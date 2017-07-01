Rooster Southern Area Topper Travellers at Stokes Bay Sailing Club - Preview

152 Toppers at the Stokes Bay open meeting in 2005 © Andy Foskett / 152 Toppers at the Stokes Bay open meeting in 2005 © Andy Foskett / www.SailFast.co.uk

by Jason Kirk today at 2:20 pm

The fourth of the 2017 Rooster Southern Topper Traveller series events is now under two weeks away to be held at Stokes Bay Sailing Club in Hampshire on Saturday 1st July.

Located on the Solent near Gosport and overlooking the Isle of Wight, this is a great venue for racing at a club that has a large number of past and present Americas Cup, Olympic and World Champion sailors as members.

Registration should be open from 09.00am with a competitor briefing due to take place at 10.30am. Up to 4 races are planned and the warning signal for the first race will not be before 11.25am.

The date coincides with the annual Round the Island yacht race so spectating opportunity exist whilst sitting on the beach – and if favourable weather turns up as well, ample ice cream eating opportunities abound!

The South Zone Topper team and Stokes Bay SC look forward to seeing you on Saturday 1st July.