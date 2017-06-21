Aspire Merlin Rocket Nationals - Selden Boom Auction
by Ian Mackenzie today at 8:00 am
21 June 2017
Aspire Merlin Rocket Nationals - Selden Boom Auction © David Hayes
The Merlin Rocket Owners' Association are delighted to announce that one of our major suppliers, Selden, have offered us further support for this year's Aspire Merlin Rocket National Championship.
Email bidding was opened on Monday for a brand new Selden Merlin boom, fully kitted out and ready for twin spinnaker pole launchers.
Full details of the auction can be found here.
Send your bid to
Bidding remains open until 31 July.
