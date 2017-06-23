Squib National Championship at Holyhead Sailing Club - Day 2
by Vincent Delany today at 6:45 pm
17-23 June 2017
Squib Nationals at Holyhead day 2 © Vincent Delany
What a stunning day's sailing was had in Holyhead today for the 43 boat Squib fleet, who sailed two races on Tuesday to compensate for having lost a race yesterday due to lack of wind.
In race two of the series David Lovegrove, the PRO, laid an even start line. The tide was ebbing, but it turned out not to be a significant aspect of the race. The fleet were evenly spread on the start line. Half of the fleet headed out on starboard tack on a heading of 350 degrees, while the rest of the fleet headed towards the cliffs, but when the latter tacked, just short of the lay line they found that they were heading at 004 degrees, benefitting from the wind bend coming off the shore. Despite the race consisting of two spinnaker reaching legs, and a spinnaker run, in a dying tide, the changes in boat position were relatively few. This seems to show that boat speed among the entire fleet is remarkably similar. The final placings in this race were:
1st 'Humphrey' Robert Coyle and Mark Rawinsky (Royal Corinthian Yacht Club)
2nd 'Aquabat' Mike Probert and Steve Warren Smith (Royal Victoria Yacht Club)
3rd 'Ric O'Shea' Josh Metcalf and Mark Hogan (South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club)
After a quick lunch afloat, the fleet went back into a starting sequence for race three. The PRO decided to 'Name and Shame' one of the Squibs which was over the start line at 40 seconds before the gun, it was 'Cariad Bach'. Eventually a clean start was achieved, on the third attempt to start, which was under a black flag. Again, the fleet split left and right. The advantage of heading to the cliffs was not as significant as previously. The leaders who were bunched, were 'Squib', 'Cariad Bach' and 'Insatiable'. This time the race was a windward-leeward race, a race type which some people feel is lacking in opportunities for the boats behind. On the second time reaching the leeward gate, Nigel and Jack Grogan in 'Helmut Shoing II' who were lying in about 5th place, took the brave move of heading for the starboard gate mark, because he had realised that the tide had turned. This brave move presented him with the lead in the race. Not a small lead, but at least 20 boat lengths from 'Cariad Bach'. On the third and final run, much of the fleet thought that they were following the Grogans, and failed to go through the gate on their way to the finish line. When they saw 'Cariad Bach' crossing the fleet on starboard, they were jolted them out of their sheep like behaviour, and reached up to the final gate before finishing.
At the finish the placing was:
1st. 'Helmut Shoing' Nigel and Jack Grogan (Royal Corinthian Yacht Club)
2nd. 'Cariad Bach' Alan Johnson and David Garlick (South Caernarfonshire Y.C.)
3rd. 'Insatiable' John and Lou Bibby (Treaddur Bay Sailing Club)
With three races sailed, many competitors are carrying remarkably high and low placings, but the top three boats in the overall rankings, which are showing some consistence in the competitive fleet, are all using Batt Sails, which can be no coincidence.
Results after Day 2:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1
|11
|Squib
|Richard Batt
|Pamela Phelan
|Royal Victoria YC
|2
|6
|4
|12
|2
|132
|Cariad Bach
|Alan Johnson
|David Garlic
|SCYC
|5
|7
|2
|14
|3
|136
|RicO’Shea
|Josh Metcalf
|Mark Hogan
|SCYC
|7
|3
|7
|17
|4
|105
|Helmut Shoing II
|Nigel Grogan
|Jack Grogan
|Royal Corinthian YC
|4
|17
|1
|22
|5
|23
|Grayling
|Richard Robinson
|Mark Thompson
|SCYC
|9
|8
|5
|22
|6
|47
|Insatiable
|John Bibby
|Lou Bibby
|TBSC
|3
|25
|3
|31
|7
|823
|Humphrey
|Robert Coyle
|Mark Rawinsky
|Royal Corinthian YC
|14
|1
|19
|34
|8
|73
|Brimstone
|Bryan Riley
|Jenny Riley
|WOB YC & RNSYC
|11
|13
|10
|34
|9
|137
|Atomic
|Philip Barnes
|David Thomas
|TBSC
|12
|14
|9
|35
|10
|13
|Aquabat
|Mike Probert
|Steve Warren‑Smith
|Royal Victoria YC
|23
|2
|12
|37
|11
|819
|Lady Penelope
|Malc Hutchings
|Jaxs Hutchings
|Royal Corinthian YC
|10
|9
|18
|37
|12
|800
|Alchemy
|Gerard P Dyson
|Tony Saltonstall
|Royal Yorkshire YC
|1
|22
|15
|38
|13
|789
|Dream On
|Brian Holland
|Tony Sampson
|SCYC
|15
|4
|24
|43
|14
|811
|Spoof
|MIckey Wright
|Alex Porteous
|RCYC
|13
|18
|14
|45
|15
|33
|Incendio
|David Lloyd
|Mark Stones
|Royal Victoria YC & Portsmouth SC
|18
|12
|20
|50
|16
|847
|Lil Quickie
|Tim Jones
|David Miller
|Holyhead Sailing Club & PYFMA
|8
|10
|33
|51
|17
|872
|Pocahontas
|Mike Hughes
|Garry Catterall
|SCYC
|16
|27
|8
|51
|18
|755
|Cybi
|Richard Roberts
|John Jones
|Holyhead Sailing Club & PDSC
|19
|5
|29
|53
|19
|48
|Periquin
|Noel Colclough
|Vincent Delany
|DLMYC
|6
|30
|22
|58
|20
|754
|Mayhem
|Steve Allso
|Glenn Pritchard
|SCYC
|26
|11
|21
|58
|21
|157
|Chequemate
|Ian Gray
|Ian Simons
|Royal Corinthian YC
|20
|26
|13
|59
|22
|57
|Bobonski
|Craig Hughes
|Colin Hardner
|Holyhead Sailing Club
|22
|16
|25
|63
|23
|797
|Crossfire
|Dave Best
|Pete Richards
|SCYC
|DSQ
|15
|6
|65
|24
|28
|Thistle
|Richard Date
|Mark McGary
|Holyhead Sailing Club
|21
|28
|16
|65
|25
|807
|Volante
|Simon Watson
|Brian Kelly
|Killyleagh SC
|27
|31
|11
|69
|26
|111
|Seven
|Chris Neill
|Helen Peters
|TBSC
|24
|29
|17
|70
|27
|134
|Allegro
|Colm Dunne
|Colm Daly
|Kinsale YC
|25
|21
|27
|73
|28
|72
|Guy Fawkes
|Phil Aspinall
|Howies Enkel
|Royal Corinthian YC
|17
|23
|35
|75
|29
|845
|Rock 'N' Roll
|John Sparrow
|Ralph Banthorpe
|SCYC
|30
|24
|23
|77
|30
|836
|Alky Pops
|Capt Gareth Pritchard
|Steve Panad McQuirk
|Holyhead Sailing Club
|33
|20
|26
|79
|31
|96
|Moonstone
|Malcolm Blackburn
|David Shiel
|SCYC
|35
|19
|37
|91
|32
|880
|Quidsin
|Mark Knights
|Ian Knights
|RCYC
|28
|32
|32
|92
|33
|772
|Threadbare
|Tim Jones
|William Jones
|RYYC
|32
|37
|28
|97
|34
|791
|Crazy Diamond
|Oliver Hunt
|Marc Moncrieff
|WOB YC
|31
|36
|31
|98
|35
|62
|Con Brio
|Roger Sheers
|Bill Smith
|Holyhead Sailing Club
|37
|34
|30
|101
|36
|829
|Kachina Too
|David Hall
|David Battye
|Holyhead Sailing Club
|34
|35
|34
|103
|37
|878
|Siadwell
|Matthew Roberts
|Tudur Owen
|Holyhead Sailing Club
|29
|33
|DSQ
|106
|38
|198
|Patriot
|Pat Guest
|Ted Alsop
|Holyhead Sailing Club
|36
|38
|36
|110
|39
|900
|Top Dog
|Tony Gibson
|Eric Lee
|Stone SC
|39
|40
|38
|117
|40
|871
|Granant
|Jas Rutkowski
|Captain Tudor
|Holyhead Sailing Club
|38
|39
|DNS
|121
|40=
|905
|TBA
|Andrew Moore
|Peter Hanllian
|Felixstowe Ferry SC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|132
|40=
|856
|Second Time Around
|Peter Dale
|Julian Smith
|Rutland SC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|132
|40=
|99
|Rebound
|Simon Lee
|William Nomates
|Holyhead Sailing Club
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|132
In the silver fleet, Noel Colclough and Vincent Delany's 'Periquin' lead with 6, 30 and 22nd. Placings.
In the Bronze fleet, Philip Barnes and David Thomas in 'Atomic' lead with 12, 14 and 9th placings.
Racing continues tomorrow with one race.
