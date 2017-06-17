JOG Osmotech Alderney Race

by Peter Cover

A sunny start at Cowes welcomed competitors on the evening of Friday 16th June and all 34 boats were keen to get away before the forecast doldrums set in.

There was plenty of breeze down the Solent and some had popped a reef in soon to be shaken out before Yarmouth as the big ease started although it was mid channel or later before the going became really tricky.

It was a beautiful and short mid-summer night and most forms of navigation were predicting an early breakfast in Braye Harbour although we all knew that probably wouldn't come to pass with the forecast, which perhaps accounted for a fairly big lateral separation mid-channel.

The wind swung and lightened more or less as forecast so colourful sails were hoisted during the night and early morning; keeping them full became harder as the fleet headed south.

Fortunately the secretary had ordered neap tides but the approach to Alderney was very slow with some giving up the fight to moor up in the picturesque harbour, crack a few beers or get some sleep. First over the line was Old Mother Gun at 08:54 and Dogmatix the final finisher came in at 17:43 - still good enough for a third in Class 6 and they made the post-race reception.

Great hospitality was enjoyed by all at Alderney SC and the first three in all the classes were rewarded for their efforts with bottle prizes – grateful thanks to Alderney SC, it's officers and Nick Barlow JOG Secretary for the weekend's organisation.

Many thanks too to Osmotech for sponsoring their first JOG race and we hope this is the start of a good relationship for them and JOG.

Overall Results:

Class 3

1st Old Mother Gun, Humphreys, Phil Farrands

2nd Prime Suspect, Mills 36, Andy Hill

3rd Assassin, Prima 38, Mark Brown and Justin Leese

Class 4

1st Just So, J 109, David & Will McGough

2nd Arcsine, Arcona 37, Kathy Claydon

3rd Nirvana, Sunfast 3200, Keith Thompson

Class 5

1st Xara, Swan 38 SR, Jonathan & Anne Rolls

2nd Longue Pierre, Dehler 38, David Cooper & Paul England

3rd With Alacrity, Sigma 38, Chris and Vanessa Choules

Class 6

1st Raffles, Elan 295, Peter Cover & Matt Stiles

2nd Magic, Impala 28, George Beevor and Olly Bewes

3rd Dogmatix, First 310, Will Collins

Double-Handed

1st Arcsine, Arcona 37, Kathy Claydon

2nd Double Trouble, SJ320, David Thompson

3rd Alter Ego, Figaro 2, Matt Smith