fast Handicap 1st Acheron 2nd Xinska 3rd Tilt Class 2 – Medium Handicap 1st UKSA J80 003 2nd Little Spirit 3rd Excalibur Class 3 – Sonars 1st Andy Cassell 2nd Barry Byham 3rd Ian Margham Class 4 ‑ Slow Handicap 1st Eeyore 2nd Jiminy Cricket 3rd Xantz Class 5 – Flying Fifteen 1st Fifty Fity 2nd Flashback 3rd Ffuraha Class 6 – X One Design 1st Vexilla 2nd Gin 3rd Tonic