ORACLE TEAM USA: The fight back is on

by ORACLE TEAM USA on 20 Jun

ORACLE TEAM USA is working continuously in an effort to bridge a performance gap with Emirates Team New Zealand in light winds like those the teams competed in this past weekend.

"Clearly we're not fast enough relative to Team New Zealand in those conditions," said team General Manager and COO Grant Simmer.

"We're looking in all areas, including how we sail the boat and how we set it up. You'll see differences in appendages, for example, and hopefully that translates into improvements in this wind range."