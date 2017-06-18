Please select your home edition
MC National Championship at Rush Creek Yacht Club

by Hannah Noll today at 2:49 pm 17-18 June 2017
MC National Championship at Rush Creek Yacht Club © Mari Johnson / Regatta Girl Photography

Eddie and Kate Cox won an epic shootout to take home the MC National Championship title. It is the first MC Nationals win for the sibling duo from White Bear Yacht Club. They won three out of seven races at the event hosted by Rush Creek Yacht Club.

The title came down to the final race. Leading up to the final day’s one scheduled race, Cox was close at the heels of regatta leader Mark Tesar. It was Cox vs Tesar in the final shootout. Cox set up on the starting line immediately to leeward of Tesar. Cox’s boat speed put his bow out, and just after the cannon the race was his to control. At the first windward mark he had a 30 second lead ahead of Kenny Wolfe and Virginia Hannen, the second place boat. Tesar was 18 boats back. Cox led the race wire to wire, holding off Wolfe and Tesar. Tesar climbed back on the last beat and finished with a 13th place, the deepest finish in a very strong, consistent regatta for the MC veteran.

MC National Championship at Rush Creek Yacht Club - photo © Mari Johnson / Regatta Girl Photography
MC National Championship at Rush Creek Yacht Club - photo © Mari Johnson / Regatta Girl Photography

The day started with winds blowing 20 to 26 mph. A patient Principle Race Officer Chip Mann and the race committee team held the fleet onshore until the breeze came down to 15 to 20 mph. It was fun sailing all regatta long with fair racing in moderate to heavy winds on Lake Ray Hubbard. Rush Creek Yacht Club proved to be a great venue for the championship, bringing masses of volunteers, strong leadership, and an excellent racetrack.

MC National Championship at Rush Creek Yacht Club - photo © Gustav Schmiege Photography / www.Regattashots.com
MC National Championship at Rush Creek Yacht Club - photo © Gustav Schmiege Photography / www.Regattashots.com

Andrew Vandling won the Youth Division. Katie Arvesen took the Women’s Division. In the Grand Master’s Division, Greg Gust edged out Eric Hood and Kelson Elam. Mark Tesar won the Master’s Division followed by Bill Draheim and Ron Baerwitz. Mike Keenan took the Mega Master’s Division. In the Singlehanded Division, Mark Tesar beat out former US Sailing Team member Andrew Casey and Ivan Lopatin. Races were won by Eddie Cox, Mark Tesar, Bill Draheim, Will Crary, and Ivan Lopatin.

MC National Championship at Rush Creek Yacht Club - photo © Gustav Schmiege Photography / www.Regattashots.com
MC National Championship at Rush Creek Yacht Club - photo © Gustav Schmiege Photography / www.Regattashots.com

The next three major-scale events for the fleet are the Masters Nationals, the Inland Lake Yachting Association Championship and the Western Michigan Championship, in addition to over 50 fun events per year for the MC fleet.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmR1R2R3R4R5R6R7Pts
12685Cox, Eddie[18]511112121
22178Tesar, Mark5341261[13]31
3808Casey, Andrew27132[15]4331
42579Wolfe, Kenny726[23]514236
51973Draheim, Bill115[16]526837
62220Baerwitz, Ron61234[34]31442
72675Crary, William[26]671391743
82644Colburn, Bill4205[21]187458
91790Lopatin, Ivan191210720[31]59
102153Johnston, Rob1041413912[19]62
112040Chesnutt, Henry1314[31]24451171
122656Slocum, Scott14[30]871223771
132323Hatton, Brett2010[29]15816574
142085Schloemer, Erich916[20]20138975
152122Gust, Greg81715[58/OCS]20101585
162148Adams, Justin2518[58/RET]31624692
172645Hood, Eric319[30]2225111292
182401Tesar, Todd178[28]17191524100
192549Hoye, David12131732[38]1810102
202392Harestad, Scott2911[32]9112716103
