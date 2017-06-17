Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 Leaderboard
Product Feature
Zhik Men's Short Sleeve ZhikDry Polo
Zhik Men's Short Sleeve ZhikDry Polo
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Folkboat - Quilla
located in Maldon

Royal Lymington Yacht Club Nordic Folkboats Saturday Series Race 8

by Julian Sowry today at 2:28 pm 17 June 2017

A glorious day to be on the water for the seven Folkboats that came to the Platform starting line for race 7 of the Saturday Series Race.

Sunny hot 'Riviera' equivalent conditions met the lucky competitors. With a short delay, for the light shifting breeze to settle into the south west and build slightly, the fleet got away cleanly to the windward mark, Colten. Crackerjack made the best of the shifting breeze in the flood tide arriving first and well ahead, followed by Tak, Jibe-O and Jos.

A glorious run followed to Pywell, with Pilgrim over hauling Jos, but the order otherwise unchanged. A beat close inshore against the neap flood tide saw Jibe-O drop back one and then Madelaine made her move, picking up the right shift early and cutting the corner off and sailing to Colten again more directly than others ahead, and utilising the slackening tide. At the mark she was then 3rd behind Crackerjack and Tak, with Pilgrim and Jibe-O in pursuit.

The run saw Madelaine get closer to Tak and secure the inside berth, but then after a problem with her spinnaker drop, Tak sailed through to leeward. Tak and Madelaine tussled it out tacking close up to the mainland north shore, out of the albeit weakening tide, with some close crossings, with Pilgrim watching from close behind.

At the line, Crackerjack, racing only 2 up, was first over the line with a good lead, followed by Tak and Madelaine, with Pilgrim and Jos not far behind 4th and 5th.

In summary, a beautiful day to be at sea in hot sunshine and a lovely classic light sea breeze in the West Solent whilst racing in shorts and T shirts in June, so no complaints from anyone!

Results can be found on the RLymYC website Folkboat section here.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Kieler Woche day 2
Balancing act through the weather systems Sun in Kiel-Schilksee! What was the visitors' pleasure, was causing concerns for weather experts and the race committee. Because the predicted West wind was endangered to collapse by the thermal influence of the solar radiation. Posted on 18 Jun Kieler Woche day 1
Dream start for the international classes A full program for the first day of the international classes at the Kiel Week. Head of Organisation Dirk Ramhorst could look back at an opening day after five hours, which was really random. Posted on 17 Jun Lymington Nordic Folkboats Saturday Series 6
Boisterous south westerly 20 knots breeze Eleven Nordic Folkboats came to the Platform starting line of the RLym YC Summer Regatta for Saturday's race, which was also sailed as the Nordic Class's Saturday Series Race Number 6. Posted on 13 Jun Nordic Folkboat West Solent Series race 2
Popular 'Long Race West' into Christchurch Bay The Nordic Folkboats competed in race 2 of the West Solent Series, the popular "Long Race West" into Christchurch Bay on Saturday. Posted on 5 Jun Lymington Nordic Folkboats Saturday Series 4
Sailed in classic West Solent conditions The fourth race of the Royal Lymington Nordic Folkboat Series was raced in classic West Solent conditions - a Force 4 to 5 South Westerly wind with a flooding neap tide, which meant that the sea state was relatively flat. Posted on 22 May High expectations for 10th Anniversary
At the Taittinger Royal Solent YC Regatta This year marks the 10th Anniversary of the South Coast's most popular yacht club regatta and the number of early competitor entries to the Taittinger Royal Solent Yacht Club Regatta suggests last year's entry of 178 boats will be exceeded. Posted on 18 May RLymYC Nordic Folkboat Race to Cowes
Cold stinging rain en-route to Egypt Point Nine Nordic Folkboats came to the start for the annual race to Cowes on Saturday 13 May, not in the forecasted sunshine but lowering clouds and pulses of cold stinging rain. Posted on 16 May Lymington Nordic Folkboats Saturday Series 3
A range of challenges, frustrations, exultation and confusion Despite the surprisingly low turnout last Saturday afternoon, the six competing Folkboats faced a range of challenges, frustrations, exultation and confusion. Posted on 9 May Henri Lloyd announces new partnership
Sponsoring Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week Premium British marine and lifestyle clothing brand, Henri Lloyd, are delighted to announce their partnership with the Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week. Posted on 4 May Lymington Nordic Folkboats Saturday Series 2
Tricky race in a strong ebb tide With a light breeze from the South, the Race Officer sent he Nordic Folkboats over to Black Rock to the east of Yarmouth. Bonnie managed to be over at the start and went back to restart the race. Posted on 1 May

Upcoming Events

Holyhead SC Squib National Championship for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Waldringfield SC Cadet Open Meeting for Cadet
Waldringfield SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen Northern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Llangorse SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Llangorse SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Long Distance Weekend for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Broxbourne SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Broxbourne SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen F15 Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Sidmouth SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Sidmouth SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Shustoke SC Mirror Open Meeting for Mirror
Shustoke SC- 25 Jun Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Regatta Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 25 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy