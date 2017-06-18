Sharpie National Championship at Wells Sailing Club

by James Case today at 9:24 am

The British fleet was boosted by the much appreciated presence of five Dutch and one German Sharpie. The tight racing schedule was immediately tested on the first day. Committee boat "Serafina" had a lively ride into Holkham bay, hoping the gusty Westerly f 4-5, would be manageable, albeit testing. Once the Sharpies arrived at sea, it became clear conditions would dictate a course in Wells harbour, to the relief of many crews.

Despite neap tides limiting options, a tight Olympic course was set. The Dutch boats revelled in the conditions, with Daan Versteeg / Patrick Neal in NED14 & Dennis Van Vliet / Patrick Van Raalte in NED135 both posting a first and second, with Jan Peter Braam / Jeroen Liesveld in NED 8 having, what proved to be their worst day, posting a 4th & 3rd. Martin Read / Imogen Gibbs GBR135 were a creditable 4th in race 2. Several capsized others float tested their crews, but the harbour course allowed for easier recovery of boats and sailors.

Day 2 the fleet got to race at sea, with a Westerly force 2. After a clean start, the fleet split, with the majority proving the inshore option was the way to go. NED8 rounded with a huge lead, son & father, Will and Chris Gibbs GBR125 second, and NED135 third, all holding their positions to the finish.

With a fading breeze, the course was compressed for the second race of the day. The fleet behaved at the start, slowed as the wind reduced, and finished with a rapidly arranged shortened course, and an increasingly influential cross tide. The now familiar sail numbers NED8, GBR125, & NED135 crossed in that order, with another son/father team, Will & Tim Adams GBR134 in fourth.

The final day was a scorcher, with a stronger than anticipated breeze. The conditions suited the Dutch once again, with NED8 winning their third consecutive race, Peter Jonker / Peter Verkerk in NED118 second, & GBR125 third.

The soaring heat played havoc with the wind, clocking round from West to East during the course of the day, requiring numerous buoy movements. It also meant the strengthening tide, was pushing the fleet over the start line for the final race, leading to the inevitable general recall. This brought the black flag out for the restart. Eight boats fell victim, and headed home for a cooling shower. The vastly reduced fleet brought new faces to the fore, with Andrew Cracknell / Justine Sykes GBR16 delighted to win their first Nationals race. Second was NED14, NED8 was "only" third, following a safe late start, with the series already won. Fleet newcomers Mark Elson / Alastair Drew GBR132 had a much improved final day in their borrowed boat, scoring a 4th & 5th.

NED8 won the series, and Spring Rice trophy, with NED135 second overall. Third on points, and best placed Brit, Will Gibbs, became the youngest ever British Sharpie Champion, proudly crewed by father, Chris.

The Sharpie European Championship takes place at Alkmaardemeer Netherlands, from 30th July – 4th August.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st NED 8 Jan Pieter Braam Jeroen Liesveld ‑4 3 1 1 1 3 9 2nd NED 135 Dennis Van Vliet Partick Van Raalte 2 1 3 2 ‑5 4 12 3rd GBR 125 Will Gibbs Chris Gibbs 3 5 2 3 3 (BFD) 16 4th NED 14 Daan Versteeg Patrick Neal 1 2 7 7 ‑10 2 19 5th GBR 135 Martin Read Imogen Gibbs 6 4 10 5 7 (BFD) 32 6th GBR 132 Mark Elson Alastair Drew 11 7 ‑12 10 4 5 37 7th NED 15 Piet Kraan Ton Van Berkel 7 8 15 6 6 (BFD) 42 8th NED 118 Peter Jonker Peter Verkerk 12 10 11 9 2 (BFD) 44 9th GBR 134 Will Adams Tim Adams 8 9 14 4 ‑20 11 46 10th GBR 118 Simon Neale Harvey Gunhouse (RET) 13 6 15 12 6 52 11th GBR 12 Bob Bradshaw Charlie Orton (RET) 6 13 16 8 9 52 12th GBR 69 Rob Wynne Sally Wynne 13 14 ‑16 14 9 8 58 13th GBR 128 Alex Smith Paul Beachell (RET) 12 9 12 17 10 60 14th GBR 16 Andrew Cracknell Justine Sykes (RET) 17 4 21 18 1 61 15th GBR 47 Chris Hardy Kieron Scillitoe 10 11 17 17 ‑19 7 62 16th GBR 111 Tim Ashby Charlie Borthwick 14 18 ‑20 11 16 12 71 17th GBR 133 Paul Goakes William Fillingham (RET) 16 8 13 14 BFD 74 18th NED 226 Richard Mulderij Alastair Ogle 5 (RET) 18 18 11 BFD 75 19th GBR 2 Ben Cracknell Jacob Cracknell 9 15 21 20 15 (BFD) 80 20th GER 122 Uwe Peters Gunter Daubenmerkl (DNS) DNS 19 8 13 RET 86 21st GBR 77 Tim Gibbs Tom Gibbs (DNC) DNC 5 19 RET BFD 93 22nd GBR 79 Philip Jones Martin Few (DNC) DNC RET RET DNC DNC 115