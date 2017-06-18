Wayfarer National Championship at Arun Yacht Club

by Tim Townsend today at 8:33 am

Fifty Wayfarer teams from Britain, Ireland and Denmark gathered at Arun YC, Littlehampton, for their National Championships over the weekend of 16th to 18th of June. The weather was fine and sunny and the wind forecast was favourable certainly for the first two days, although the forecast winds for Sunday were looking a little less promising.

Arun YC and its volunteers put on a fantastic event. Race officer, Tom Rusbridge, provided strong and stable leadership to his team on the committee and mark laying boats. The course was laid accurately each day providing an even start line, the opportunity to benefit from both sides of the beat and good down wind and spinnaker reaching legs.

Off the water, the social events were well supported too, with the live music on Friday and Saturday evenings a particular highlight (especially Chas Hammond and Richard Hartley's karaoke duet).

It was good to see the two major sponsors of the event, Hartley Boats and Craftinsure, represented not only in the promotional materials but also on the water, as Richard and Mark Hartley and Mark and Alex Lee also competed.

Friday brought the firmest winds, a solid (for the most part) 12 to 15 knots from the west. The practice race, on a windward leeward course, was won by Bill Whitney and John Shelton from Shoreham SC, and they went on to win the first points race as well. The second race was won by Michael McNamara and Simon Townsend, the pre-event favourites, from Rollesby Broad SC.

It wasn't all plain sailing for the other top competitors however, who were touted in our preview as being ones to watch. Len Jones and Peter Mitchell from Medway YC were leading the first race for a time until a brief swim put them into recovery mode. Andrew and Tom Wilson from Datchet water SC also suffered (as did others) in the second race as they plummeted from second place to the teens after a windshift caught them out. Another favoured team, Richard Stone and Catherine Gore from Medway YC, also had a day to forget and were lying in the late teens overall at the end of day one, well below their reasonable expectations.

Overnight leaders were McNamara/Townsend followed by Whitney/Shelton and Roger Challis and Mark Johnston from Waldringfield SC.

Saturday's winds were from a similar direction but lighter at 7 to 10 knots. Originally three races were scheduled but because of an increasingly light wind forecast for Sunday, a landslide vote at the briefing brought forward a fourth race. Four races were duly completed over a triangle and sausage course.

McNamara/Townsend won races three and four and consolidated their overnight lead. A remarkable transformation for Stone/Gore brought them the runners up spot in both of these races improving their overall position at a stroke. Whitney/Shelton and Wilson/Wilson and Challis/Johnston remained resolutely consistent. Other frontrunners fell by the wayside in a coalition of chaos. Jones/Mitchell collected a black flag in race four while a mid-series crisis saw the decline and fall of Dave Roberts and Mike Bryant from Bough Beech SC from the leading positions. Colin May and Sarah Wallis from Parkstone YC, on the other hand, started a series of top ten results which would improve their position overall.

The fifth race could be described as the pivotal one of the event. Whatever the polls were now saying about Jones/Mitchell's prospects of success, they defied the odds by leading from the start and winning the race by a country mile. Behind them, McNamara/Townsend were buried mid fleet at the end of the first beat. They didn't hesitate to press the button, however, and improved their position leg by leg to finish sixth, a discard for the moment, but a counter against future disaster. All was not well elsewhere, however. In trying to improve his overnight position, Class boatbuilder and sponsor, Richard Hartley contrived to "do a Nathan" [Outteridge] and fell off his boat during a tack. Hoping the incident was unrecorded, Richard was nevertheless warmly reminded of his folly at the prize-giving.

Race six was also won comfortably by Jones/Mitchell putting them back in contention, but normal service was resumed behind them as they were chased around the course by McNamara/Townsend and Stone/Gore. The Wilson's chances of overall victory were dealt a blow by collecting a black flag of their own.

Overnight party leaders were the Medway crew and others, first on the dance floor and leaders of a 50 person conga around the clubhouse which collected the race officer as it went by.

Overnight leaders on the water were McNamara/Townsend, Whitney/Shelton, Challis/Johnston and Jones/Mitchell. By now McNamara/Townsend were overwhelming favourites to retain their crown, but a last-minute slide on Sunday could still see them deposed.

Sunday morning came with desert heat, clear blue skies and muzzy heads for some. Undeterred, the fleet rigged and prepared to head to the battlefield. As feared, however, the weather gods were saying their piece. A gentle breeze was struggling to settle and the sea breeze was not kicking in. Some boats launched but was sent back while the rest of the fleet was held ashore. After waiting as long as he sensibly could, the race officer pulled the plug on proceedings, provisional results were made final and we could proceed to the prize-giving.

Wizards though they are (but not mutton headed old mugwumps) Michael McNamara and Simon Townsend were crowned the Wayfarer National Champions for 2017. According to the records, this is Michael's 19th time as Champion since 1986 ("You're joking, not another one", Brenda from Bristol was heard to exclaim) and Simon has been his crew for all but one of these. Congratulations to them, the deserved champions who succeed on conservative starting strategies and superior speed and boat handling skills around the course.

In his victory speech, Michael thanked the organising committee and host club for their hard work in putting on such a good championship. They will be a hard act to follow.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Fleet Helm Crew Boat Name Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st 10648 Gold Michael McNamara Simon Townsend The Poacher Rollesby Broad 3 1 1 1 ‑6 2 8 2nd 10688 Gold Bill Whitney John Shelton Big Dipper Shoreham 1 6 ‑7 6 4 4 21 3rd 10992 Gold Roger Challis Mark Johnston Revival Walderingfield 6 2 3 7 3 ‑16 21 4th 11067 Gold Len Jones Pete Mitchell Rumours Medway 8 12 4 (BFD) 1 1 26 5th 11093 Gold Andrew Wilson Tom Wilson Restless Datchet Water 2 8 5 3 14 (BFD) 32 6th 10768 Gold Colin May Sarah Wallis Pork Pie Chaser Parkstone 4 ‑20 8 8 2 10 32 7th 11050 Gold Guy Marks Melanie Titmus Absolute Fiasco Bough Beech 7 5 ‑21 10 7 6 35 8th 10974 Gold Richard Stone Catherine Gore Medway ‑21 17 2 2 12 3 36 9th 10936 Gold Barry Wolfenden Alan Ritchie India Bough Beech 9 3 6 4 15 (BFD) 37 10th 10673 Gold David Roberts Mike Bryant LBV Bough Beech 5 4 ‑17 17 13 9 48 11th 11170 Gold Brian Lamb Sam Pygall Whizo Wilsonian 12 7 9 13 ‑17 12 53 12th 10947 Gold Stewart Coltart Peter Dilly Catriona Coltart Quicksilver Medway 20 10 11 ‑21 5 13 59 13th 11124 Gold Meilke Frank Jens Riber Langi Ho Bugt Sejlklub 16 ‑21 12 11 9 11 59 14th 10918 Gold Richard Hartley Mark Hartley Just chance RYA ‑28 9 22 5 20 5 61 15th 11012 Gold Tim Townsend Jacqueline Townsend Intermezzo Medway 10 14 ‑19 15 19 8 66 16th 10686 Gold Brian McKenzie Elizabeth McKenzie Hurcules Hound Medway 15 11 16 14 ‑32 15 71 17th 11152 Silver Monica Schaefer Miriam McCarthy Lakka Greystones 13 ‑38 25 26 21 7 92 18th 7110 Gold Trevor Fisher Emily Watt Apple East Down 42 22 10 9 11 (BFD) 94 19th 11119 Silver Ben Davies Olivia Davies Second Chance Aldeburgh 19 ‑30 13 20 29 17 98 20th 11118 Gold John Goudie John Hewat Happy Ever After Wilsonian 11 ‑29 23 19 27 19 99 21st 10828 Silver Derek Lambert Sue Risbridger Nutcracker Datchet Water (RET) 18 14 37 10 24 103 22nd 10906 Gold Ian Clarke Jeremy Shinton Papillon Bartley ‑27 13 20 25 23 22 103 23rd 10616 Gold Mark Lee Alex Lee Risky Business Broxbourne 14 16 32 16 25 (BFD) 103 24th 10614 Silver Mark Penny Gail Penny Loose Knots Medway 18 24 29 22 ‑35 18 111 25th 10018 Silver John Turner Elain Vogan Anamcara Ramor 32 25 30 12 16 (BFD) 115 26th 11204 Silver Mike Shallow Judith Shallow Kite Runner Orford ‑31 28 15 29 30 20 122 27th 10803 Silver Jonathan Christie Simon Harrington No Strings Attached Aldeburgh 22 ‑34 24 27 26 28 127 28th 11183 Silver Mike Weighill Carl Martin Nomad Swarkstone 30 15 18 35 ‑37 30 128 29th 10706 Silver Mike Pearce Steve Ash Plane White Blackwater 25 33 ‑37 30 18 23 129 30th 11129 Silver Paul Hughes Mark Nicholls YOLO Arun ‑36 19 27 33 22 29 130 31st 11189 Silver Nigel O'Donnell Balinda O'Donnell Guinness Swarkstone 23 27 26 32 ‑38 25 133 32nd 10935 Silver Margie Crawford Robin Anderson Mistral II East Down 33 23 ‑35 23 34 21 134 33rd 11000 Silver William Cleverley Liz Feibusch Cassie Orford 29 ‑40 34 39 24 14 140 34th 10596 Silver Gordon Jess Rachel Bevan Hart‑Beat East Down ‑35 35 28 18 33 26 140 35th 10601 Gold Jamie Wheatley Hector Wheatley Hitch‑Hiker Aldeburgh 17 32 ‑42 31 36 27 143 36th 10798 Silver Peter Redshaw Janette Redshaw Cair‑vie Aldeburgh 34 26 ‑41 24 28 31 143 37th 10716 Silver Chas Hammond Mandy Hammond ZigZag Shoreham 26 36 31 28 31 (BFD) 152 38th 11167 Silver Kenneth Underhill Mark Perriton Whataripper Aldeburgh 24 42 40 (BFD) 40 32 178 39th 10710 Silver Giles Vincent‑Wright Stuart Hall Quiver Royal Harwich (DNC) DNC 33 34 8 BFD 179 40th 404 Silver Rodney Hall Janet Hall Sink the Pink East Down 37 31 ‑44 38 41 33 180 41st 28 Bronze Chris Tyler Mark Tyler Chreselen Emsworth Slipper 39 37 36 36 ‑42 35 183 42nd 10916 Silver Philip Powell Mike Board Sapphire Parkstone 38 ‑44 38 41 39 34 190 43rd 10939 Bronze David Nixon Paddy Murphy Black Beauty Greystones 40 41 39 40 ‑44 38 198 44th 376 Bronze Simon Nicholls Andy Rigg Moody Blue Arun 41 39 ‑43 42 43 37 202 45th 11117 Bronze Robert Boughton Ed Kerr Wanderlust Redsmere 43 43 45 (RET) 45 36 212 46th 11107 Silver Tony Geary (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 260 46th 10963 Silver Elise Beket Evert Beket DoeiDoei Vremdijck (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 260 46th 34 Anthony Hinton Redskin Aldeburgh (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 260 46th 1162 Bronze Kate Mellor John Mellor Aeowen Notts County (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 260 46th 7038 Bronze David Doran Wexford Wexford (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 260 46th 8598 Bronze Jeremy Norman Chris Codling Gandalf Yorkshire Dales (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 260