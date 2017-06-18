Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Strength under Pressure 728
Product Feature
Lennon Racewear Thermalite 1.5mm Top
Lennon Racewear Thermalite 1.5mm Top
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester
Europe class sails
located in Spain
RS Aero 7 1535
located in Hayling Island

International Moth Grand Prix at Stokes Bay Sailing Club

by Jason Belben & Mark Jardine today at 4:18 pm 17-18 June 2017

Blazing sunshine greeted the 31-strong foiling Moth fleet at Stokes Bay over the weekend. Visitors came from far and wide, including all the way from Lake Garda, the venue for the 2017 Moth Worlds where 200+ entries have been taken.

The top sailors are all keyed up and practising hard ahead of this major event where some of the America's Cup sailors are expected to race once their duties are over in Bermuda.

Saturday started off with foiling conditions, but the final run of the day saw the fleet low-riding into the finish line. The key for speed throughout the day was staying on the foils, which placed a huge importance on the timed runs into the start line and then getting the tack right. Manoeuvres had to be kept to a minimum and dropping off the foils could destroy a good race.

Light wind specialist Jim McMillan made the most of the conditions and was the only helm to foil the whole way round the course on the final race on Saturday. His 1,3,1 scoreline gave him a commanding four point lead over second-placed Dan Ellis, the Yealm sailor who was third in the UK Nationals.

The forecast was never great for Sunday and sadly it was correct. Racing was attempted but abandoned at the windward mark when the short-lived breeze faded to nothing.

Stokes Bay Sailing Club did as good a job as was possible in the light wind conditions and the fleet were impressed that they completed three races over the weekend. After the Race Officer made the call to abandon racing the sea maintained its mirror-like state so the right call was definitely made.

Many of the fleet are now heading to Garda for training and also The Foiling Week ahead of the Worlds.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3Pts
14309James McMillanStokes Bay SC1315
24501Dan EllisYealm YC5229
34180Carlo de PaoliCV Torbole61310
44509Jason BelbenStokes Bay SC24410
54512Tom OfferRock SC105520
64409Ross HarveyHayling Island SC411722
74311Alex AdamsCastle Cove SC88925
84433Dan WardStokes Bay SC137626
93959Paul GliddonNetley SC991432
104248Neil BakerQueen Mary SC719834
114278Alex KoukourakisEastbourne Sov SC17131040
124492Nic StreatfeildRutland SC36DNC41
134499Dominic HuttonStokes Bay SC24101246
144350David SmithwhiteHayling Island SC11201647
154122Andrew FriendNorfolk Punt Club12181949
164149Ollie HoldenHayling Island SC14152150
173975Jacob ClasenRVE21171351
184277Jeremy HartleyStokes Bay SC20221153
194075Doug PybusQueen Mary SC15211854
203922Paddy GambleHayling Island SC22231560
214136Ed RedfearnBrightlingsea SCDNC141763
22430Dan HendersonStokes Bay SC1616DNC64
234308Craig BurltonNetley SC18252265
244061Billy Vennis‑OzanneStokes Bay SC2312DNC67
254121James PhareQueen Mary SC1926DNC77
263877Josie GliddonNetley SCDNS272079
274036Chris ClarkeThorpe Bay YC2624DNC82
284340James RossNetley SC2529DNC86
293870Eddie GatehouseHayling Island SCDNS28DNC92
30=4484David JessopGrafham Water SCDNSDNCDNC96
30=4513David HiveyWPNSADNFDNCDNC96
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

From Thai boxer to Moth sailor
We speak to Kyle Stoneham Kyle Stoneham is one of the real characters on the International Moth circuit. Having recently sold his business, Kyle is able to spend more time on his foiling sailing, so we caught up with him to find out more... Posted today at 12:00 pm Moth Nationals and International 14 Europeans
The latest news from Lennon Sails and Racewear Dylan Fletcher did what he had to do on the final day to capture his first UK International Moth Nationals title. Three races were held, meaning the full 12 race series was completed by the host club in what has been a tricky few days wind-wise. Posted on 2 Jun UK International Moth Nationals overall
Fletcher captures title for the first time Dylan Fletcher did what he had to do on the final day to capture his first UK International Moth Nationals title. Three races were held, meaning the full twelve race series was completed by the host club in what has been a tricky few days wind-wise. Posted on 30 May UK International Moth Nationals day 3
Fletcher's perfect day in Paignton Early morning mist in the English Riviera allowed the Moth fleet to have a leisurely morning of boat bimbling and chatting, before the sun broke through and the sea breeze filled in, allowing four great races to be held. Posted on 29 May UK International Moth Nationals day 2
Consistent Hivey consolidates Day two at the International Moth UK Nationals proved to be frustrating as the forecast lack of wind came to pass. After a postponement a patchy 7-8 knot wind filled in from the East, just enough to get the fleet foiling and squeeze in a single race. Posted on 28 May UK International Moth Nationals day 1
Fletcher rocket in Paignton A big day in Paignton as the 50 helms taking part in the 2017 UK International Moth National Championship took to the water for an intense four race day. Posted on 27 May Travellers invade the English Riviera
Camping on the green at Paignton Travellers have arrived in the English Riviera and are camping on the green at Paignton. The area has already been cordoned off by the authorities as holidaymakers, visiting the coast to play crazy golf and build sand castles, look on. Posted on 26 May Julien Villon crowned 2017 King of the Bay
Foiling Bay concludes in Quiberon The god of wind was in a tricky mood for the last day of racing, but International Moth sailor Julien Villon did not get held up and went on to be crowned as the first King of The Bay 2017. Posted on 22 May Foiling Bay Day 2
Flat water, sun, wind and 18 races completed Flat water, sun, wind and 18 races completed on Day 3 of the Foiling Bay competition. Julien Bontemps (Windsurf), Kieran Leborgne (Kitesurf), Julien Villon (International Moth) and Cup Legend Crew (Flying Phantom) stay in the lead. Posted on 20 May Foiling Bay Day 1
Perfect conditions in Quiberon, France Conditions were perfect on the first official day of racing with 15 races for all entries. With 14 boats having entered, the Flying Phantom races have been really intensive right up until the last leg. Posted on 19 May

Upcoming Events

Bala SC International Moth Open Meeting for International Moth
Bala SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy