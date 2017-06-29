Please select your home edition
Big fleet set for the 707 Nationals at Port Edgar Yacht Club

by David Smith today at 6:50 pm 26-29 June 2017
707 CHRU with Luke Patience at the helm © RibTony

Twenty-six entries have already been received for what will be a fiercely contested Geckotech-sponsored 707 National Championship at Port Edgar Yacht Club near Edinburgh, starting on the 26th of June. The 4 day event will bring together teams from around the UK and especially Burnham and the Forth, but also new fleets from Hartlepool and the Clyde.

There has been great success in attracting sponsorship for the re-vitalised 707 Class, and prizes will be plentiful and well deserved amongst this ultra-competitive, but friendly fleet. Social events are already at capacity but of course we would fit in any late entries.

Last year's winners, Seaword, will have their work cut out to repeat the result as previous winners have been attracted back along with new talented crews from Universities. It will be a great competition.

