Waldringfield Sailing Club Cadet Open - Preview

Cadets racing at last year's Waldringfield Cadet Open © Juliet Dearlove

by Andrew Nunn today at 3:40 pm

This weekend 24/25 June sees Waldringfield Sailing Club play host to the Cadet Class for their annual Open Meeting at the Club, which this year is generously supported by Anglia Factors and Neil Pryde Sailing.

This will be one of the last major Opens before the Cadets head of for the 51st International Cadet World Championship in Bruinisee, The Netherlands in early August, and will be a great opportunity for the GBR Team to sharpen their racing skills further. Many of the GBR Team will be in attendance, but the racing will be equally important for the large numbers of other Cadets who will be travelling to Holland to compete in the Promotional Regatta which runs alongside the Worlds. Some 13 boats from the host Club have already entered for the Cadet Worlds or Worlds Promotional Regatta.

A full programme of 6 races on the beautiful River Deben is planned this weekend under the management of Race Officer Neil Collingridge and his team. WSC are also running a 1-day U21 Laser Radial event on the Sunday (perfect for ex-Cadets!).

The forecast looks good, there is a BBQ planned for Saturday evening and there's free camping on the Club car park for competitors. Plus, there are some great prizes up for grabs courtesy of Anglia Factors and Neil Pryde Sailing.

Entry Fee is £30 for Cadets and £10 for Laser Radials (Sunday only). For more details contact