International Moth Grand Prix at Stokes Bay Sailing Club

by Jason Belben & Mark Jardine today at 4:18 pm

Blazing sunshine greeted the 31-strong foiling Moth fleet at Stokes Bay over the weekend. Visitors came from far and wide, including all the way from Lake Garda, the venue for the 2017 Moth Worlds where 200+ entries have been taken.

The top sailors are all keyed up and practising hard ahead of this major event where some of the America's Cup sailors are expected to race once their duties are over in Bermuda.

Saturday started off with foiling conditions, but the final run of the day saw the fleet low-riding into the finish line. The key for speed throughout the day was staying on the foils, which placed a huge importance on the timed runs into the start line and then getting the tack right. Manoeuvres had to be kept to a minimum and dropping off the foils could destroy a good race.

Light wind specialist Jim McMillan made the most of the conditions and was the only helm to foil the whole way round the course on the final race on Saturday. His 1,3,1 scoreline gave him a commanding four point lead over second-placed Dan Ellis, the Yealm sailor who was third in the UK Nationals.

The forecast was never great for Sunday and sadly it was correct. Racing was attempted but abandoned at the windward mark when the short-lived breeze faded to nothing.

Stokes Bay Sailing Club did as good a job as was possible in the light wind conditions and the fleet were impressed that they completed three races over the weekend. After the Race Officer made the call to abandon racing the sea maintained its mirror-like state so the right call was definitely made.

Many of the fleet are now heading to Garda for training and also The Foiling Week ahead of the Worlds.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1 4309 James McMillan Stokes Bay SC 1 3 1 5 2 4501 Dan Ellis Yealm YC 5 2 2 9 3 4180 Carlo de Paoli CV Torbole 6 1 3 10 4 4509 Jason Belben Stokes Bay SC 2 4 4 10 5 4512 Tom Offer Rock SC 10 5 5 20 6 4409 Ross Harvey Hayling Island SC 4 11 7 22 7 4311 Alex Adams Castle Cove SC 8 8 9 25 8 4433 Dan Ward Stokes Bay SC 13 7 6 26 9 3959 Paul Gliddon Netley SC 9 9 14 32 10 4248 Neil Baker Queen Mary SC 7 19 8 34 11 4278 Alex Koukourakis Eastbourne Sov SC 17 13 10 40 12 4492 Nic Streatfeild Rutland SC 3 6 DNC 41 13 4499 Dominic Hutton Stokes Bay SC 24 10 12 46 14 4350 David Smithwhite Hayling Island SC 11 20 16 47 15 4122 Andrew Friend Norfolk Punt Club 12 18 19 49 16 4149 Ollie Holden Hayling Island SC 14 15 21 50 17 3975 Jacob Clasen RVE 21 17 13 51 18 4277 Jeremy Hartley Stokes Bay SC 20 22 11 53 19 4075 Doug Pybus Queen Mary SC 15 21 18 54 20 3922 Paddy Gamble Hayling Island SC 22 23 15 60 21 4136 Ed Redfearn Brightlingsea SC DNC 14 17 63 22 430 Dan Henderson Stokes Bay SC 16 16 DNC 64 23 4308 Craig Burlton Netley SC 18 25 22 65 24 4061 Billy Vennis‑Ozanne Stokes Bay SC 23 12 DNC 67 25 4121 James Phare Queen Mary SC 19 26 DNC 77 26 3877 Josie Gliddon Netley SC DNS 27 20 79 27 4036 Chris Clarke Thorpe Bay YC 26 24 DNC 82 28 4340 James Ross Netley SC 25 29 DNC 86 29 3870 Eddie Gatehouse Hayling Island SC DNS 28 DNC 92 30= 4484 David Jessop Grafham Water SC DNS DNC DNC 96 30= 4513 David Hivey WPNSA DNF DNC DNC 96