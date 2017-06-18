Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Gul Code Zero Womens U Zip Drysuit (GM0373)
Gul Code Zero Womens U Zip Drysuit (GM0373)

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester
Europe class sails
located in Spain
RS Aero 7 1535
located in Hayling Island

Inaugural Tideway Open at Bosham Sailing Club

by Chris Hichings today at 5:36 pm 18 June 2017
Inaugural Tideway Open at Bosham © Malcolm Butler

Bosham Sailing Club's Tideway fleet continues to grow (37 boats now) and, while some may still ponder why we race a boat so spectacularly slow, the fleet marked its new status by hosting on Sunday its first ever Tideway Open meeting. Indeed, we believe it is the first sailing-club sponsored Tideway Open meeting since TEYC hosted a series in the 1970s.

It was timed to coincide with the annual "cruising and camping" visit by the Tideway Owners Association to Chichester Harbour so managed to attract 8 visitors from as far away as Yorkshire and Somerset and, with 11 BSC boats, there was a good fleet given the conditions: a gloriously hot sunny day but with a forecast of 2-5 knots.

In the event, the start behind the notorious Cobnor wind shadow was very slow but, once round the corner, there was just enough breeze to keep going and, although we abandoned the planned trip up to Star, the whole fleet managed to get to Thorney and back well within the 3-hour time limit.

Our visitors were then able to sail from their Cobnor base up to the clubhouse and join their hosts for a welcome beer, prize-giving and an excellent BBQ supper before drifting back on the ebb in time for bed.

BSC sailors took first and second place (Peter Shaw, followed by Jo Lorimer-Green, crewed by Cass Macpherson), Third was taken by visitors Jolyon & Jenny Pope from Stockbridge (Hants) and fourth was BSC's Locky McKenzie and Marian Thompson.

All agreed that this was an excellent event which should be repeated.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1Pts
1st220SHAW Peter BSC11
2nd238LORIMER‑GREEN JoannaMACPHERSON CassBSC22
3rd54POPE JolyonPOPE JennyTOA/SCSC33
4th343McKENZIE LockyTHOMPSON MarianBSC44
5th488VINCENT ChristopherVINCENT LesleyTOA/Langstone55
6th383BARNETT Peter TOA66
7th557LEE Richard Rutland SC77
8th410HITCHINGS Chris BSC88
9th550BUNKER Tim BSC99
10th493WHEELER IanWHEELER TomBSC1010
11th283LUSH Colin Marconi SC1111
12th521GALTREY John BSC1212
13th507BURSTON DickieBURSTON RosieBSC1313
14th252TATE RobSENIOR MartinTOA1414
15th375TAYLOR Richard Wakefield SC1515
16th459HELYER George TOA1616
17th477ARMOUR CharlieARMOUR ChristineBSC1717
18th501FINDLAY BobFINDLAY CarolBSCRET20
18th487WILDE Richard BSCOCS20
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Great support for Chichester Harbour Race Week
Strong fleets building in many classes With a month to go to the first starting gun, on-line entries for Chichester Harbour Race Week 2016 (August 15-19) are just three boats short of hitting the three-figure mark. There are strong fleets building in many of the popular one-design classes. Posted on 14 Jul 2016 Tideway National Championship on Barton Broad
GRP boat wins for the first time in 53 years The 2016 and 53rd annual sailing of the Tideway Challenge was held on Barton Broad in Norfolk this year and for the first time in its history was won by a GRP version of this classic dinghy. Posted on 12 Jul 2016 Bosham Classic Boat Revival preview
Event enters its fifth year The largest event of its kind in the UK, and probably Europe, the Bosham Classic Boat Revival attracts competitors from all over the UK and Ireland with over 60+ entries expected from 20+ classic classes. Posted on 21 Aug 2015 Tideway Championship at Bosham
50th anniversary of the TOA Last weekend was the pinnacle of the Tideway racing calendar with the Tideway National Championships held in Chichester Harbour, an event hosted by Bosham Sailing Club (BSC). Posted on 3 Jul 2013 Tideway Championship at Marconi
15 boats race on the River Blackwater The annual Tideway Championship took place at the Marconi Sailing Club on the River Blackwater in Essex on 26th May 2012. It was organised by Nick Hillman, who is an ex Chairman of the association. Posted on 3 Jun 2012 Tideway nationals at Llangorse
A full day of racing on Saturday The 2011 Tideway Challenge was held last weekend on Llangorse Lake, which is situated in the Brecon Beacons between Abergavenny and Brecon. The fleet started to assemble on Friday afternoon ready for a full day of racing on Saturday the 21st. Posted on 24 May 2011 Tideway nationals at Rutland
For the Challenge Cup and Rose Bowl Trophy 18 Tideways gathered at the Rutland Watersports Centre at Whitwell to compete for the Tideway Challenge Cup (Crewed) and for the Rose Bowl Trophy (Single handed) which was held over the weekend of 17th & 18th July. Posted on 20 Jul 2010 Traditional wooden Tideway dinghy
On display at RYA Volvo Dinghy Show The Tideway Owners Association (TOA) are pleased to announce that a new mahogany on oak Tideway Dinghy is in build and will be on display at this years RYA Volvo Dinghy Show. (6-7 March 2010). Posted on 15 Feb 2010 Tideway nationals at Waldringfield
Racing for the Challenge Cup 16 Tideways gathered at the Waldringfield Sailing Club (WSC) on the Deben to compete for the Tideway Challenge Cup (Crewed) and for the Rosebowl (Single Handed) which was held on the 18th and 19th July. Posted on 22 Jul 2009 Tideway Challenge Cup
Trophy for single-handed boats too 18 Tideways gathered at the Blackwater Sailing Club to compete for the Tideway Challenge Cup (Crewed) and for the Rosebowl (Single Handed) which was held on the 19th and 20th July. Posted on 24 Jul 2008

Upcoming Events

Holyhead SC Squib National Championship for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Waldringfield SC Cadet Open Meeting for Cadet
Waldringfield SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen Northern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Llangorse SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Llangorse SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Long Distance Weekend for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Broxbourne SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Broxbourne SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen F15 Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Sidmouth SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Sidmouth SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Shustoke SC Mirror Open Meeting for Mirror
Shustoke SC- 25 Jun Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Regatta Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 25 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy