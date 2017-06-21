Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit 2017 - Results after 5 Rounds

Tim Hire blasts downwind during the Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit at Sutton Bingham © Saffron Gallagher

Summer is here and we are already half way through the 2017 Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit with five down and five to go. 57 competitors are already on the results sheet with more set to join as the circuit tours the south.

The final series will be scored as best 3 results from the 10 event series, so ample time for a late charge up the rankings. With three different event winners already there will likely be a premium on any tie break won at the 'Grande Finale' End of Seasons at Queen Mary SC in November when the fleet joins the rest of the RS Classes. Still plenty of opportunity to put a series together during the remainder of the season.

#TeamBurghfied are as ever looking strong with #TeamStarcross making some ground back in the big breeze at Sutton Bingham. The #TeamLymo alliance (are they allowed to form an alliance?) are looking good too following Tim Hire's victory in the Eastern Areas.

Next up in the series is a visit to Bradford on Avon on 1st July to sample river racing at its finest at their lovely Wiltshire retreat - perfect your boat handling and technique prior to the summer's champs!

The remaining five events in the Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit 2017 are:

Bradford on Avon SC - Wiltshire, Sat 1st July

Papercourt SC - Surrey, Sat 30th Sept

Chelmarsh SC - near Kidderminster, Sat 14th Oct

Chew Valley LSC - Bristol, Sat 21st Oct

RS Classes End of Seasons - Queen Mary SC, Middlesex, 11/12th Nov

The policy for 2017 RS Aero calendar is to keep the larger events as 'stand alone' outside the Southern Circuit (i.e. the Southerns, Nationals & Inlands). Full details of all UK events can be found on the UK EVENTS PAGE

Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit 2017: (after five rounds)

Pos Sail No Helm Club Burghfield Sustainability Broadwater Reading Downs Easterns Sutton Bingham Pts 1 2093 Peter Barton Lymington Town SC 1 2 1 100 1 2 2 2152 Ben Rolfe Burghfield/RS Sailing 3 3 2 2 3 4 3 1817 Chris Jones Sutton Bingham SC 2 100 100 100 5 7 4 1930 Paul Bartlett Starcross YC 6 7 100 100 2 8 5 2157 Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC 4 4 100 5 6 8 6 1566 Tim Hire Royal Lymington YC 100 100 100 1 8 9 7 1637 Gregory Bartlett Starcross YC 16 9 100 100 4 13 8 1792 Andy Hill Hayling Island SC 14 10 100 4 100 14 9 1002 David Cherrill Broadwater SC 14 1 100 100 100 15 10 1071 Alan Markham Upper Thames SC 25 8 10 100 100 18 11 2141 Steve Sharp Reading SC 18 100 8 100 100 26 12 2162 Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC 17 100 100 100 10 27 13 1555 Andrew Wilde Burghfield SC 22 100 9 100 100 31 14 1964 Alice Lucy Rutland SC 23 13 100 100 100 36 15 2223 Mark Fox Stokes Bay SC 26 100 100 100 12 38 16 2133 Ned Stattersfield Wells NTTS 100 100 100 3 100 103 17 2114 Fernando Gamboa Lee‑on‑Solent & POR 100 100 3 100 100 103 18 2161 Paul Robson Reading SC 100 100 4 100 100 104 19 2135 Chris Rashley Royal London YC 100 100 5 100 100 105 20 1743 Neil Parsloe Broadwater SC 100 5 100 100 100 105 21 1413 Roshan Verghese Felpham SC 5 100 100 100 100 105 22 1489 Rob Freeland Downs SC 100 100 100 6 100 106 23 2110 Emma Pearson Weston SC 100 100 6 100 100 106 24 1747 Andrew Cooney Broadwater SC 100 6 100 100 100 106 25 1312 Andrew Frost Sutton Bingham SC 100 100 100 100 7 107 26 1399 Stuart Bradbeer Downs SC 100 100 100 7 100 107 27 2133 Phil Wright Gurnard SC 100 100 7 100 100 107 28 2074 Matt Evans Great Moor SC 7 100 100 100 100 107 29 2134 Jonathan Dance Sandwich Bay SC 100 100 100 8 100 108 30 1298 Rich Watsham RNSA/Starcross YC 8 100 100 100 100 108 31 1107 Ben Poe Sutton Bingham SC 100 100 100 100 9 109 32 2140 Ken Davis Downs SC 100 100 100 9 100 109 33 2188 Ian Linder Burghfield SC 9 100 100 100 100 109 34 2289 Mike Essex Downs SC 100 100 100 10 100 110 35 1589 Chris Harrup Burghfield SC 10 100 100 100 100 110 36 1400 Jeremy Blackburn Downs SC 100 100 100 11 100 111 37 1175 Natasha Sion Warsash SC 100 100 11 100 100 111 38 1063 Peter Joseph Broadwater SC 100 11 100 100 100 111 39 1093 Peter Townend Chelmarsh SC 11 100 100 100 100 111 40 1157 Jeremy Turff Reading SC 100 100 12 100 100 112 41 2135 Rob Beere Frensham SC 100 12 100 100 100 112 42 999 Dan Bullock Burghfield SC 12 100 100 100 100 112 43 2312 Max Sutton Bingham SC 100 100 100 100 14 114 44 1091 Penelope Gillett Royal Harwich YC 100 14 100 100 100 114 45 1181 Roger Belton Felpham SC 14 100 100 100 100 114 46 1217 Jane Hill Broadwater SC 100 15 100 100 100 115 47 2134 Chris Brann Sutton Bingham SC 100 100 100 100 16 116 48 2002 Tim Alden Broadwater SC 100 16 100 100 100 116 49 1654 Mark Lambdin Bradford on Avon SC 100 100 100 100 17 117 50 1582 Mark Rolfe Upton Warren SC 100 17 100 100 100 117 51 1296 Maggie Dunn Lyme Regis SC 100 100 100 100 18 118 52 1750 Chris Parker Broadwater SC 100 18 100 100 100 118 53 1404 Neil Hardie Frensham Pond SC 19 100 100 100 100 119 54 1135 Phil White Frampton on Severn 20 100 100 100 100 120 55 1927 Jack Hardie Frensham Pond SC 21 100 100 100 100 121 56 2135 David Shafto Burghfield SC 24 100 100 100 100 124 57 1211 Nick Eales Lymington Town SC 27 100 100 100 100 127