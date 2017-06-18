Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Superhuman
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Firefly Cover
Rain and Sun Firefly Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Sharpie National Championship at Wells Sailing Club

by James Case today at 9:24 am 16-18 June 2017

The British fleet was boosted by the much appreciated presence of five Dutch and one German Sharpie. The tight racing schedule was immediately tested on the first day. Committee boat "Serafina" had a lively ride into Holkham bay, hoping the gusty Westerly f 4-5, would be manageable, albeit testing. Once the Sharpies arrived at sea, it became clear conditions would dictate a course in Wells harbour, to the relief of many crews.

Despite neap tides limiting options, a tight Olympic course was set. The Dutch boats revelled in the conditions, with Daan Versteeg / Patrick Neal in NED14 & Dennis Van Vliet / Patrick Van Raalte in NED135 both posting a first and second, with Jan Peter Braam / Jeroen Liesveld in NED 8 having, what proved to be their worst day, posting a 4th & 3rd. Martin Read / Imogen Gibbs GBR135 were a creditable 4th in race 2. Several capsized others float tested their crews, but the harbour course allowed for easier recovery of boats and sailors.

Day 2 the fleet got to race at sea, with a Westerly force 2. After a clean start, the fleet split, with the majority proving the inshore option was the way to go. NED8 rounded with a huge lead, son & father, Will and Chris Gibbs GBR125 second, and NED135 third, all holding their positions to the finish.

With a fading breeze, the course was compressed for the second race of the day. The fleet behaved at the start, slowed as the wind reduced, and finished with a rapidly arranged shortened course, and an increasingly influential cross tide. The now familiar sail numbers NED8, GBR125, & NED135 crossed in that order, with another son/father team, Will & Tim Adams GBR134 in fourth.

The final day was a scorcher, with a stronger than anticipated breeze. The conditions suited the Dutch once again, with NED8 winning their third consecutive race, Peter Jonker / Peter Verkerk in NED118 second, & GBR125 third.

Dutch teams during the Sharpie Nationals at Wells SC - photo © Zoe Dunford
Dutch teams during the Sharpie Nationals at Wells SC - photo © Zoe Dunford

The soaring heat played havoc with the wind, clocking round from West to East during the course of the day, requiring numerous buoy movements. It also meant the strengthening tide, was pushing the fleet over the start line for the final race, leading to the inevitable general recall. This brought the black flag out for the restart. Eight boats fell victim, and headed home for a cooling shower. The vastly reduced fleet brought new faces to the fore, with Andrew Cracknell / Justine Sykes GBR16 delighted to win their first Nationals race. Second was NED14, NED8 was "only" third, following a safe late start, with the series already won. Fleet newcomers Mark Elson / Alastair Drew GBR132 had a much improved final day in their borrowed boat, scoring a 4th & 5th.

NED8 won the series, and Spring Rice trophy, with NED135 second overall. Third on points, and best placed Brit, Will Gibbs, became the youngest ever British Sharpie Champion, proudly crewed by father, Chris.

The Sharpie European Championship takes place at Alkmaardemeer Netherlands, from 30th July – 4th August.

Overall Results:
If you finished in the top ten at the Sharpie nationals then enter your Gear Guide information here

PosSail NoHelmCrewR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1stNED 8Jan Pieter BraamJeroen Liesveld‑4311139
2ndNED 135Dennis Van VlietPartick Van Raalte2132‑5412
3rdGBR 125Will GibbsChris Gibbs35233(BFD)16
4thNED 14Daan VersteegPatrick Neal1277‑10219
5thGBR 135Martin ReadImogen Gibbs641057(BFD)32
6thGBR 132Mark ElsonAlastair Drew117‑12104537
7thNED 15Piet KraanTon Van Berkel781566(BFD)42
8thNED 118Peter JonkerPeter Verkerk12101192(BFD)44
9thGBR 134Will AdamsTim Adams89144‑201146
10thGBR 118Simon NealeHarvey Gunhouse(RET)1361512652
11thGBR 12Bob BradshawCharlie Orton(RET)613168952
12thGBR 69Rob WynneSally Wynne1314‑16149858
13thGBR 128Alex SmithPaul Beachell(RET)12912171060
14thGBR 16Andrew CracknellJustine Sykes(RET)1742118161
15thGBR 47Chris HardyKieron Scillitoe10111717‑19762
16thGBR 111Tim AshbyCharlie Borthwick1418‑2011161271
17thGBR 133Paul GoakesWilliam Fillingham(RET)1681314BFD74
18thNED 226Richard MulderijAlastair Ogle5(RET)181811BFD75
19thGBR 2Ben CracknellJacob Cracknell915212015(BFD)80
20thGER 122Uwe PetersGunter Daubenmerkl(DNS)DNS19813RET86
21stGBR 77Tim GibbsTom Gibbs(DNC)DNC519RETBFD93
22ndGBR 79Philip JonesMartin Few(DNC)DNCRETRETDNCDNC115
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Bosham Classic Boat Revival
A stunning West Sussex Sunday For this, the sixth running of Bosham Sailing Club's Classic Boat Revival, the signs running up to the weekend were not good. Posted on 14 Sep 2016 Bosham Classic Boat Revival preview
Event enters its fifth year The largest event of its kind in the UK, and probably Europe, the Bosham Classic Boat Revival attracts competitors from all over the UK and Ireland with over 60+ entries expected from 20+ classic classes. Posted on 21 Aug 2015 Sharpie nationals at Bosham
Seizing the moments to race Chichester Harbour served up some demanding conditions for the thirty-strong international fleet of Sharpies last weekend. Bosham Sailing Club hosted the British Championships this year and organised Olympic-format racing for these venerable boats. Posted on 5 Jul 2012 Australian Sharpie Championships overall
Blur officially celebrates with another win Blur officially celebrated their 5th Sharpie National Championship win today after going into the final day of racing at the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron with the title already secured. Posted on 5 Jan 2012 Australian Sharpie Championships day 5
Blue wins with a day to spare Malcolm Higgins and his crew on Blur have secured the title of Australian Champions in the Sharpie class again with one day of racing still to go. Posted on 4 Jan 2012 Australian Sharpie Championships day 4
Another impressive day for Blur Blur has again had an impressive day with another first place at the 69th Sharpie National Championships on day three of racing. Conditions at the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron were light and shifty with 8 to 14 knots from the south east. Posted on 3 Jan 2012 Australian Sharpie Championships day 3
Blur wins both races Blur have continued their strong start to the regatta with two first places on the second day of racing at the Royal Queensland yacht Squadron in Manly. Conditions were calmer than the previous days racing with a southerly blowing 12 to 14 knots. Posted on 2 Jan 2012 Australian Sharpie Championships day 2
A far more manageable 15 to 18 knots of breeze Conditions on day one of racing were less trying than yesterday at the Sharpie National Championship at Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron in Manly with 15 to 18knots of breeze from the south. Posted on 31 Dec 2011 Australian Sharpie Championships day 1
Seriously windy in Queensland Well they promised it would blow, and it did exactly that, to get the 69th National Championships underway. Posted on 30 Dec 2011 Sharpie Europeans preview
62 boats expected at Brancaster Staithe This July 24 – 29 sailors and crew, their families and supporters from Europe will join forces with UK Sharpie sailors at Brancaster Staithe to sail in the 2011 European Sailing Championship and also celebrate the 80th year of the Sharpie. Posted on 19 Jul 2011

Upcoming Events

Holyhead SC Squib National Championship for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Waldringfield SC Cadet Open Meeting for Cadet
Waldringfield SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen Northern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Llangorse SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Llangorse SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Long Distance Weekend for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Broxbourne SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Broxbourne SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen F15 Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Sidmouth SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Sidmouth SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Shustoke SC Mirror Open Meeting for Mirror
Shustoke SC- 25 Jun Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Regatta Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 25 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy