A big cat is the 150th entry for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017

by Rob Mundle today at 6:15 am

A large cruising catamaran from South Australia has already made its mark on Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 by becoming the 150th entry for the popular August series.

Named Scamper and owned by Adrian Lawrie, the 15.2 metre long Schionning design is one of 24 multihulls already entered for the regatta, scheduled for August 19 to 26.

Much to the surprise of many observers, the rate of growth of entries this year is only marginally less than that of last year when a record fleet of 252 yachts competed. Current projections are that more than 200 yachts and some 2000 sailors will participate this year.

"The rate of entries this year is certainly impressive," said Hamilton Island's CEO, Glenn Bourke. "It appears that the yachties, their families and friends are showing their support for Race Week, and Hamilton Island as a destination after Cyclone Debbie left a trail of destruction across the Whitsundays earlier this year."

"I'm proud to say that our great team on the island has pulled out all stops to have everything in readiness for Race Week. It's been a huge task, but we're well on the way to being 100% fully operational."

However, while many of the privately owned rental properties on the island will not be fully repaired in time for Race Week, there is another accommodation option, especially for those wanting to compete in the Multihull Cruising Division.

The charter organisation Sunsail Whitsundays, which is based on Hamilton Island, has some large and luxurious live-aboard catamarans available for charter for the event. Simply put, you can race your Race Week apartment in the regatta.

German luxury carmaker, Audi, is returning for the 12th year as principal sponsor, demonstrating the brand's continued commitment to high quality, competitive offshore racing and a benchmark onshore social calendar that is as inclusive as it is exclusive.

All information relating to the regatta is on the website, www.audihamiltonislandraceweek.com.au