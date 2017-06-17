Royal Lymington Yacht Club Nordic Folkboats Saturday Series Race 8

by Julian Sowry today at 2:28 pm

A glorious day to be on the water for the seven Folkboats that came to the Platform starting line for race 7 of the Saturday Series Race.

Sunny hot 'Riviera' equivalent conditions met the lucky competitors. With a short delay, for the light shifting breeze to settle into the south west and build slightly, the fleet got away cleanly to the windward mark, Colten. Crackerjack made the best of the shifting breeze in the flood tide arriving first and well ahead, followed by Tak, Jibe-O and Jos.

A glorious run followed to Pywell, with Pilgrim over hauling Jos, but the order otherwise unchanged. A beat close inshore against the neap flood tide saw Jibe-O drop back one and then Madelaine made her move, picking up the right shift early and cutting the corner off and sailing to Colten again more directly than others ahead, and utilising the slackening tide. At the mark she was then 3rd behind Crackerjack and Tak, with Pilgrim and Jibe-O in pursuit.

The run saw Madelaine get closer to Tak and secure the inside berth, but then after a problem with her spinnaker drop, Tak sailed through to leeward. Tak and Madelaine tussled it out tacking close up to the mainland north shore, out of the albeit weakening tide, with some close crossings, with Pilgrim watching from close behind.

At the line, Crackerjack, racing only 2 up, was first over the line with a good lead, followed by Tak and Madelaine, with Pilgrim and Jos not far behind 4th and 5th.

In summary, a beautiful day to be at sea in hot sunshine and a lovely classic light sea breeze in the West Solent whilst racing in shorts and T shirts in June, so no complaints from anyone!

Results can be found on the RLymYC website Folkboat section here.