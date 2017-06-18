Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver 2015 Lifejackets
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Stealth Maxgrip glove
Henri Lloyd Stealth Maxgrip glove
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
2014 Laser Bahia - 1621
located in Weymouth
2014 RS Feva XL - 5719
located in Weymouth

Kemp Sails PYRA Poole to Weymouth Race and Weymouth to Poole Race

by Liz Bennett today at 3:59 pm 17-18 June 2017

A glorious sunny morning greeted a fleet of over 15 boats on Saturday. With the tidal gate at 'Cape Saint Albans' due to shut an hour after the start and no breeze, race officer, Dave Hale on Blue Extacy hoisted the AP and instructed the fleet to motor toward Weymouth in search of breeze. Finally it piped up to an almighty 6 kn from a generally southwesterly direction and Dave set a gate start at DZ C buoy. The building tide saw many boats go backwards swiftly towards the headland, and after a couple of hours sailing there was not much progress toward the first mark of Atomic Buoy. Several boats dropped anchors and many retired.

The hardy souls who stuck it out were all new boats to PYRA this year. Congratulations to Mark Carey and crew on Zorra3, Ben Dillistone and crew on Mintaka and Mark Titterington and Hannah on Elevation, who managed a resounding victory. Asked about tactics they modestly explained "it was a bit of an accident"... they dropped their anchor off shore with 3 kn of foul tide. After 45 minutes or so they tried to raise the anchor but it was trapped, it took a further two hours to free, by which time the breeze filled in to 9 to 10 knots.

The rest of the fleet cheered the finishers from the balcony of Weymouth Sailing Club, who hosted a fantastic rendezvous sponsored by Kemp Sails.

Sunday dawned bright and sunny.. with around 3-5 knots of patchy easterly breeze. The fleet slowly motored back toward Poole, in the last of the foul tide with hopes of the breeze filling in. The gate start was set from Atomic Buoy, and the fleet set off with nearly 10 knots of breeze on the nose. At St Aldhams head those who stood on picked some spectacular lifts. The fleet split, at one moment those inshore looked good, the next the offshore boats looked better. The breeze died and radio crackled with retirees. Persistence paid and zephyrs wafted the fleet under spinnakers with the help of the tide toward the finish line.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

PYRA Poole-Lymington-Races
Wet and bruised, but brilliant fun! Up at 0400, stoke up with breakfast, meet up with crew on board at 0600, rig the boat and away to plug the tide out for an 0800 Bay start. Posted on 15 Jun National 12 Burton Week Boats and Crews
Three things to get sorted for the biggest event of the year You only need 3 things to get to the biggest National 12 event of the year, a boat, a helm and a crew. If you're missing one or two of these here's how to get sorted... Posted on 10 Jun PYRA Poole - Cowes - Poole Races
To and from the VPRS National Championship 14 yachts from Poole Yacht Racing Association raced to and from Cowes over the Bank Holiday weekend to compete in the VPRS National Championship. Posted on 1 Jun VPRS National Championship
17 cruiser racers in the Central Solent In its second year, the VPRS National Championship took place in the Central Solent, hosted by Chichester Cruiser Racer Club. 17 cruiser racers started race one in a slowly building 18 knot breeze. Posted on 31 May VPRS National Championship preview
Poole PYRS fleet set for Cowes next week Just a week to go before the 2017 VPRS National Championship and entries from Poole Yacht Racing Association are making final preparations. Posted on 19 May PYRA Poole - Yarmouth - Poole races
28 yachts enjoy near perfect conditions Twenty-eight yachts raced from Poole to Yarmouth and back in near perfect conditions – a building south-westerly breeze, a fair tide – and some sun for the return leg. Posted on 16 May PYRA Morgan Carey Race to Cherbourg
Together with the annual boules competition Racing under VPRS, following an uneventful start the fleet followed Nick Fullergar's Archibualt A35 Amigos on the gun under the watchful eye of Blue Extasy, start boat and race officer for the race. Posted on 9 May VPRS Nationals 2017 to held from Cowes
Competitive sailing in a relaxed atmosphere Yachts will converge on Cowes from east and west in May for the second VPRS Nationals. The inaugural event in Poole last year attracted nearly 30 entries; this year's event is expected to be bigger and better. Posted on 8 Apr PYRA End of Season Weymouth Finale
An early start to get to the Swash start line Crews had to wake early in order to make a 0900hrs start at the Swash start line on Saturday. We were greeted with wind over tide up the Swash, a fresh to strong southerly breeze and an ebb making it hard work to reach the start line. Posted on 27 Sep 2016 The Folly Races for PYRA
Horizontal rain on Saturday Saturday was forecast to be wet and it was – horizontal sheets of it driven in by 25-30 knots of wind from the SSW. Firestarter sent us off on a short windward hitch to East Hook, dismissing a plea for 'start line-finish line' from a nameless boat. Posted on 15 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Holyhead SC Squib National Championship for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Waldringfield SC Cadet Open Meeting for Cadet
Waldringfield SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen Northern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Llangorse SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Llangorse SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Long Distance Weekend for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Broxbourne SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Broxbourne SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen F15 Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Sidmouth SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Sidmouth SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Shustoke SC Mirror Open Meeting for Mirror
Shustoke SC- 25 Jun Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Regatta Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 25 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy