Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit 2017 - Results after 5 Rounds
21 June 2017
Tim Hire blasts downwind during the Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit at Sutton Bingham © Saffron Gallagher
Summer is here and we are already half way through the 2017 Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit with five down and five to go. 57 competitors are already on the results sheet with more set to join as the circuit tours the south.
The final series will be scored as best 3 results from the 10 event series, so ample time for a late charge up the rankings. With three different event winners already there will likely be a premium on any tie break won at the 'Grande Finale' End of Seasons at Queen Mary SC in November when the fleet joins the rest of the RS Classes. Still plenty of opportunity to put a series together during the remainder of the season.
#TeamBurghfied are as ever looking strong with #TeamStarcross making some ground back in the big breeze at Sutton Bingham. The #TeamLymo alliance (are they allowed to form an alliance?) are looking good too following Tim Hire's victory in the Eastern Areas.
Next up in the series is a visit to Bradford on Avon on 1st July to sample river racing at its finest at their lovely Wiltshire retreat - perfect your boat handling and technique prior to the summer's champs!
The remaining five events in the Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit 2017 are:
- Bradford on Avon SC - Wiltshire, Sat 1st July
- Papercourt SC - Surrey, Sat 30th Sept
- Chelmarsh SC - near Kidderminster, Sat 14th Oct
- Chew Valley LSC - Bristol, Sat 21st Oct
- RS Classes End of Seasons - Queen Mary SC, Middlesex, 11/12th Nov
The policy for 2017 RS Aero calendar is to keep the larger events as 'stand alone' outside the Southern Circuit (i.e. the Southerns, Nationals & Inlands). Full details of all UK events can be found on the UK EVENTS PAGE
.
Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit 2017: (after five rounds)
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|Burghfield Sustainability
|Broadwater
|Reading
|Downs Easterns
|Sutton Bingham
|Pts
|1
|2093
|Peter Barton
|Lymington Town SC
|1
|2
|1
|100
|1
|2
|2
|2152
|Ben Rolfe
|Burghfield/RS Sailing
|3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|3
|1817
|Chris Jones
|Sutton Bingham SC
|2
|100
|100
|100
|5
|7
|4
|1930
|Paul Bartlett
|Starcross YC
|6
|7
|100
|100
|2
|8
|5
|2157
|Nigel Rolfe
|Burghfield SC
|4
|4
|100
|5
|6
|8
|6
|1566
|Tim Hire
|Royal Lymington YC
|100
|100
|100
|1
|8
|9
|7
|1637
|Gregory Bartlett
|Starcross YC
|16
|9
|100
|100
|4
|13
|8
|1792
|Andy Hill
|Hayling Island SC
|14
|10
|100
|4
|100
|14
|9
|1002
|David Cherrill
|Broadwater SC
|14
|1
|100
|100
|100
|15
|10
|1071
|Alan Markham
|Upper Thames SC
|25
|8
|10
|100
|100
|18
|11
|2141
|Steve Sharp
|Reading SC
|18
|100
|8
|100
|100
|26
|12
|2162
|Peter Chaplin
|Burghfield SC
|17
|100
|100
|100
|10
|27
|13
|1555
|Andrew Wilde
|Burghfield SC
|22
|100
|9
|100
|100
|31
|14
|1964
|Alice Lucy
|Rutland SC
|23
|13
|100
|100
|100
|36
|15
|2223
|Mark Fox
|Stokes Bay SC
|26
|100
|100
|100
|12
|38
|16
|2133
|Ned Stattersfield
|Wells NTTS
|100
|100
|100
|3
|100
|103
|17
|2114
|Fernando Gamboa
|Lee‑on‑Solent & POR
|100
|100
|3
|100
|100
|103
|18
|2161
|Paul Robson
|Reading SC
|100
|100
|4
|100
|100
|104
|19
|2135
|Chris Rashley
|Royal London YC
|100
|100
|5
|100
|100
|105
|20
|1743
|Neil Parsloe
|Broadwater SC
|100
|5
|100
|100
|100
|105
|21
|1413
|Roshan Verghese
|Felpham SC
|5
|100
|100
|100
|100
|105
|22
|1489
|Rob Freeland
|Downs SC
|100
|100
|100
|6
|100
|106
|23
|2110
|Emma Pearson
|Weston SC
|100
|100
|6
|100
|100
|106
|24
|1747
|Andrew Cooney
|Broadwater SC
|100
|6
|100
|100
|100
|106
|25
|1312
|Andrew Frost
|Sutton Bingham SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|7
|107
|26
|1399
|Stuart Bradbeer
|Downs SC
|100
|100
|100
|7
|100
|107
|27
|2133
|Phil Wright
|Gurnard SC
|100
|100
|7
|100
|100
|107
|28
|2074
|Matt Evans
|Great Moor SC
|7
|100
|100
|100
|100
|107
|29
|2134
|Jonathan Dance
|Sandwich Bay SC
|100
|100
|100
|8
|100
|108
|30
|1298
|Rich Watsham
|RNSA/Starcross YC
|8
|100
|100
|100
|100
|108
|31
|1107
|Ben Poe
|Sutton Bingham SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|9
|109
|32
|2140
|Ken Davis
|Downs SC
|100
|100
|100
|9
|100
|109
|33
|2188
|Ian Linder
|Burghfield SC
|9
|100
|100
|100
|100
|109
|34
|2289
|Mike Essex
|Downs SC
|100
|100
|100
|10
|100
|110
|35
|1589
|Chris Harrup
|Burghfield SC
|10
|100
|100
|100
|100
|110
|36
|1400
|Jeremy Blackburn
|Downs SC
|100
|100
|100
|11
|100
|111
|37
|1175
|Natasha Sion
|Warsash SC
|100
|100
|11
|100
|100
|111
|38
|1063
|Peter Joseph
|Broadwater SC
|100
|11
|100
|100
|100
|111
|39
|1093
|Peter Townend
|Chelmarsh SC
|11
|100
|100
|100
|100
|111
|40
|1157
|Jeremy Turff
|Reading SC
|100
|100
|12
|100
|100
|112
|41
|2135
|Rob Beere
|Frensham SC
|100
|12
|100
|100
|100
|112
|42
|999
|Dan Bullock
|Burghfield SC
|12
|100
|100
|100
|100
|112
|43
|2312
|Max
|Sutton Bingham SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|14
|114
|44
|1091
|Penelope Gillett
|Royal Harwich YC
|100
|14
|100
|100
|100
|114
|45
|1181
|Roger Belton
|Felpham SC
|14
|100
|100
|100
|100
|114
|46
|1217
|Jane Hill
|Broadwater SC
|100
|15
|100
|100
|100
|115
|47
|2134
|Chris Brann
|Sutton Bingham SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|16
|116
|48
|2002
|Tim Alden
|Broadwater SC
|100
|16
|100
|100
|100
|116
|49
|1654
|Mark Lambdin
|Bradford on Avon SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|17
|117
|50
|1582
|Mark Rolfe
|Upton Warren SC
|100
|17
|100
|100
|100
|117
|51
|1296
|Maggie Dunn
|Lyme Regis SC
|100
|100
|100
|100
|18
|118
|52
|1750
|Chris Parker
|Broadwater SC
|100
|18
|100
|100
|100
|118
|53
|1404
|Neil Hardie
|Frensham Pond SC
|19
|100
|100
|100
|100
|119
|54
|1135
|Phil White
|Frampton on Severn
|20
|100
|100
|100
|100
|120
|55
|1927
|Jack Hardie
|Frensham Pond SC
|21
|100
|100
|100
|100
|121
|56
|2135
|David Shafto
|Burghfield SC
|24
|100
|100
|100
|100
|124
|57
|1211
|Nick Eales
|Lymington Town SC
|27
|100
|100
|100
|100
|127
