Product Feature
Zhik Superwarm Steamer
Zhik Superwarm Steamer
Waldringfield Sailing Club Cadet Open - Preview

by Andrew Nunn today at 3:40 pm 24-25 June 2017
Cadets racing at last year's Waldringfield Cadet Open © Juliet Dearlove

This weekend 24/25 June sees Waldringfield Sailing Club play host to the Cadet Class for their annual Open Meeting at the Club, which this year is generously supported by Anglia Factors and Neil Pryde Sailing.

This will be one of the last major Opens before the Cadets head of for the 51st International Cadet World Championship in Bruinisee, The Netherlands in early August, and will be a great opportunity for the GBR Team to sharpen their racing skills further. Many of the GBR Team will be in attendance, but the racing will be equally important for the large numbers of other Cadets who will be travelling to Holland to compete in the Promotional Regatta which runs alongside the Worlds. Some 13 boats from the host Club have already entered for the Cadet Worlds or Worlds Promotional Regatta.

A full programme of 6 races on the beautiful River Deben is planned this weekend under the management of Race Officer Neil Collingridge and his team. WSC are also running a 1-day U21 Laser Radial event on the Sunday (perfect for ex-Cadets!).

The forecast looks good, there is a BBQ planned for Saturday evening and there's free camping on the Club car park for competitors. Plus, there are some great prizes up for grabs courtesy of Anglia Factors and Neil Pryde Sailing.

Entry Fee is £30 for Cadets and £10 for Laser Radials (Sunday only). For more details contact

Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd
Cadets at Burnham
Final Neilson GBR Cadet Worlds Team Selector The Neilson GBR Cadet World Team selection series was completed this weekend at the spiritual home of the Cadet, the Royal Corinthian YC at Burnham on Crouch. Posted on 31 May Neilson GBR Cadet World Team Selections
Cara Bland and Ines Green in a commanding lead The Neilson GBR Cadet World Team selection series is 2/3rds of the way though after the Peter Scott and Alf Simmonds trophies held at Weymouth (W&PNSA) and Parkstone YC respectively. Posted on 8 May Interview with Ellie Wootton and Issie Speirs
Team Allen sailors move from Cadets to 420s We spoke to Ellie Wootton and Issie Speirs, Team Allen sailors in the 420 class, about how they first started sailing, their time in Cadets, being part of Team Allen, who their sailing heroes are, and how their coaches have inspired them. Posted on 24 Apr Jamie Harris joins Team Allen
Cadet World Champion transitions to the 420 class Having won the Cadet Worlds in Argentina at New Year, the newest addition to Team Allen, Jamie Harris has successfully transitioned into the 420 class, with his new crew Harry Chatterton, and been selected for the 420 Euros in Athens this summer. Posted on 20 Apr Cadets at Frensham Pond
Frensham Pond at its finest... A steady 20 knot north easterly wind greeted the 26 boats at the Frensham Pond Sailing Club Cadet Open on 25 March 2017. After a winter season characterised by windless and icy Saturdays, this was a welcomed change for the home fleet and 7 visitors. Posted on 26 Mar Cadet World Champions!
We speak to Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson We spoke to Cadet World Champions Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show about their win, and they were also presented with the crystal trophy for best British boat at the Championship by the International Class Chairman. Posted on 10 Mar Tasmanians dominate Australian Cadet nationals
Six crews in the top 10 overall Young Tasmanian sailors, all members of Sandy Bay Sailing Club, have dominated the final results in the Australian championships for the International Cadet dinghy class. Posted on 20 Jan Cadet Worlds in Buenos Aires overall
Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson crowned champions! As we pulled out of the Club Nautico Albatros harbour for the last time there was a feeling of both frustration and relief; relief from the assault to our legs, arms and neck from the ferocious mosquitoes, but frustration at the lack of wind. Posted on 9 Jan Cadet Worlds in Buenos Aires day 5
A field day for the mosquitoes and insects With a thunderous storm forecast and the insects feeding on any exposed flesh in the dinghy park, the PRO hoisted the AP with firstly an hour's delay, and then later, a cancellation of the day's racing. Posted on 4 Jan Cadet Worlds in Buenos Aires day 4
Jamie Harris and Antonia Wilkinson regain the lead Another steep chop greeted the sailors after the morning tow out. The warm force 3-4 wind was running hard against the tide as last nights the South Westerly had compressed the water into the delta. Posted on 3 Jan

Waldringfield SC Cadet Open Meeting for Cadet
Waldringfield SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Waldringfield SC Cadet Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Waldringfield SC Cadet Cadet Week for Cadet and Laser Radial
Waldringfield SC- 18 Aug to 22 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Waldringfield SC Cadet Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep
