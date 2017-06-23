Squib National Championship at Holyhead Sailing Club - Day 2

Squib Nationals at Holyhead day 2 © Vincent Delany Squib Nationals at Holyhead day 2 © Vincent Delany

by Vincent Delany today at 6:45 pm

What a stunning day's sailing was had in Holyhead today for the 43 boat Squib fleet, who sailed two races on Tuesday to compensate for having lost a race yesterday due to lack of wind.

In race two of the series David Lovegrove, the PRO, laid an even start line. The tide was ebbing, but it turned out not to be a significant aspect of the race. The fleet were evenly spread on the start line. Half of the fleet headed out on starboard tack on a heading of 350 degrees, while the rest of the fleet headed towards the cliffs, but when the latter tacked, just short of the lay line they found that they were heading at 004 degrees, benefitting from the wind bend coming off the shore. Despite the race consisting of two spinnaker reaching legs, and a spinnaker run, in a dying tide, the changes in boat position were relatively few. This seems to show that boat speed among the entire fleet is remarkably similar. The final placings in this race were:

1st 'Humphrey' Robert Coyle and Mark Rawinsky (Royal Corinthian Yacht Club)

2nd 'Aquabat' Mike Probert and Steve Warren Smith (Royal Victoria Yacht Club)

3rd 'Ric O'Shea' Josh Metcalf and Mark Hogan (South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club)

After a quick lunch afloat, the fleet went back into a starting sequence for race three. The PRO decided to 'Name and Shame' one of the Squibs which was over the start line at 40 seconds before the gun, it was 'Cariad Bach'. Eventually a clean start was achieved, on the third attempt to start, which was under a black flag. Again, the fleet split left and right. The advantage of heading to the cliffs was not as significant as previously. The leaders who were bunched, were 'Squib', 'Cariad Bach' and 'Insatiable'. This time the race was a windward-leeward race, a race type which some people feel is lacking in opportunities for the boats behind. On the second time reaching the leeward gate, Nigel and Jack Grogan in 'Helmut Shoing II' who were lying in about 5th place, took the brave move of heading for the starboard gate mark, because he had realised that the tide had turned. This brave move presented him with the lead in the race. Not a small lead, but at least 20 boat lengths from 'Cariad Bach'. On the third and final run, much of the fleet thought that they were following the Grogans, and failed to go through the gate on their way to the finish line. When they saw 'Cariad Bach' crossing the fleet on starboard, they were jolted them out of their sheep like behaviour, and reached up to the final gate before finishing.

At the finish the placing was:

1st. 'Helmut Shoing' Nigel and Jack Grogan (Royal Corinthian Yacht Club)

2nd. 'Cariad Bach' Alan Johnson and David Garlick (South Caernarfonshire Y.C.)

3rd. 'Insatiable' John and Lou Bibby (Treaddur Bay Sailing Club)



With three races sailed, many competitors are carrying remarkably high and low placings, but the top three boats in the overall rankings, which are showing some consistence in the competitive fleet, are all using Batt Sails, which can be no coincidence.

Results after Day 2:

Pos Sail No Boat Name Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1 11 Squib Richard Batt Pamela Phelan Royal Victoria YC 2 6 4 12 2 132 Cariad Bach Alan Johnson David Garlic SCYC 5 7 2 14 3 136 RicO’Shea Josh Metcalf Mark Hogan SCYC 7 3 7 17 4 105 Helmut Shoing II Nigel Grogan Jack Grogan Royal Corinthian YC 4 17 1 22 5 23 Grayling Richard Robinson Mark Thompson SCYC 9 8 5 22 6 47 Insatiable John Bibby Lou Bibby TBSC 3 25 3 31 7 823 Humphrey Robert Coyle Mark Rawinsky Royal Corinthian YC 14 1 19 34 8 73 Brimstone Bryan Riley Jenny Riley WOB YC & RNSYC 11 13 10 34 9 137 Atomic Philip Barnes David Thomas TBSC 12 14 9 35 10 13 Aquabat Mike Probert Steve Warren‑Smith Royal Victoria YC 23 2 12 37 11 819 Lady Penelope Malc Hutchings Jaxs Hutchings Royal Corinthian YC 10 9 18 37 12 800 Alchemy Gerard P Dyson Tony Saltonstall Royal Yorkshire YC 1 22 15 38 13 789 Dream On Brian Holland Tony Sampson SCYC 15 4 24 43 14 811 Spoof MIckey Wright Alex Porteous RCYC 13 18 14 45 15 33 Incendio David Lloyd Mark Stones Royal Victoria YC & Portsmouth SC 18 12 20 50 16 847 Lil Quickie Tim Jones David Miller Holyhead Sailing Club & PYFMA 8 10 33 51 17 872 Pocahontas Mike Hughes Garry Catterall SCYC 16 27 8 51 18 755 Cybi Richard Roberts John Jones Holyhead Sailing Club & PDSC 19 5 29 53 19 48 Periquin Noel Colclough Vincent Delany DLMYC 6 30 22 58 20 754 Mayhem Steve Allso Glenn Pritchard SCYC 26 11 21 58 21 157 Chequemate Ian Gray Ian Simons Royal Corinthian YC 20 26 13 59 22 57 Bobonski Craig Hughes Colin Hardner Holyhead Sailing Club 22 16 25 63 23 797 Crossfire Dave Best Pete Richards SCYC DSQ 15 6 65 24 28 Thistle Richard Date Mark McGary Holyhead Sailing Club 21 28 16 65 25 807 Volante Simon Watson Brian Kelly Killyleagh SC 27 31 11 69 26 111 Seven Chris Neill Helen Peters TBSC 24 29 17 70 27 134 Allegro Colm Dunne Colm Daly Kinsale YC 25 21 27 73 28 72 Guy Fawkes Phil Aspinall Howies Enkel Royal Corinthian YC 17 23 35 75 29 845 Rock 'N' Roll John Sparrow Ralph Banthorpe SCYC 30 24 23 77 30 836 Alky Pops Capt Gareth Pritchard Steve Panad McQuirk Holyhead Sailing Club 33 20 26 79 31 96 Moonstone Malcolm Blackburn David Shiel SCYC 35 19 37 91 32 880 Quidsin Mark Knights Ian Knights RCYC 28 32 32 92 33 772 Threadbare Tim Jones William Jones RYYC 32 37 28 97 34 791 Crazy Diamond Oliver Hunt Marc Moncrieff WOB YC 31 36 31 98 35 62 Con Brio Roger Sheers Bill Smith Holyhead Sailing Club 37 34 30 101 36 829 Kachina Too David Hall David Battye Holyhead Sailing Club 34 35 34 103 37 878 Siadwell Matthew Roberts Tudur Owen Holyhead Sailing Club 29 33 DSQ 106 38 198 Patriot Pat Guest Ted Alsop Holyhead Sailing Club 36 38 36 110 39 900 Top Dog Tony Gibson Eric Lee Stone SC 39 40 38 117 40 871 Granant Jas Rutkowski Captain Tudor Holyhead Sailing Club 38 39 DNS 121 40= 905 TBA Andrew Moore Peter Hanllian Felixstowe Ferry SC DNC DNC DNC 132 40= 856 Second Time Around Peter Dale Julian Smith Rutland SC DNC DNC DNC 132 40= 99 Rebound Simon Lee William Nomates Holyhead Sailing Club DNC DNC DNC 132

In the silver fleet, Noel Colclough and Vincent Delany's 'Periquin' lead with 6, 30 and 22nd. Placings.

In the Bronze fleet, Philip Barnes and David Thomas in 'Atomic' lead with 12, 14 and 9th placings.

Racing continues tomorrow with one race.