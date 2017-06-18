Inaugural Tideway Open at Bosham Sailing Club

Inaugural Tideway Open at Bosham © Malcolm Butler Inaugural Tideway Open at Bosham © Malcolm Butler

by Chris Hichings today at 5:36 pm

Bosham Sailing Club's Tideway fleet continues to grow (37 boats now) and, while some may still ponder why we race a boat so spectacularly slow, the fleet marked its new status by hosting on Sunday its first ever Tideway Open meeting. Indeed, we believe it is the first sailing-club sponsored Tideway Open meeting since TEYC hosted a series in the 1970s.

It was timed to coincide with the annual "cruising and camping" visit by the Tideway Owners Association to Chichester Harbour so managed to attract 8 visitors from as far away as Yorkshire and Somerset and, with 11 BSC boats, there was a good fleet given the conditions: a gloriously hot sunny day but with a forecast of 2-5 knots.

In the event, the start behind the notorious Cobnor wind shadow was very slow but, once round the corner, there was just enough breeze to keep going and, although we abandoned the planned trip up to Star, the whole fleet managed to get to Thorney and back well within the 3-hour time limit.

Our visitors were then able to sail from their Cobnor base up to the clubhouse and join their hosts for a welcome beer, prize-giving and an excellent BBQ supper before drifting back on the ebb in time for bed.

BSC sailors took first and second place (Peter Shaw, followed by Jo Lorimer-Green, crewed by Cass Macpherson), Third was taken by visitors Jolyon & Jenny Pope from Stockbridge (Hants) and fourth was BSC's Locky McKenzie and Marian Thompson.

All agreed that this was an excellent event which should be repeated.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 Pts 1st 220 SHAW Peter BSC 1 1 2nd 238 LORIMER‑GREEN Joanna MACPHERSON Cass BSC 2 2 3rd 54 POPE Jolyon POPE Jenny TOA/SCSC 3 3 4th 343 McKENZIE Locky THOMPSON Marian BSC 4 4 5th 488 VINCENT Christopher VINCENT Lesley TOA/Langstone 5 5 6th 383 BARNETT Peter TOA 6 6 7th 557 LEE Richard Rutland SC 7 7 8th 410 HITCHINGS Chris BSC 8 8 9th 550 BUNKER Tim BSC 9 9 10th 493 WHEELER Ian WHEELER Tom BSC 10 10 11th 283 LUSH Colin Marconi SC 11 11 12th 521 GALTREY John BSC 12 12 13th 507 BURSTON Dickie BURSTON Rosie BSC 13 13 14th 252 TATE Rob SENIOR Martin TOA 14 14 15th 375 TAYLOR Richard Wakefield SC 15 15 16th 459 HELYER George TOA 16 16 17th 477 ARMOUR Charlie ARMOUR Christine BSC 17 17 18th 501 FINDLAY Bob FINDLAY Carol BSC RET 20 18th 487 WILDE Richard BSC OCS 20