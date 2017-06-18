Inaugural Tideway Open at Bosham Sailing Club
by Chris Hichings today at 5:36 pm
18 June 2017
Inaugural Tideway Open at Bosham © Malcolm Butler
Bosham Sailing Club's Tideway fleet continues to grow (37 boats now) and, while some may still ponder why we race a boat so spectacularly slow, the fleet marked its new status by hosting on Sunday its first ever Tideway Open meeting. Indeed, we believe it is the first sailing-club sponsored Tideway Open meeting since TEYC hosted a series in the 1970s.
It was timed to coincide with the annual "cruising and camping" visit by the Tideway Owners Association to Chichester Harbour so managed to attract 8 visitors from as far away as Yorkshire and Somerset and, with 11 BSC boats, there was a good fleet given the conditions: a gloriously hot sunny day but with a forecast of 2-5 knots.
In the event, the start behind the notorious Cobnor wind shadow was very slow but, once round the corner, there was just enough breeze to keep going and, although we abandoned the planned trip up to Star, the whole fleet managed to get to Thorney and back well within the 3-hour time limit.
Our visitors were then able to sail from their Cobnor base up to the clubhouse and join their hosts for a welcome beer, prize-giving and an excellent BBQ supper before drifting back on the ebb in time for bed.
BSC sailors took first and second place (Peter Shaw, followed by Jo Lorimer-Green, crewed by Cass Macpherson), Third was taken by visitors Jolyon & Jenny Pope from Stockbridge (Hants) and fourth was BSC's Locky McKenzie and Marian Thompson.
All agreed that this was an excellent event which should be repeated.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|Pts
|1st
|220
|SHAW Peter
|
|BSC
|1
|1
|2nd
|238
|LORIMER‑GREEN Joanna
|MACPHERSON Cass
|BSC
|2
|2
|3rd
|54
|POPE Jolyon
|POPE Jenny
|TOA/SCSC
|3
|3
|4th
|343
|McKENZIE Locky
|THOMPSON Marian
|BSC
|4
|4
|5th
|488
|VINCENT Christopher
|VINCENT Lesley
|TOA/Langstone
|5
|5
|6th
|383
|BARNETT Peter
|
|TOA
|6
|6
|7th
|557
|LEE Richard
|
|Rutland SC
|7
|7
|8th
|410
|HITCHINGS Chris
|
|BSC
|8
|8
|9th
|550
|BUNKER Tim
|
|BSC
|9
|9
|10th
|493
|WHEELER Ian
|WHEELER Tom
|BSC
|10
|10
|11th
|283
|LUSH Colin
|
|Marconi SC
|11
|11
|12th
|521
|GALTREY John
|
|BSC
|12
|12
|13th
|507
|BURSTON Dickie
|BURSTON Rosie
|BSC
|13
|13
|14th
|252
|TATE Rob
|SENIOR Martin
|TOA
|14
|14
|15th
|375
|TAYLOR Richard
|
|Wakefield SC
|15
|15
|16th
|459
|HELYER George
|
|TOA
|16
|16
|17th
|477
|ARMOUR Charlie
|ARMOUR Christine
|BSC
|17
|17
|18th
|501
|FINDLAY Bob
|FINDLAY Carol
|BSC
|RET
|20
|18th
|487
|WILDE Richard
|
|BSC
|OCS
|20
