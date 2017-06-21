Please select your home edition
Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit 2017 - Results after 5 Rounds

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 11:12 am 21 June 2017
Tim Hire blasts downwind during the Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit at Sutton Bingham © Saffron Gallagher

Summer is here and we are already half way through the 2017 Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit with five down and five to go. 57 competitors are already on the results sheet with more set to join as the circuit tours the south.

The final series will be scored as best 3 results from the 10 event series, so ample time for a late charge up the rankings. With three different event winners already there will likely be a premium on any tie break won at the 'Grande Finale' End of Seasons at Queen Mary SC in November when the fleet joins the rest of the RS Classes. Still plenty of opportunity to put a series together during the remainder of the season.

Lively reaches and gybes at the Sutton Bingham Sailing Club RS Aero Southern Circuit event - photo Saffron Gallagher - photo © Saffron Gallagher

#TeamBurghfied are as ever looking strong with #TeamStarcross making some ground back in the big breeze at Sutton Bingham. The #TeamLymo alliance (are they allowed to form an alliance?) are looking good too following Tim Hire's victory in the Eastern Areas.

Prize winners in the Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit at Sutton Bingham - photo © Saffron Gallagher

Next up in the series is a visit to Bradford on Avon on 1st July to sample river racing at its finest at their lovely Wiltshire retreat - perfect your boat handling and technique prior to the summer's champs!

The remaining five events in the Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit 2017 are:

  • Bradford on Avon SC - Wiltshire, Sat 1st July
  • Papercourt SC - Surrey, Sat 30th Sept
  • Chelmarsh SC - near Kidderminster, Sat 14th Oct
  • Chew Valley LSC - Bristol, Sat 21st Oct
  • RS Classes End of Seasons - Queen Mary SC, Middlesex, 11/12th Nov
The policy for 2017 RS Aero calendar is to keep the larger events as 'stand alone' outside the Southern Circuit (i.e. the Southerns, Nationals & Inlands). Full details of all UK events can be found on the UK EVENTS PAGE.

Magic Marine RS Aero UK Southern Circuit 2017: (after five rounds)

PosSail NoHelmClubBurghfield SustainabilityBroadwaterReadingDowns EasternsSutton BinghamPts
12093Peter BartonLymington Town SC12110012
22152Ben RolfeBurghfield/RS Sailing332234
31817Chris JonesSutton Bingham SC210010010057
41930Paul BartlettStarcross YC6710010028
52157Nigel RolfeBurghfield SC44100568
61566Tim HireRoyal Lymington YC100100100189
71637Gregory BartlettStarcross YC169100100413
81792Andy HillHayling Island SC1410100410014
91002David CherrillBroadwater SC14110010010015
101071Alan MarkhamUpper Thames SC2581010010018
112141Steve SharpReading SC18100810010026
122162Peter ChaplinBurghfield SC171001001001027
131555Andrew WildeBurghfield SC22100910010031
141964Alice LucyRutland SC231310010010036
152223Mark FoxStokes Bay SC261001001001238
162133Ned StattersfieldWells NTTS1001001003100103
172114Fernando GamboaLee‑on‑Solent & POR1001003100100103
182161Paul RobsonReading SC1001004100100104
192135Chris RashleyRoyal London YC1001005100100105
201743Neil ParsloeBroadwater SC1005100100100105
211413Roshan VergheseFelpham SC5100100100100105
221489Rob FreelandDowns SC1001001006100106
232110Emma PearsonWeston SC1001006100100106
241747Andrew CooneyBroadwater SC1006100100100106
251312Andrew FrostSutton Bingham SC1001001001007107
261399Stuart BradbeerDowns SC1001001007100107
272133Phil WrightGurnard SC1001007100100107
282074Matt EvansGreat Moor SC7100100100100107
292134Jonathan DanceSandwich Bay SC1001001008100108
301298Rich WatshamRNSA/Starcross YC8100100100100108
311107Ben PoeSutton Bingham SC1001001001009109
322140Ken DavisDowns SC1001001009100109
332188Ian LinderBurghfield SC9100100100100109
342289Mike EssexDowns SC10010010010100110
351589Chris HarrupBurghfield SC10100100100100110
361400Jeremy BlackburnDowns SC10010010011100111
371175Natasha SionWarsash SC10010011100100111
381063Peter JosephBroadwater SC10011100100100111
391093Peter TownendChelmarsh SC11100100100100111
401157Jeremy TurffReading SC10010012100100112
412135Rob BeereFrensham SC10012100100100112
42999Dan BullockBurghfield SC12100100100100112
432312MaxSutton Bingham SC10010010010014114
441091Penelope GillettRoyal Harwich YC10014100100100114
451181Roger BeltonFelpham SC14100100100100114
461217Jane HillBroadwater SC10015100100100115
472134Chris BrannSutton Bingham SC10010010010016116
482002Tim AldenBroadwater SC10016100100100116
491654Mark LambdinBradford on Avon SC10010010010017117
501582Mark RolfeUpton Warren SC10017100100100117
511296Maggie DunnLyme Regis SC10010010010018118
521750Chris ParkerBroadwater SC10018100100100118
531404Neil HardieFrensham Pond SC19100100100100119
541135Phil WhiteFrampton on Severn20100100100100120
551927Jack HardieFrensham Pond SC21100100100100121
562135David ShaftoBurghfield SC24100100100100124
571211Nick EalesLymington Town SC27100100100100127
