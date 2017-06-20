Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Arkansa Deck Shoe
Henri Lloyd Arkansa Deck Shoe
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

ORACLE TEAM USA: The fight back is on

by ORACLE TEAM USA on 20 Jun 20 June 2017

ORACLE TEAM USA is working continuously in an effort to bridge a performance gap with Emirates Team New Zealand in light winds like those the teams competed in this past weekend.

"Clearly we're not fast enough relative to Team New Zealand in those conditions," said team General Manager and COO Grant Simmer.

"We're looking in all areas, including how we sail the boat and how we set it up. You'll see differences in appendages, for example, and hopefully that translates into improvements in this wind range."

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

What can ORACLE TEAM USA do?
About Kiwi domination in the 35th America's Cup Match Emirates Team New Zealand have won the first four races in the 35th America's Cup Match. There has been the odd close moment, but the Kiwis have undoubtedly been faster on every point of sail, simply sailing away from ORACLE TEAM USA. Posted on 19 Jun 35th America's Cup Match day 2
Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand march on Battle resumed on Father's Day in the America's Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, with Jimmy Spithill's ORACLE TEAM USA looking to seize back the advantage gained by Peter Burling's Emirates Team New Zealand on day one. Posted on 18 Jun 35th America's Cup Match day 1
Advantage Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand It is advantage Peter Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand at the end of day one of the America's Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton. The Kiwi Challengers to Jimmy Spithill's ORACLE TEAM USA took back-to-back victories in the first two races. Posted on 17 Jun The calm before the storm
The phoney war is over and the real battle is about to begin With the final pre-race press conference concluded the talking has stopped, the phoney war is over and the real battle is about to begin on the water. Posted on 16 Jun The night before the fight
Nic Douglass interviews Pete Burling and Jimmy Spithill Tomorrow the 35th America's Cup commences the final stage. Finally we will see the Defender, Emirates Team NZ face off against the Challenger, Emirates Team New Zealand. Posted on 16 Jun Spithill: 'We're ready for the Battle of Bermuda'
Leading ORACLE TEAM USA into 35th America's Cup match After nearly four years, Jimmy Spithill will once again lead ORACLE TEAM USA into battle against Emirates Team New Zealand. Posted on 16 Jun J Class yachts to run exhibition event
On Great Sound from midday Saturday An historic event will take place on Bermuda's Great Sound, the venue for the 35th America's Cup, from 12.00 to 12.45pm on Saturday 17th June when seven J Class yachts will stage an exhibition together Posted on 16 Jun America's Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas
We speak to RS Sailing's Jon Partridge in Bermuda We talk about what the regattas are hoping to achieve, how education plays a major part in the Endeavour Programme, and what can be learned from the event to help encourage increased participation in sailing. Posted on 15 Jun Burling punches Kiwis' ticket to the America's Cup
Winning Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Peter Burling's Emirates Team New Zealand squad has earned a rematch against ORACLE TEAM USA for the 35th America's Cup with a convincing victory over Artemis Racing in the final match of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs. Posted on 13 Jun Is the top end of the sport aspirational?
America's cup capturing the interest of young sailors With the America's Cup going on, I - amongst many other sailors - have been in two minds as to whether the event is working to get more people into sailing, in particular young would-be sailors. Posted on 12 Jun

Upcoming Events

Holyhead SC Squib National Championship for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Waldringfield SC Cadet Open Meeting for Cadet
Waldringfield SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen Northern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Llangorse SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Llangorse SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Long Distance Weekend for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Broxbourne SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Broxbourne SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen F15 Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Sidmouth SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Sidmouth SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Shustoke SC Mirror Open Meeting for Mirror
Shustoke SC- 25 Jun Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Regatta Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 25 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy