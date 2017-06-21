Aspire Merlin Rocket Nationals - Selden Boom Auction

Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!

Email bidding was opened on Monday for a brand new Selden Merlin boom, fully kitted out and ready for twin spinnaker pole launchers.

The Merlin Rocket Owners' Association are delighted to announce that one of our major suppliers, Selden , have offered us further support for this year's Aspire Merlin Rocket National Championship.

Related Articles

Merlin Rockets at SMELT 2017

A gaggle of British dinghy sailors in Carnac A small gaggle of British dinghy sailors set off on a recent Thursday evening with keen anticipation at the prospect of rediscovering the delights of French sailing with the coming of 'SMELT 2'.

57th N&G Three Rivers Race

85 dinghies and yachts for this classic endurance event The 57th annual Navigators & General Three Rivers Race took place over the weekend of 3rd-4th June, hosted by Horning Sailing Club. As the 85 starters listened to the briefing, the key questions on everyone's mind were how long the race was going to be.

Vintage Merlins at Fishers Green

Briefing with the 'inflatable pointy finger' Fisher Green Sailing Club were hosts to the De-May Series Vintage Merlin open meeting on 3rd June. 3 visitors from Hollingworth, Upper Thames and Thames Sailing Club joined our home fleet of 6 vintage Merlins.

SMELT 2017 at Carnac days 2 and 3

Entertainment on and off the water Day 2 dawned with a light breeze which unfortunately refused to settle and 90 degree shifts meant the race officer had an impossible task.

Merlin Rockets at Starcross

Silver Tiller Series continues 20-21 May saw 21 Merlin Rockets racing at Starcross for the Exe Sails Silver Tiller. Once greeted by club members, sailors had a briefing with PRO Russell Gibbs who informed everyone of the windward-leeward course for the 3 races of the day.

Sailing, socialising and sunshine

142 sailors at SMELT 2017 in Carnac 142 sailors plus friends and family have descended on Carnac for 4 days of sailing, socialising and sunshine. The Scorpion, Merlin, Enterprise, Larks and Twelves (SMELT) event started with the aim of 2 handicap races.

The Sorcerer's Apprentice

The innovative lines of Jon Turner Those of you who are regular readers and followers on the YachtsandYachting.com.com website, will know that in my articles there is a recurring theme on the topic of innovation.

Merlin Rockets at Pwllheli

Craftinsure Silver Tiller at National venue In readiness for the National Championship in August, a select fleet of Merlins made the trip to Pwllheli for the Craftinsure Silver Tiller event to get a preview of what was to come.

Merlin Rockets at Ranelagh

For Craftinsure Silver Tiller series event 16 Merlins gathered on Putney Embankment for the first Thames Series event of the year, which was also counting for Silver Tiller points. Free bacon baguettes and tea and coffee had everyone primed ready for a briefing that required some concentration.