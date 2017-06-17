Please select your home edition
Edition
Lennon Thermalite 728x90 2
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Jacket
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Jacket

RCOD Early Summer Series Race 3 at Royal Corinthian Yacht Club, Burnham

by Justin Waples today at 10:30 am 17 June 2017

After the abandoned first start, annoyingly for Corinna who was placed to perfection on the line, a new course to be posted to account for the wind filling in. Cormorant, helmed by Steve Rands, got off to a flyer to reach Greenward with a good 500 yard lead, chased by Corsair, this week being helmed by Andy Barr with David Shapiro as the 4th owner making his first appearance on board.

The first beat allowed Corpo Santo to slip by an exhausted Corsair helm (the mental energy required after 20 years away from the stick was taking its toll on the helm it transpired after the race) and at Jubilee Cormorant still led, and again at Greenward although by less. At this point Corpo Santo (being helmed in John's absence by Justin with Trudi and Jackie Mckellar as crew) decided to pounce, power up, and edge past into the lead at the mouth of the Roach and then to the finish. Cormorant finished a good second and Corsair was 3rd. Coram won the family team prize with a 'Wallis team' as crew.

Coriander decided at lunch that abandoning early was the call due to lack of wind, however it was a shame as Peter missed what turned out to be a good race, which was held in a stunning warm Force 2/3 from the South.

This coming weekend Coralie will be making her first appearance of the season after some considerable pre-season training in France.

Series Results after Race 3:

PosSail NoBoat NameOwnerR1R2R3Pts
116Corpo SantoJohn Waples2114
212CormorantJustin Waples & Steve Rands1427
314CorianderDr Peter Willoughby32712
48CorsairStuart Munro Fi Bell Andrew Barr & David Shapiro47314
57CorinnaJohn Reid73515
65CoramDr Will Wallis75416
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

125th anniversary Burnham Week
Celebrations at the end of August Burnham Week 2017, commencing on Saturday 26th August, marks the 125 anniversary of this popular week long sailing regatta. Posted on 8 Jun Royal Corithian OD Whitsun Regatta
What a weekend for the class! What a Whitsun weekend for the RCOD Class that was... we welcomed two new boat owners to the fleet, had six boats on the start line and enjoyed some of the closest racing we have seen for a long time, with positions changing constantly. Posted on 30 May RCOD May Bank Holiday racing
A fantastic weekend of racing when the wind allowed Corpo Santo and Coram in her new livery joined Coriander and Cormorant for the racing. All the boats were very grateful for the ability to reef on both the Saturday and Monday (and the agreement that white sails was the order of the day for the Monday). Posted on 3 May Be part of the 125th Anniversary Celebration
Of competitive sailing in Burnham Week Burnham Week, which runs from August Bank Holiday Saturday offers a challenging week of tidal racing set in complex waters supported by a plethora of special venues and social support which could provide your class with a fantastic end of year. Posted on 24 Feb Caudle Cup Match Racing Regatta at Burnham
Classics prove to be the beating heart of the river Whatever the future holds for yachting on the River Crouch, last Sunday's Caudle Cup - the annual match race between the RBODs and the RCODs - was a vivid reminder that these classic boat one designs will always be the beating heart of the river. Posted on 14 Sep 2016 Burnham Week grand finale
Fireworks and Champagne to celebrate winners Tony and Chuffy Merewether and team on Amazon (Jeanneau Sunfast 3200) won the Town Cup on the concluding day of Burnham Week 2016 (27 August-3 September). Posted on 4 Sep 2016 Burnham Week 2016 first weekend
Lively conditions set pace at premier east coast regatta Winds gusting 23kts and choppy, wind-against-tide conditions made for a thrilling start during the opening weekend of Burnham Week 2016. Posted on 29 Aug 2016 Royal Corinthian OD Summer Regatta
A match for the golf on the Essex Riviera The two golf titans Phil Michelson and Henrik Stenson may have attracted millions around the world last Sunday, but at Burnham on Crouch, everything that could be offered in Scotland was matched equally on the Essex Riviera. Posted on 20 Jul 2016 Royal Corinthian One Design mini-series
Impatience shown with the lack of wind at Burnham Peter Willougby's impatience with the lack of wind led to his early withdrawal from the RCOD's first Super Saturday series before the class had even left the moorings. Posted on 22 Jun 2016 Caudle Cup in Burnham
Royal Corinthian One Designs win It has been 12 long years since the Caudle Cup returned to the trophy cabinet at the Royal Corinthian Yacht Club and finally it has after an epic team race against the Royal Burnham Yacht Club last weekend. Posted on 16 Sep 2015

Upcoming Events

Holyhead SC Squib National Championship for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen F15 Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Waldringfield SC Cadet Open Meeting for Cadet
Waldringfield SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Sidmouth SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Sidmouth SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen Northern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Llangorse SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Llangorse SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Long Distance Weekend for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Broxbourne SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Broxbourne SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Regatta Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 25 Jun Shustoke SC Mirror Open Meeting for Mirror
Shustoke SC- 25 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy