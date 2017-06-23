Please select your home edition
Squib National Championship at Holyhead Sailing Club - Day 2

by Vincent Delany today at 6:45 pm 17-23 June 2017
Squib Nationals at Holyhead day 2 © Vincent Delany

What a stunning day's sailing was had in Holyhead today for the 43 boat Squib fleet, who sailed two races on Tuesday to compensate for having lost a race yesterday due to lack of wind.

In race two of the series David Lovegrove, the PRO, laid an even start line. The tide was ebbing, but it turned out not to be a significant aspect of the race. The fleet were evenly spread on the start line. Half of the fleet headed out on starboard tack on a heading of 350 degrees, while the rest of the fleet headed towards the cliffs, but when the latter tacked, just short of the lay line they found that they were heading at 004 degrees, benefitting from the wind bend coming off the shore. Despite the race consisting of two spinnaker reaching legs, and a spinnaker run, in a dying tide, the changes in boat position were relatively few. This seems to show that boat speed among the entire fleet is remarkably similar. The final placings in this race were:

1st 'Humphrey' Robert Coyle and Mark Rawinsky (Royal Corinthian Yacht Club)
2nd 'Aquabat' Mike Probert and Steve Warren Smith (Royal Victoria Yacht Club)
3rd 'Ric O'Shea' Josh Metcalf and Mark Hogan (South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club)

After a quick lunch afloat, the fleet went back into a starting sequence for race three. The PRO decided to 'Name and Shame' one of the Squibs which was over the start line at 40 seconds before the gun, it was 'Cariad Bach'. Eventually a clean start was achieved, on the third attempt to start, which was under a black flag. Again, the fleet split left and right. The advantage of heading to the cliffs was not as significant as previously. The leaders who were bunched, were 'Squib', 'Cariad Bach' and 'Insatiable'. This time the race was a windward-leeward race, a race type which some people feel is lacking in opportunities for the boats behind. On the second time reaching the leeward gate, Nigel and Jack Grogan in 'Helmut Shoing II' who were lying in about 5th place, took the brave move of heading for the starboard gate mark, because he had realised that the tide had turned. This brave move presented him with the lead in the race. Not a small lead, but at least 20 boat lengths from 'Cariad Bach'. On the third and final run, much of the fleet thought that they were following the Grogans, and failed to go through the gate on their way to the finish line. When they saw 'Cariad Bach' crossing the fleet on starboard, they were jolted them out of their sheep like behaviour, and reached up to the final gate before finishing.

At the finish the placing was:

1st. 'Helmut Shoing' Nigel and Jack Grogan (Royal Corinthian Yacht Club)
2nd. 'Cariad Bach' Alan Johnson and David Garlick (South Caernarfonshire Y.C.)
3rd. 'Insatiable' John and Lou Bibby (Treaddur Bay Sailing Club)

With three races sailed, many competitors are carrying remarkably high and low placings, but the top three boats in the overall rankings, which are showing some consistence in the competitive fleet, are all using Batt Sails, which can be no coincidence.

Results after Day 2:

PosSail NoBoat NameHelmCrewClubR1R2R3Pts
111SquibRichard BattPamela PhelanRoyal Victoria YC26412
2132Cariad BachAlan JohnsonDavid GarlicSCYC57214
3136RicO’SheaJosh MetcalfMark HoganSCYC73717
4105Helmut Shoing IINigel GroganJack GroganRoyal Corinthian YC417122
523GraylingRichard RobinsonMark ThompsonSCYC98522
647InsatiableJohn BibbyLou BibbyTBSC325331
7823HumphreyRobert CoyleMark RawinskyRoyal Corinthian YC1411934
873BrimstoneBryan RileyJenny RileyWOB YC & RNSYC11131034
9137AtomicPhilip BarnesDavid ThomasTBSC1214935
1013AquabatMike ProbertSteve Warren‑SmithRoyal Victoria YC2321237
11819Lady PenelopeMalc HutchingsJaxs HutchingsRoyal Corinthian YC1091837
12800AlchemyGerard P DysonTony SaltonstallRoyal Yorkshire YC1221538
13789Dream OnBrian HollandTony SampsonSCYC1542443
14811SpoofMIckey WrightAlex PorteousRCYC13181445
1533IncendioDavid LloydMark StonesRoyal Victoria YC & Portsmouth SC18122050
16847Lil QuickieTim JonesDavid MillerHolyhead Sailing Club & PYFMA8103351
17872PocahontasMike HughesGarry CatterallSCYC1627851
18755CybiRichard RobertsJohn JonesHolyhead Sailing Club & PDSC1952953
1948PeriquinNoel ColcloughVincent DelanyDLMYC6302258
20754MayhemSteve AllsoGlenn PritchardSCYC26112158
21157ChequemateIan GrayIan SimonsRoyal Corinthian YC20261359
2257BobonskiCraig HughesColin HardnerHolyhead Sailing Club22162563
23797CrossfireDave BestPete RichardsSCYCDSQ15665
2428ThistleRichard DateMark McGaryHolyhead Sailing Club21281665
25807VolanteSimon WatsonBrian KellyKillyleagh SC27311169
26111SevenChris NeillHelen PetersTBSC24291770
27134AllegroColm DunneColm DalyKinsale YC25212773
2872Guy FawkesPhil AspinallHowies EnkelRoyal Corinthian YC17233575
29845Rock 'N' RollJohn SparrowRalph BanthorpeSCYC30242377
30836Alky PopsCapt Gareth PritchardSteve Panad McQuirkHolyhead Sailing Club33202679
3196MoonstoneMalcolm BlackburnDavid ShielSCYC35193791
32880QuidsinMark KnightsIan KnightsRCYC28323292
33772ThreadbareTim JonesWilliam JonesRYYC32372897
34791Crazy DiamondOliver HuntMarc MoncrieffWOB YC31363198
3562Con BrioRoger SheersBill SmithHolyhead Sailing Club373430101
36829Kachina TooDavid HallDavid BattyeHolyhead Sailing Club343534103
37878SiadwellMatthew RobertsTudur OwenHolyhead Sailing Club2933DSQ106
38198PatriotPat GuestTed AlsopHolyhead Sailing Club363836110
39900Top DogTony GibsonEric LeeStone SC394038117
40871GranantJas RutkowskiCaptain TudorHolyhead Sailing Club3839DNS121
40=905TBAAndrew MoorePeter HanllianFelixstowe Ferry SCDNCDNCDNC132
40=856Second Time AroundPeter DaleJulian SmithRutland SCDNCDNCDNC132
40=99ReboundSimon LeeWilliam NomatesHolyhead Sailing ClubDNCDNCDNC132

In the silver fleet, Noel Colclough and Vincent Delany's 'Periquin' lead with 6, 30 and 22nd. Placings.

In the Bronze fleet, Philip Barnes and David Thomas in 'Atomic' lead with 12, 14 and 9th placings.

Racing continues tomorrow with one race.

