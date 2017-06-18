International Moth Grand Prix at Stokes Bay Sailing Club
by Jason Belben & Mark Jardine today at 4:18 pm
17-18 June 2017
Blazing sunshine greeted the 31-strong foiling Moth fleet at Stokes Bay over the weekend. Visitors came from far and wide, including all the way from Lake Garda, the venue for the 2017 Moth Worlds where 200+ entries have been taken.
The top sailors are all keyed up and practising hard ahead of this major event where some of the America's Cup sailors are expected to race once their duties are over in Bermuda.
Saturday started off with foiling conditions, but the final run of the day saw the fleet low-riding into the finish line. The key for speed throughout the day was staying on the foils, which placed a huge importance on the timed runs into the start line and then getting the tack right. Manoeuvres had to be kept to a minimum and dropping off the foils could destroy a good race.
Light wind specialist Jim McMillan made the most of the conditions and was the only helm to foil the whole way round the course on the final race on Saturday. His 1,3,1 scoreline gave him a commanding four point lead over second-placed Dan Ellis, the Yealm sailor who was third in the UK Nationals.
The forecast was never great for Sunday and sadly it was correct. Racing was attempted but abandoned at the windward mark when the short-lived breeze faded to nothing.
Stokes Bay Sailing Club did as good a job as was possible in the light wind conditions and the fleet were impressed that they completed three races over the weekend. After the Race Officer made the call to abandon racing the sea maintained its mirror-like state so the right call was definitely made.
Many of the fleet are now heading to Garda for training and also The Foiling Week ahead of the Worlds.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1
|4309
|James McMillan
|Stokes Bay SC
|1
|3
|1
|5
|2
|4501
|Dan Ellis
|Yealm YC
|5
|2
|2
|9
|3
|4180
|Carlo de Paoli
|CV Torbole
|6
|1
|3
|10
|4
|4509
|Jason Belben
|Stokes Bay SC
|2
|4
|4
|10
|5
|4512
|Tom Offer
|Rock SC
|10
|5
|5
|20
|6
|4409
|Ross Harvey
|Hayling Island SC
|4
|11
|7
|22
|7
|4311
|Alex Adams
|Castle Cove SC
|8
|8
|9
|25
|8
|4433
|Dan Ward
|Stokes Bay SC
|13
|7
|6
|26
|9
|3959
|Paul Gliddon
|Netley SC
|9
|9
|14
|32
|10
|4248
|Neil Baker
|Queen Mary SC
|7
|19
|8
|34
|11
|4278
|Alex Koukourakis
|Eastbourne Sov SC
|17
|13
|10
|40
|12
|4492
|Nic Streatfeild
|Rutland SC
|3
|6
|DNC
|41
|13
|4499
|Dominic Hutton
|Stokes Bay SC
|24
|10
|12
|46
|14
|4350
|David Smithwhite
|Hayling Island SC
|11
|20
|16
|47
|15
|4122
|Andrew Friend
|Norfolk Punt Club
|12
|18
|19
|49
|16
|4149
|Ollie Holden
|Hayling Island SC
|14
|15
|21
|50
|17
|3975
|Jacob Clasen
|RVE
|21
|17
|13
|51
|18
|4277
|Jeremy Hartley
|Stokes Bay SC
|20
|22
|11
|53
|19
|4075
|Doug Pybus
|Queen Mary SC
|15
|21
|18
|54
|20
|3922
|Paddy Gamble
|Hayling Island SC
|22
|23
|15
|60
|21
|4136
|Ed Redfearn
|Brightlingsea SC
|DNC
|14
|17
|63
|22
|430
|Dan Henderson
|Stokes Bay SC
|16
|16
|DNC
|64
|23
|4308
|Craig Burlton
|Netley SC
|18
|25
|22
|65
|24
|4061
|Billy Vennis‑Ozanne
|Stokes Bay SC
|23
|12
|DNC
|67
|25
|4121
|James Phare
|Queen Mary SC
|19
|26
|DNC
|77
|26
|3877
|Josie Gliddon
|Netley SC
|DNS
|27
|20
|79
|27
|4036
|Chris Clarke
|Thorpe Bay YC
|26
|24
|DNC
|82
|28
|4340
|James Ross
|Netley SC
|25
|29
|DNC
|86
|29
|3870
|Eddie Gatehouse
|Hayling Island SC
|DNS
|28
|DNC
|92
|30=
|4484
|David Jessop
|Grafham Water SC
|DNS
|DNC
|DNC
|96
|30=
|4513
|David Hivey
|WPNSA
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|96
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!